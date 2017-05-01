JPMorgan Chase: Hold Or Fold?

You are a long-term holder, but have valuation concerns. What is more important to knowing whether to hold: a current valuation, or the potential valuation range in the years ahead?

Is this gloomy scenario true for JPMorgan and other companies in the top decile and ninth decile range of the S&P 500?

According to SA author Eric Parnell: "Corporations were doing effectively no better in late 2016 than they were in 2011. Yet stock prices have now more than doubled since then."

"The Beginning Of The End," "The 'Inevitable' Sell-Off," and "How Scary Is This Valuation Chart" are just a few headlines of late.

The very proper concerns expressed by Seeking Alpha author Eric Parnell in his article, "The Beginning Of The End," essentially centered around:

excessive and unsustainable borrowings for share buybacks, as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must soon come to an end;

a doubling of share prices over the last 5 years while company earnings remained flat, also as evidenced by S&P 500 statistics, must come to an end; and

when these ends were reached, the current lofty share prices could be in peril.

In my articles "The End Of The Beginning" and "The End Of The Beginning - Part 2: Buffett Is Right About Buybacks," I set out to analyze the financials of the 11 companies comprising the top 20% of the S&P 500 by market cap to see if borrowing for share buybacks was in fact a matter for concern at the individual company level. There could certainly be issues at lower levels, but for those top 20%, the answer is a very definite: No! While that is a very important fact about the financial strength of these companies, it does not mean shareholders are not affected by overly high share prices.

This article is the fifth in a similar series to the share buyback series, reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics. I am conducting these reviews at the individual company level. I have completed my review for the four companies comprising the top decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap. Those four were Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM). This article is about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), one of the 7 companies comprising the ninth decile range of the S&P 500 by market cap.

A Review of JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Looking Back And Looking Ahead

The first question raised by S&P 500 statistics is whether JP Morgan Chase & Co.'s share price has increased disproportionately to its earnings over the last 5 years. Table 1 below includes comparative EPS, share prices and P/E ratios for JPM over the last 9 years. Details of share buybacks are also included.

Table 1

If we compare earnings growth to share price growth for the five-year period December 2011 to December 2016, we find that share price has more than doubled, increasing by 149.4% from $34.98 to $87.23, while EPS has increased by only 36.1% from $4.66 to $6.34. On this basis, the S&P 500 statistics have a great deal of relevance to JPMorgan, because the share price increase has completely outstripped the increase in EPS. Fast forward to the present, and share price at $87.00 remains around two and one half times the price at end of 2011.

But, that is not the end of the story, because firstly, the P/E ratio of 7.51 at December 2011 was at a historically low level, reflecting a very low base share price for calculating the share price increase. Secondly, the current share price takes into account future earnings expectations. I need to look ahead to see what the earnings expectations are for JPMorgan.

Net Income Projections

Please note, all actual and projected net income amounts and other statistics in this article are for net income attributable to common stock shareholders. Take a look at Table 1 and you will see variations in the growth in yearly earnings. So, what is the underlying growth trend? I need to do some more work to better understand.

In order to get an idea of how earnings are trending, I find it useful to get away from arbitrary one-year measurements of earnings and combine into three-year earnings periods for comparison purposes. Taking selected data from Table 1 above, I have constructed Table 2 below. I have also shown comparative data from my similar articles, reviewing Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Exxon Mobil (see here, here, here and here).

Table 2

Overall company earnings for the S&P 500 in the five-year period 2011 to 2016 have been flat, while JPMorgan has grown earnings. JPMorgan earnings grew by an average of 14.23% per year for the period 2014 to 2016 compared to the period 2008 to 2010, while share price increased by a higher 18.6% per year between 2011 and April 28, 2017. In comparison, Amazon.com and Microsoft had flat earnings growth but higher average yearly share price growth, with Amazon.com much higher at 36.1% yearly average growth.

While Exxon Mobil's share price fell by an average of 0.7% per year, its net income fell by a much higher 8.29% per year, continuing the theme of share price performance exceeding earnings performance over the last 5 years. Of the 5 companies included in the TABLE above, JPMorgan has the least disparity between share price growth and net income growth, when earnings are smoothed using 3-year accounting periods.

The next task is to determine appropriate projections for net income and EPS growth rates for JPMorgan to see if expected future growth in EPS justifies the present share price. Table 3 below includes analysts' forecasts for JPMorgan from Nasdaq's website.

Table 3

The above analysts' forecasts are helpful as a guide by presumed experts on the future income growth prospects for JPMorgan. In my similar articles on Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com and Exxon Mobil, I expressed concerns about transparency of assumptions underlying these analysts' forecasts (for an excellent discussion on transparency, see the following Seeking Alpha Author Experience articles: "#112 Modeling Discounted Cash Flows" and "#113 Using Discounted Cash Flows - Context").

The main problem with the forecasts is data is processed and presented in a one size fits all approach that is not suitable for each and every company. To adjust for this, it is firstly necessary to understand how the various base data and forecast statistics are calculated. Similarly, some P/E and market cap calculations are based on the closing share price for the current day, while others utilize the previous day's closing share price, possibly due to time constraints.

It's not clear whether projected earnings growth rates, and projected EPS growth rates, use the same percentages, or if EPS growth rates are after adjustment for share buybacks. To clarify, the detailed bases of calculations of relevant data items appear in Table 4 below.

Table 4

Using Table 4 to Understand and Modify Nasdaq Analysts' Forecasts

It is useful to understand from Table 4 (and TABLE 3) how closing share prices at different dates, and different measures of shares on issue are used in the various calculations of current and projected EPS, P/E ratios and dividend yield. I comment further on this below. But first, to get a better idea of growth expectations, I need to make similar three-year period calculations to those in Table 2 above. But in this case, I am looking ahead rather than back. I have also included in Table 5 below comparative figures for the "High" and "Low" growth rates included in the last section of Table 3 above.

