The American Political System

I would like to report to you that we have one. I am afraid that I cannot honestly make this statement, any longer. We used to have Democrats and Republicans who ran the country. They used to stand for something. They do not stand any longer. Now they just kneel at the shrine of their next election.

It is a standing joke!

He knows nothing; and he thinks he knows everything. That points clearly to a political career. - George Bernard Shaw

Say anything, do anything, claim anything; just get elected. That is their mantra and the watchword of their faith. We are told, in the United States, one of two things these days. Either, "We are going straight to Hell" or that "We might be admitted to Heaven," if we donate to the political tithing plate at church, er, party headquarters.

Just where is Martin Luther when we need him?

In the present case, it is a little inaccurate to say I hate everything. I am strongly in favor of common sense, common honesty and common decency. This makes me forever ineligible to any public office of trust or profit in the Republic. - H.L. Mencken

In our political system there are nincompoop naysayers, nonsense notables, nefarious narcissists; all of that I can report, quite honestly. They all claim to speak English, as well. I don't know what kind of English they are speaking anymore. It sure, as heck, is not the English that I learned growing up in Missouri. Definitions have been maligned. Our dictionaries are no longer up to date.

If Donald Trump said, "We are standing on dry land," we would likely get the following responses:

"We, what are you taking about, we? You are standing there all by yourself and the New York Times will fact check who is there with you."---Senator Chuck Schumer

"Standing, what are you talking about, standing. You have never stood for anything in your life. You know how to lay down, lay low and lay waste, but that is about it. You also know how to lay-off, as every worker in America will learn during your Presidency. We will leave the past tense discussions for another time."---Senator Nancy Pelosi

"Dry, what are you talking about, dry. You haven't been dry a day in your whole life. We still soon begin a Congressional investigation of what you are drinking or smoking that is impairing your mental abilities. We also want to know which Russian company that is exporting this stuff to you. The last time you were dry, it was behind the ears."---Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Today's public figures can no longer write their own speeches or books, and there is some evidence that they can't read them either. - Gore Vidal

I write about our political system today for a reason. I have reached the conclusion that common sense is no longer applicable, when trying to figure where to invest your money. These people lead and mislead and, while we are surrounded by prickly thorns, we are told it is the garden path. Well, I have never seen a garden before that was composed of so many different types of weeds. I wonder if they make "weed control" for politicians? I'd be the first one on Amazon to buy the stuff!

Our recent run-up in equities, which I called for on November 8, was based, in my opinion, on not only what Mr. Trump promised, but what we thought he could deliver. The "delivery boy" appears to have been held up and while we have no body cam videos of this, it is apparently the case. The stuff may be at FedEx but it isn't here yet. You can google the tax cuts, regulation cuts, and even "Make America Great Again," but it all seems to be "delivery in progress."

A Yale University management professor, in response to a student's paper proposing reliable overnight delivery service, said, "The concept is interesting and well-formed, but in order to earn better than a 'C,' the idea must be feasible."

"What ain't here, ain't here," and that's the rub of it, you know. We are all rolling the dice on, "What might be," and that makes me nervous, and the prickly sensation is heightening. Republicans or Democrats, the people in Congress seem bent upon not allowing Mr. Trump to do what he was elected to do.

This is a problem!

The American President has to take all sorts of abuse from liars and demagogues.…The people can never understand why the President does not use his supposedly great power to make 'em behave. Well, all the President is is a glorified public relations man who spends his time flattering, kissing and kicking people to get them to do what they are supposed to do anyway. - My fellow Missourian, Harry Truman

I'll be delighted to put more "risk on" when somebody, anybody, appears to be doing "what they are supposed to do!"