Transcending Traditional Service Models With Disruptive Technology

In order to secure the enduring success of the wealth management industry and gain absolute advantages over e-services, financial services companies need to incorporate Big Data technology, advances in behavioral finance, and alternative services into a holistic service model. With only 24% of wealth managers prepared for the upcoming challenge due to technological advancement, there seems to be an urgency to redefine the wealth management industry. In the next two years, financial advisors expect to increase social networks usage by 40% and mobile and tablet usage by 85%. Identifying and incorporating disruptive technology into a holistic service model is essential for financial advisors to adjust to the new environment.

The growing expectations from investors are poised to reshape the entire industry. Emerging e-services provide investors platforms to seek investment consultation free of charge, track portfolios in real time, and automate financial decision-making based on efficient algorithms. Conventional service models should incorporate adaptable and innovative financial advising alternatives to serve various customer needs in order to improve wealth management.

Ultimately, the purpose of wealth management is to create a desirable value to customers. In order to stay competitive and defend themselves against the growing threat of "robo-advising," knowing what investors are looking for and embracing technological usage has become compulsory for financial advisors.

The financial services industry is undergoing a rapid stage of flux. The old saying that 'nothing endures but change' describes pertinently the impact of disruptive technology on wealth management. The shortening time horizon in transactions and advances of efficient technology allow new service models to emerge, serving the needs of the industry. In fact, CNN listed the top 15 financial apps and sites with most having customized portfolios, free advising services, mobile platforms accessibility, and real time trading in 2014. Disruptive technology prompts deliberations on how consumers will seek financial advice, where technology advancement will lead the industry, and how financial advising should best adapt to the new environment.

In order to acquire new customers, online competitors have already taken several steps to incorporate technologies into new service models. For instance, new service models offer additional features such as automated risk assessments using Big Data. Computerized programs then match individual risk tolerance with corresponding ETFs. Such service models appeal to various demographics and aim to provide superior services, such as high-speed trading, mobile accessibility, and diversifiable portfolios without forgoing profits. Conventional service models should target multiple demographics by offering multiple instruments and services. Modern service models should not only be built around a time horizon, risk tolerance, and income levels, but also address the needs of different genders, generations, and ethnic groups.

Traditionally, the absence of taking transactional fees into consideration has been a downside to various finance theories, such as the efficient market hypothesis and the option-pricing model. Betterment and Robinhood are online platforms for fee-free investing. This empowers investors to trade freely without concern for the underlying fees behind each transaction. The downside of these sites is that they do not offer real time trading or sufficient investing platforms, such as providing trades only on apps. In general, the advantage of fee-free investing will become less significant, since transaction and service fees are slowly diminishing in the foreseeable future. New service models should not only aim to profit from service charges but rather build on a comprehensive view of clients' wealth. In addition, financial companies are also conducting services in a more personal manner. The terms wealth management, financial claim, and client relationship management aim to grow a closer relationship with consumers to replace traditional terms such as saving and borrowing. As consumers have more control over their accounts, their influences on how to allocate assets, and manage risk and return increases. Hence, service models should incorporate the dynamics of consumer behavior to accommodate the new environment as well as to serve individual needs.

Technology has revolutionized the traditional practices of investing and led to a new stage of wealth management. Financial advisors from investment companies have to learn to provide information digitally and rapidly. PwC's research forecasts expenditure on mobile, tablet, and social networks will nearly double to promote interaction digitally with clients to help achieve their goals within the minimum time frame. Currently, 47% of communication between financial advisors and clients is carried digitally through emails, text messages, and social networks. In addition, wealth management robots promote computer programming to evaluate most of the risk assessments. This enables the new generation to look for wealth models that are convenient and fast progression, a succinct and accurate approach. To outperform online service models, retain existing clients, and attract the new generation, a lifetime model helps plan for clients' future expenses such as education, marriage and retirement. This model will consist of a comprehensive personal wealth account that includes personal assets, such as housing, cars, savings, etc. Owners of wealth accounts will be able to optimize their credit margins, manage their wealth, and allocate funds for upcoming events such as vacations and weddings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.