Table 5

Comments On TABLES 3 To 5

Five-Year EPS Growth Forecast Of 6% -

Given the projections of 7.56%, 14.17% and 9.28% earnings growth for 2017 to 2019, there would need to be no earnings growth in both 2020 and 2021 for the five-year growth to average out to 6% as shown for analysts' forecasts in TABLE 3 above. It would seem the likely cause is there are no analysts' forecasts for 2020 and 2021 and the system has defaulted to 0% for these 2 periods, making the five-year growth rate of 6% suspect.

Analysts' Unit EPS Projections Require Modification -

The 2016 EPS is based on a weighted average share basis. Average shares over the course of a year are relevant for measuring EPS where the increase or decrease in shares during the course of a year are perceived to have an effect on the income generating assets employed in the business, and the earnings from those assets during the year (for example, an increase in shares on issue where scrip is used to acquire another company or business during the year).

But, JPMorgan buys back shares with idle cash or borrowings, which do not materially affect earnings capacity. Therefore, the base EPS for JPMorgan at the end of 2016, beginning of 2017 is better calculated as 2016 net income divided by total basic shares issued as at the end of 2016 financial year. That starting EPS is $6.34 per share per TABLE 4 above, and not the $6.19 per Analysts' forecasts per TABLEs 3 to 5 above.

Analysts' Projections For Earnings Per Share Require Modification For Share Repurchases -

As can be seen in Table 1, JPMorgan has been regularly repurchasing shares. Shares are repurchased both for stock-based compensation and for share count reduction, so it is appropriate to show net repurchases in TABLE 1. Net share repurchases as a percentage of net income have ranged from 28.4% in 2011 to 31.7% in 2016.

For the full period 2011 to 2016, net share repurchases have averaged 17.3% of net income. For the 3 years 2014 to 2016, net share repurchases averaged 21.5% of net income. For reasons given below under dividends, for the 3 years 2017 to 2019, I will assume net share repurchases will be limited to an average of 20% of net income.

Dividend Projections

From its 2016 10-K report, we can find JPMorgan must conduct semi-annual company-run stress tests, and, in addition, must submit an annual capital plan to the Federal Reserve, taking into account the results of separate stress tests designed by the Firm and the Federal Reserve. Furthermore, JPMorgan is required to receive a notice of non-objection from the Federal Reserve before taking capital actions, such as paying dividends, implementing common equity repurchase programs or redeeming or repurchasing capital instruments.

At January 1, 2017, JPMorgan Chase's banking subsidiaries could pay, in the aggregate, approximately $20 billion in dividends to their respective bank holding companies without the prior approval of their relevant banking regulators. The capacity to pay dividends in 2017 will be supplemented by the banking subsidiaries' earnings during the year.

The transition to higher Risk-based capital regulatory minimums will influence JPMorgan's dividend policy -

The following chart presents the Basel III minimum CET1 capital ratio during the transitional periods and on a fully phased-in basis under the Basel III rules currently in effect.

Additional information regarding the firm's capital ratios, as well as the U.S. federal regulatory capital standards to which the firm is subject, is presented in Note 28 to the 2016 10-K.

Over the past 4 years, JPMorgan common stock dividend payments have amounted to around 30% of net income. Considering the information above, I expect this percentage payout ratio to continue through 2017 to 2019 as projected in TABLE 6 below.

TABLE 6

Earnings, Share Price And Rate Of Return Projections - 3 Years, 2017 To 2019

Having detailed various key assumptions above, is it now time to bring all of the data together in Table 7 below, to determine potential share price growth and total returns in the years ahead? Three scenarios are provided based on consensus, high, and low, forecasts of percentage growth rates per Table 5 above.

Table 7

One of the major concerns for JPMorgan investors has to be the current P/E ratio will not be sustained leading to a fall in share price. In Table 7 above, I have assumed the current JPMorgan share price of $87.00 grows by 4% per year cumulative over the next 3 years to $95.98 per share, and dividends paid yield between 2.2% and 2.5% per year. That level of share price growth together with dividends would provide an investor a total return of 6.45% per year.

At the same time, the forecast growth in earnings per share would result in a reduction in the P/E ratio for the "High" case to 10.23, for the "Consensus" case to 10.98, and for the "Low" case to 11.64. Given a sound and growing dividend yield for this financially solid company, those future P/E ratio levels are likely to be quite sustainable.

Summary And Conclusions

As explained at the outset, this article is the fifth in a series reviewing concerns at ever-increasing share prices despite flat earnings, according to S&P 500 statistics (the "Hold Or Fold" series). This series is running in parallel to another series, (the "Excessive Borrowings For Buybacks" series) examining concerns at excessive borrowings for share buybacks, also according to S&P 500 statistics.

For JPMorgan, based on analysts' consensus net income growth projections, the current P/E ratio of 13.72 is projected to reduce over the next 3 years to 10.23 for the consensus case, even if the share price grows at 4% per year. I expect investors will concentrate on a safe and growing dividend, projected to yield 2.2% to 2.5%. The prospect of dividends plus share price growth to return 6.45% per year and a P/E ratio reducing to 10.23 in 3 years' time would likely be considered attractive, and thus the shares are a "hold."

The next article in this series will be in relation to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the second of the companies in the ninth decile range of the S&P 500, and I propose to follow a similar format to that developed for this article. If you wish to receive this and other articles in the dual series promptly, please press the "follow" button.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.