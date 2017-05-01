Advanced Info Service Public: Declining Dividend Payouts Amidst A Competitive Environment

We believe there are better mobile telecom operators investment alternatives in Southeast Asia, given our expectations of a continued aggressive environment and lower dividend payouts.

Due to the income gap and cuts in Total Access Communication's and Advanced Info Service's minimum payout ratio, the gap between Advanced Info Service's and Total Access Communication's dividend is expected to widen. True does not pay dividends.

Despite the stiff challenges, Advanced Info Service has remained the market leader and its earnings profile has been comparatively resilient versus Total Access Communication. True Mobile is still in a net loss position.

Description

Listed on the SET and also traded over the US OTC markets (ADR: OTCPK:AVIFY; Stock: OTC:AVIVF), Advanced Info Service (AIS) is the #1 mobile operator in Thailand. The company provides its mobile cellular services under the National Broadcasting and Telecom Commission's (NBTC) licenses and has licenses to the 900MHz, 1800MHz and 2100MHz spectrum portfolio.

As of March '17, AIS had a total of 40.6 million subscribers, significantly higher than that of its competitors True Corporation (OTC:TCPFF) (24.5 million subscribers) and Total Access (OTC:TACJF) (24.3 million).

Since 2015, the company has also entered into the fixed broadband business via its subsidiary Advanced Wireless Network (AWN). As of March '17, AIS had 374k subscribers on its fixed broadband business.

Highlights

Overview of the Thai mobile telecommunications market

AIS operates under a very competitive environment, with all 3 major operators competing aggressively on network quality/coverage, marketing expenditure and mobile subsidies (albeit tapering slightly in the prepaid segment in the first 3 months of 2017). We have written a short write-up on the industry when we researched on AIS's competitor, Total Access Communication (DTAC). For interested readers, please refer to the article.

Despite the aggressive challenge from True Mobile, AIS has retained its #1 position with comparatively resilient profitability

Amidst the stiff competition, AIS is in a better profitability position relative to its competitors DTAC and True Mobile.

All 3 operators have increased their CAPEX significantly in the last few years, which has resulted in increasing D&A expenses (in absolute figures and as a percentage of revenues). However, unlike DTAC (which has been losing market share), AIS has managed to stem the challenge from True Mobile and maintained its market share. This had been due to a lack of investment from DTAC in 2013/2014, while AIS had increased its CAPEX significantly from 2013 to 2016 as the firm prepares for the 3G/4G environment. Furthermore, AIS had continued to maintain handset subsidies, while DTAC was reluctant to continue this practice.

This translated to DTAC's revenues falling, while AIS has managed to grow its revenues. Due to a comparative lack of economies of scale, DTAC's D&A (as a % of revenues) doubled from 15% in March '14 to 31% in March '17, while AIS's D&A has only increased by c.50% from 12% in March '14 to 18% in March '17. As a result, DTAC's FY16 net income fell c.65% YoY, while AIS's FY16 net income only fell c.22%. Meanwhile, True Mobile is still at a net loss in FY16 despite its rapid increase in market share, owing to the aggressive CAPEX, marketing expenses and handset subsidies. For 3M17, AIS's service revenues grew 4% YoY while DTAC's fell c.1%, reflecting its continued decline. AIS has guided for 4-5% growth in service revenue for FY17 while DTAC has guided for flattish revenues.

Going forward, we expect AIS to continue to maintain its market share under the competitive environment via its continued investment in network infrastructure (4G coverage near 100% as of March '17), increased spectrum portfolio (as a result of its partnership with Telecom of Thailand, which started in September '16) and sustained marketing efforts (via handset subsidies). Cumulatively, the above allows the company to be perceived by Thai mobile consumers to be a quality and value-for-money operator. Revenue growth will be sustained by the AIS's focus on migrating users (1) from prepaid to postpaid segment, (2) from 2G to 3G/4G segments and (3) capturing subscribers from DTAC.

As a result of increasing revenues, we expect D&A (as a percentage of revenues) to grow slightly as the effects of the significant CAPEX from 2013 to 2016 kicks in. SG&A is expected to remain flattish / decrease in the next 1 year, as AIS only has 5 million 2G users in mid-2016 (from 12 million in end 2015), and thus, expenses required to migrate these 2G users (via handset subsidies) will decrease. In terms of marketing, the company is currently targeting the postpaid segment (compared to prepaid 2G subscribers previously), which generates higher ARPU. Consequently, net income is expected to decrease at a lower rate than DTAC. Meanwhile, True Mobile is expected to remain at a net loss position due to its comparatively smaller scale and its higher financing costs.

