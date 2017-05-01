Acacia Research Channeling Dolly Parton's Song - 'Here You Come Again'

Just days ago, Acacia's interim CEO since December 2015, Marvin Key, resigned. The company now has another interim CEO, its third CEO in 18 months.

It pursued a different branch of its business model, entered into a hybrid partnership and loaned $20 million to Veritone. Veritone is now prepping for an IPO.

Despite reverting to an older philosophy, the company only added two patent portfolios in 2016.

Since Acacia Research lost a key patent case in December 2015, it has attempted to pull itself together. It changed upper management. It changed strategies.

Dolly Parton sings a song, “Here You Come Again”, about the frustration of a love thoughtlessly roaming in and out of her life. It sums up well the emotion of the bedlam at Acacia Research (ACTG), a non-practicing entity (NPE) protecting patent and IP assets. Granting the company the benefit of the doubt, it has been attempting to “make it work” since December 2015. But, it has yet to "get itself together".

From August, 2013 to December, 2015, Matthew Vella was Acacia's CEO and president. He championed the company's migration to a singular focus on high quality, high revenue-potential patent portfolios. Investment analysts dubbed the updated strategy an “elephant hunt”. In late December, 2015, after a jury decision against the company on a key portfolio case, Mr. Vella abruptly resigned.

The company's Board immediately named Marvin Key as interim CEO. Mr. Key had been with Acacia since 2005. It also formed an Office of the Chairman comprised of three members – Executive Chair Robert Harris, Edward Frykman, and Louis Graziadio III. Acacia claimed it would start a search for a permanent CEO.

In late February 2016, Acacia “reengaged” Mr. Vella as a consultant. Executive Chair, Mr. Harris, was halfway in/halfway out. The puppet master at Acacia was now, without doubt, Mr. Louis Graziadio III, board member since 2002. By June, Mr. Harris resigned from the board.

On August 1st, Acacia voted to disband the Office of the Chairman. It also opted to formally appoint Mr. Graziadio as Executive Chairman of the Board. It could be argued this was the missing piece in finding a permanent CEO. But, in reality, the company wasn't even looking.

At the onset of this “transition” phase, Acacia stated it had “underestimated how hard it would be” to generate revenue from marquee portfolios. The company purposely reverted to its pre-Vella strategy, more aligned with its 2013 approach.

“It will make more financial sense for them to settle smaller opportunities rather than litigate every single line. And that’s what we expect - modifying the kind of patent we bring in will help smooth out quarterly results.”

Management decided it would rather pursue $2 million to $3 million opportunities. The company eliminated its dividend payout to purposely build cash. The cash was to be used for “the development of new licensing and enforcement programs”.

Mr. Key warned the company's intention was to proceed cautiously - “to slowly change the direction of this company”. And, progress in 2016 was indeed slow. During the elephant hunt strategy, the company acquired six portfolios in 2014, three in 2015. In 2016, the company brought in just two portfolios that met its “time and risk and financial return metrics”.

On September 22 nd , 266 days into 2016, Acacia announced its first portfolio acquisition of the year. In fact, it wasn't even a new partner. It was an expansion of its Renesas Electronics portfolio and covered power management, system-on-chip architecture and device manufacturing processes and packaging.

On September 27th, it acquired a portfolio from a Japanese firm covering circuits used in DRAM and flash memory.

By comparison, Acacia had acquired 25 portfolios in 2013.

So, if 2016 was meant to resemble the 2013 strategy, how did Acacia manage to only acquire two portfolios? For that matter, it could be argued it only obtained one as Renesas Electronics had been a client since 2013 and had expanded once before in 2015. Acacia blamed the litigation environment.

