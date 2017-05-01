5 Canadian Dividend All-Stars That Raised Their Dividend In April

Dividend growth investors, such as myself, look for quality companies that have a history of raising their dividends on a regular basis. Although not as comprehensive as the U.S. Dividend Champions list, Canada's dividend-paying companies also present investors with dividend growth opportunities and have thus far received limited coverage on SA. This is the fourth of a monthly series that identify the most recent dividend increases of the Canadian Dividend All-Stars, companies that have raised their dividend for at least 5 consecutive years.

Of note, U.S.-based investors should be aware that they are subject to a 15% withholding tax on dividends paid within a taxable account. On the other hand, should U.S.-based investors hold their Canadian dividend-paying stocks in their retirement accounts, there are no withholding taxes on dividends paid due to our mutual tax treaty.

APRIL'S UPDATES

It was a slow month as only 5 Canadian Dividend All-Stars raised their dividends in the month of April. Of note, three of the companies that raised their dividends in April are dual-listed which means they can be found on both the major U.S. and Canadian stock exchanges, while the others can be purchased by U.S. investors either on the TSX or through the OTC market. These companies are: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) and Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA).

Ticker Company Date Yield Old New Inc. PBA Pembina Pipeline Apr-03 4.76 $ 0.1600 $ 0.1700 6.25 OTCPK:CSUWF Enercare Inc. Apr-04 5.10 $ 0.0770 $ 0.0800 3.90 MEOH Methanex Corp. Apr-26 2.20 $ 0.2750 $ 0.3000 9.09 OTCPK:JCOUF Jean Coutu Group Apr-27 2.35 $ 0.1200 $ 0.1300 8.33 IMO Imperial Oil Apr-28 1.40 $ 0.1500 $ 0.1600 6.67

Of Note, all companies on this list pay out their dividends in Canadian dollars with the exception of Methanex, which pays out their dividend in USD.

VALUATIONS

The majority of these companies are trading at a premium to their historical P/E valuations. Likewise, all but one are trading at a significant premium to their Graham Number. A few weeks ago, I stated why I thought Pembina provided investors with a decent entry point so I won't rehash that information, and this week I will focus instead on Imperial Oil, which can be considered fairly valued based on a few metrics.

Imperial Oil - Sector: Energy, Industry: Oil & Gas Integrated

(Streak: 22 Years)

Imperial Oil holds one of Canada's longest dividend growth streak at 22 years. At first glance, Imperial Oil seems overvalued as they are currently trading significantly above their historical P/E averages (see F.A.S.T. Graph below). However, their current share price of C$39.71 is slightly below their Graham Value of C$40.26/share, and Morningstar, which values Imperial oil based on a net asset value forecast, has a fair value price of C$41.00/share.

Finally, given their impressive anticipated growth forecasts, their PEG ratio is currently 0.35. A PEG less than 1.0 typically signifies that the company's share price is not keeping up with the company's earnings and as such can be considered undervalued. Much like the majority of the integrated oil majors, Imperial Oil's growth will be primarily dependent on the price of oil. Although their yield is relatively low, only Suncor (NYSE:SU) has a higher yield than Imperial Oil amongst Canadian large cap integrated oil and gas companies and both represent best of class amongst Canadian integrated oil and gas companies.