Relatively stronger dividend payouts compared to its peers

Supported by its comparatively resilient financials, AIS's dividend payout has been affected less than that of DTAC. FY16 DPS only fell c.22% YoY, while DTAC's dividend payment fell c.80%. In addition, both AIS and DTAC have reduced their minimum dividend payout ratios from 100% and 80% to 70% and 50% respectively. With the lower payout ratio and, more significantly, a lower net income in the next 2 years, we believe the gap between DTAC's and AIS's dividend payments will widen. Meanwhile, True Corporation does not pay dividends, as it is still in a net loss position.

Fixed broadband business to complement mobile operations

AIS entered the fixed broadband business in 2015 and enjoyed significant growth in its subscribers, which grew 69x from 5.3k as of March ' 15 to 373.9k as of March '17. The rapid build-up in scale allows for economies of scale and, more importantly, allows the company to tie up its subscribers in multiple services packages, encompassing mobile and fiber broadband. This will allow AIS to grow its postpaid segment, which has lower churn rates and higher ARPU.

Clear visibility ahead with spectrums expiring in 2027

Unlike DTAC, whose licenses for the 850MHz and 1800MHz spectrum expire in 2018, AIS's licenses will expire between 2027 and 2033. Furthermore, all of AIS's spectrums are under a licensing framework, which is subjected to a 5.25% regulator fee. In contrast, c.1 million of DTAC's subscribers (c.4% of total subscribers) are under the concession scheme (with a revenue sharing arrangement of 15-30% of revenue).

There are multiple benefits AIS enjoyed versus DTAC via its high-visibility spectrum portfolio. Firstly, AIS has already made the initial payment for the licenses won in 2015 and has clear visibility on spectrum payments for the next few years. Thus, it will be able to focus more on its network investments, while DTAC has to take into consideration the auction in 2018, as it has a pressing need to win the licenses (just to replace its expiring portfolio). Secondly, AIS could potentially prepare for 5G (targeted to launch in 2020) and potentially have a first-mover advantage. Considering the historical trends, we would expect fierce competition for the 5G spectrum license.

In addition, AIS has submitted a proposal with regard to a partnership with Telecom of Thailand (TOT) on the usage of the latter's 2300MHz. Other mobile operators have also submitted proposals. With AIS's strong relationship with TOT (both parties have signed an agreement in September '16 on the usage of TOT's 2100MHz spectrum), we believe the company is in a comparatively strong position compared to its peers to win the 2300MHz spectrum. This will further enhance its strong 4G network coverage in the country, potentially widening the network quality gap between AIS and its peers.

Select Risks

Further step-up in competition from True Mobile

We do not rule out further aggressive competition from True Corporation, considering that it is well supported financially by its key shareholders (Charoen Pokphand Group and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)). This could be across multiple areas, including subsidies, marketing campaigns, network investments and spectrum bidding (especially for the 5G spectrum). The above could force a reaction from AIS, which would lower its margins further.

Acquisition of DTAC by True Corporation

True Corporation has not ruled out an acquisition of DTAC, should the opportunity arise. While no further news has been released on this front, we believe an acquisition of DTAC by True Corp. would significantly affect AIS adversely, as the combined entity would be the #1 player with c.9 million more subscribers than AIS. This could lead to further cost savings as operations get consolidated and allow True Corp. to lower its prices further. However, we highlight that no news has been released, and there are numerous hurdles (e.g., financing, regulatory) needed to be cleared before any acquisition could take place. Hence, the risk of the above is low.

Conclusion

In terms of profitability and subscribers, AIS is the clear #1 mobile player in Thailand. The large scale has supported AIS's earnings resiliency, and thus, its dividend payout. The stock currently trades at c.5.8% FY16 dividend yield (using share price data as of 28th April, 2017), which fares favorably versus regional peers such as IDX-listed PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) (c.3%), KLSE-listed Maxis Berhad (OTC:MAXSF) (c.3%) and SGX-listed Singapore Telecommunications (OTCPK:SGAPY) (c.5%).

However, given our expectations for lower dividends in FY17 owing to the competitive environment and also the dynamic nature of the Thai mobile market (AIS could be forced to react, should True Mobile decide to step up its subsidies / marketing expenses), we believe telecommunications operators in other parts of Southeast Asia would be better alternatives. This is further so considering AIS's share price has risen c.22% from its low in December '16, partially pricing the relatively stronger outlook of the company vis-à-vis its peers. Hence, we would not be looking into an investment into the company.

