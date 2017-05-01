Freeport-McMoRan: Lingering Indonesia Issue Provides Opportunity

Along the way to our previous $20 target for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the Indonesian government reared its ugly head again. Reduced copper output has some benefits, but the ongoing issues with the government are a large and lingering problem.

The stock is back down below $13. Does a likely resolution with the government portend a rally in Freeport-McMoRan?

Indonesia Problems

According to reports, Freeport-McMoRan has finally started exporting copper concentrates from their Grasberg mine in Indonesia after receiving a temporary export permit. The copper miner had previously reduced daily output due to an export ban as the Indonesian government again made requests for majority divestiture and additional taxes and royalties.

Possibly more importantly, the regulations issued back in January forced the company to pull back on plans to expand into mining underground. The capital spending amounts to nearly a half of the $1.6 billion planned for this 2017 after copper prices plunged the last few years.

While Freeport-McMoRan has several other mines, the selloff of assets during 2016 places a greater emphasis on the Grasberg mine. According to company presentations, the large copper miner has sold 4.1 billion pounds for the year with Indonesia accounting for 1.3 billion pounds.

So the Grasberg mine accounts for around 30% of the copper output and a substantial amount of the gold output. Any drastic changes to the Indonesia mining contract is a major impact to Freeport-McMoRan.

Copper Prices

The flip side of the output cuts is that global copper inventories are going to slide. The benefit to Freeport-McMoRan is that prices are going to spike if the mine production didn't resume.

Copper prices are close to yearly highs near $2.60/lb now and inventories are near multi-year lows. As this chart shows, Freeport-McMoRan taking production offline has contributed to the downward trend.

So the short term trend on any further production cuts in Indonesia is lower copper inventories and higher prices. Both scenarios that help a copper miner like Freeport-McMoRan.

The key to the story though is whether the company can work out a solution with the government. Though the Indonesian government talks tough, the whole goal is to ultimately wrangle better terms or higher fees from Freeport-McMoRan.

A long-term deal ultimately gets done for this prime reason expressed by CEO Adkerson:

We're all going to win together, or we're all going to lose together, and I believe that's going to be the dynamics that bring us to the table and reach a mutual agreement.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan has turned cash flow positive even with the Q1 problems in Indonesia. The stock remains a buy in the $12s with the $20 target intact.