In fairness, management did flip-flop when it was convenient and ironically blamed the Vella strategy. In its second quarter 10-Q, the company detailed its struggles to date in 2016 and how the struggles would likely result in a future revenue demise,

“We did not acquire any new patent portfolios in the first six months of 2016. The decrease in patent portfolio intake, in part, reflects a strategic decision in 2013 to shift the focus of our operating business to increasingly serve a smaller number of customers each having higher quality patent portfolios. High quality patent portfolios are typically associated with higher numbers of varied defensible claims, higher revenue potential, originating from high-pedigreed patent owners and/or possessing a relatively large number of prospective licensees. As a result, our gross number of patent portfolio acquisitions has trended downward. The decrease may also be reflective, in part, of industry trends impacting our ability to acquire patent portfolios. For example, legislative and legal changes have increased the complexity of patent enforcement and may be affecting the market availability of suitable patent portfolios for acquisition. Despite recent efforts to broaden our patent portfolio intake, if these industry trends continue, our future patent portfolio intake could be negatively impacted, resulting in a decrease in future revenue generating opportunities."

Beyond the portfolio acquisition challenges, in August, 2016, Acacia pursued a different branch in its business model and entered into a “hybrid partnership” with Veritone. Acacia provided $20 million to Veritone in two $10 million loans, one in August and the second in November. If certain events and milestones are met, Acacia could invest an additional $30 million in Veritone. The potential $50 million investment would be used to grow Veritone's presence in the AI (artificial intelligence) industry.

Veritone provides an SaaS (software as a service) cloud-based solution to analyze, search, retrieve, replay and share video and audio streams.

“Veritone’s open platform renders every frame and every second of audio and video searchable for its content, such as objects, faces, voices, logos, sentiment, text and translation.”

The company even purports its AI is “actionable” rather than “artificial”.

In June, the company was honored as one of North America's 2016 Red Herrings – one of the year's “most disruptive, innovative and exciting technology companies”. But, it's also been reported the company experienced “a severe revenue drop in 2016”.

Veritone (VERI) is now preparing for its own IPO. In March, the investment agreement between Acacia and Veritone was modified.

“At or immediately prior to the closing of an initial public offering of common stock of Veritone, all outstanding amounts of principal and accrued interest under the Note will automatically convert into shares of common stock of Veritone at a conversion price per share equal to the lesser of [i] $8.1653 and [ii] the initial public offering price per share of common stock of Veritone.”

Originally, the agreement provided for primary and secondary warrants. Acacia was to receive a primary warrant allowing it to purchase shares.

“purchase up to a number of shares of common stock of Veritone determined by dividing $50 million, less all converted amounts or payments under the Note (including interest accrued thereon), by an exercise price per share ranging from $7.9817 to $8.2394, with the actual exercise price per share to be determined by the amount of principal and accrued interest under the Note that is converted into shares of common stock of Veritone.”

It would also receive secondary warrants.

“in conjunction with the First Loan, Veritone issued to Acacia a four-year warrant to purchase a number of shares of common stock of Veritone determined by dividing $700,000 by an exercise price per share ranging from $4.85 to $8.2394, and [b] in conjunction with the Second Loan, Veritone issued to Acacia two additional four-year warrants, each to purchase a number of shares of common stock of Veritone determined by dividing $700,000 by an exercise price per share ranging from $4.85 to $8.2394, with the actual exercise prices of the foregoing warrants to be determined by the type and/or valuation of future equity financings of Veritone."

On March 15, 2017, Acacia and Veritone amended the terms of the primary and secondary warrants. At the closing of the IPO, the primary warrant will be exercised “at an exercise price per share equal to the lower of [i] $8.1653 and [ii] the initial public offering price per share of common stock of Veritone”. The secondary warrants will now provide “exercise prices thereof shall be equal to the lower of [i] $8.1653 and [ii] the initial public offering price per share of common stock of Veritone”.

As Acacia prepares to own shares in Veritone, who knew the next course of business would be another management shake-up?

On April 21st, Marvin Key submitted his resignation. And, yet again, Mr. Graziadio and the Board have elected to appoint an interim CEO. Mr. Robert Stewart has been with the company since 1997. He was appointed president and will serve as the interim CEO. Having been at the company 20 years, Mr. Stewart has been on each of the pendulum swings of Acacia's acquisition strategy.

When the company reports 2017 first quarter results on May 4, shareholders and potential investors will want to pay particular attention to:

the impact on revenue from the depressed portfolio acquisition in 2016,

the impact of Veritone's IPO, and

the impact of yet a third CEO in 18 months.

The aggregate has the potential to fulfill a phrase from Dolly's song - “just leave it up to you and in a little while, you're messin' up my mind.....”

