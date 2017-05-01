Go To Comcast - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/28/17)

Cramer is not a fan of Cray.

Chevron is a better pick than Royal Dutch Shell.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Friday, April 28.

Bullish Calls

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL): Cramer is not giving up on the company. He'd be a buyer at $42-43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A): They had a great quarter. Buy the stock as it can win both on acquisition and earnings.

Bearish Calls

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Their last acquisition was not good. Chevron is a better pick.

BOFI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI): It's a risky stock. Cramer prefers JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM).

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI): "No. Look, I mean, I know I work for this company, but if you go through the Wi-Fi part of the Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) call, I mean, it's just so positive. Comcast is not expensive, gigantic cash flow growth – that's where you're going to go."

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY): Cramer doesn't find real edge there.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up