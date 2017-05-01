Seadrill - An Overview Of Equity, Bonds And Options

I give an overview of the possible ways to invest in the situation across long-short equity, bonds and options.

Offshore driller Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) is in financial distress and is seeking to restructure its $21B balance sheet.

In this article I'll give an overview of the opportunities - as I see them - to invest in Seadrill and Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) across bonds, equity, options and warrants in the following scenarios

Pre-packed Chapter 11 or Schemes of Arrangement

Hard chapter 11 or Schemes of Arrangement

A non-chapter 11 scenario.

The situation - a short recap

SDRL overleveraged when oil prices where high and used primarily short term financing on long lived assets. Several of these financing facilities are coming due on an ongoing basis and SDRL can't service debt with cash from operations due to the market situation in offshore drilling and can't, for the same reason, easily refinance.

Hence SDRL is negotiating with a total of 42 banks (holding about $8B of debt) and a consortium of unsecured bondholders (holding about $2B of debt). I'll refer to these collectively as "The Creditors". The Creditors recently gave postponement on a series of credit facilities, but the ultimate deadline is a $1B bond payment that comes due in September.

On January 31st SDRL and The Creditors issued a joint statement of sorts where they agreed to disagree: SDRL proposed postponement of debt while The Creditors proposed a total wipeout of SDRL equity holders.

Importantly both SDRL and The Creditors seemed to agree that SDLP, of which SDRL owns 46% and is the managing partner, should be relieved from the cross-default that arises since SDRL is co-obligor on 3 of SDLPs credit facilities dating back to before 2012 when SDLP was spun off from SDRL.

Chapter 11 or not to Chapter 11

The key issue here is of course whether an agreement with The Creditors can be reached and whether it can be reached unanimously or will have to be forced upon a hold-out minority of bondholders and/or banks using a pre-packed deal in the courts.

Let me begin by saying that I think it is highly unlikely that SDRL can manage to escape Chapter 11 without some sort of agreement with at least its major creditors. John Frederiksen, billionaire tycoon and major SDRL shareholder, is hard at work de facto restructuring the SDRL balance sheet via sales of assets such as newbuilds, restructuring of credit lines to affiliated parties and the negotiation of new contracts (here and here and here).

He recently managed to secure and extension of the deadline from April 30th to July 31st which of course buys more time to work on this solution. Additionally Per Wulff, SDRL CEO, said in an interview that a deal "is in sight".

My personal estimate is that there is about a 20% chance of a Hard Chapter 11 with no creditor agreement a 45% chance of a pre-packaged court deal and a 35% chance of an out-of-court agreement with The Creditors. If you want to know my thinking I wrote an article on how I estimate this.

Your mileage may wary, but I'd argue you have to absolutely make up your mind of the probabilities involved in order to invest anywhere in the Seadrill universe.

SDRL Equity

The SDRL and SDLP stock of course offers a trading opportunity if you have the mind and reflexes for that sort of thing. I am in not an experienced trader, so I will refrain from giving advice on this except to say one thing: I work 5 feet from a group of really high-end traders who've been trading SDRL on their private accounts. These guys are full-time wolves with 20+ years of experience. So: it's possible. But you should know your competition.

I've been giving it a lot of thought but ultimately can not recommend a long position in SDRL pre-bankruptcy unless it trades considerably lower than it is now to a below 0.40 level. My reasoning is based on an estimate of a potential market cap 3-5 years out of maybe $15B. Discounted 6% that is around $11-12B in current value, which means that today's shareholders need to get around 3% of the equity after a dilution to make today's share price of $0.68 and $345M a roughly breakeven purchase - but with no margin of safety built into the assumptions.

This of course also means that if a chapter 11 is announced with 5% left to current shareholders and the stock price plummets to $0.1, then this could potentially be an extremely lucrative falling knife to catch with plenty of margin of safety. Do remember to count future dilution for management stock options and issued warrants.

The number to contemplate is your proposed market cap post-recovery. That will give you direction and decision power as to when the market might discount SDRL too hard after all.

And a quick note on the notion that SDRL stock is just an option at this point: it isn't. And if you truly think that then you should sell your SDRL shares for the $0.68 the market can fetch you and then buy October 17 call options with a strike price of $0.50. They cost only $0.35, so you'll get two options for every one share.

The call option strategy is also recommended for everyone who decides that expected value in SDRL is higher than current stock price. I don't see it, but you might - and then you should buy options to maximize on that conviction.

SDRL Equity - Post Restructuring

Especially if we see an in-court restructuring and/or a debt-for-equity swap it is very likely that the new SDRL stock will experience considerable selling pressure in the weeks and months after it emerges from restructuring. This is because a lot of the owners at that point in time, such as banks, distressed debt hedge funds etc., have no interest in owning a large offshore driller for the considerable time it will take for the stock to grow back into trading at normal multiples to fundamental value. They will either cut their losses or claim their winnings, depending on viewpoint. But they will sell, meaning that the stock could trade at a considerable discount to intrinsic value.

Even in the case of an out-of-court agreement and, perhaps, the issuance of new equity to John Frederiksen in exchange for a cash injection the stock will likely take some time to bounce back, but should do so eventually. Keep your eye out for a mispricing here.

The dynamics at work here is what is called an "equity stub" meaning that equity is only a stub (small) component of a larger enterprise value that is mostly comprised of debt. As the overall value of the company rises (due to a sector recovery for example) the added value to the business will increase only the equity component of the enterprise value, giving the small equity position a great deal of momentum.

SDLP Equity

I'm simply long SDLP. As I've written about before I think there is only a very slim chance SDLP will default of less than 10%. There are many arguments cooked into this conviction but the major ones are that 1) it seems in everyone's interest, 2) only a few banks and no bondholders will decide and 3) creditors announced their willingness to separate SDLP's credit facilities from SDRL's in their January 31st announcement using wording that was pretty much restated in the deadline extension of April 3rd and 4) SDLP announced on April 28th that the negotiations were advanced and they expect to close a deal with creditors ultimo May.

There has been no mention of dilution of any sort for SDLP and they've stated they "aim to maintain our current distribution level once an agreement is reached".

I trade in a portfolio that doesn't allow options so I'm simply long the stock, but I'd recommend taking a look at the September call options chain.

SDLP Equity - Chapter 11

Even in the case of a SDLP Chapter 11 there is the possibility to do well: the stock will likely plummet to below $1 and take the market cap below $100M (remember we have book value of $900M here).

This is not necessarily the end for shareholders, however, as there is a relatively strong case for SDLP management in court to simply have the default annulled as they can argue that they have both the intention and ability to service all of their debt without delay (even though they would prefer a delay).

Even if this doesn't work out SDLP has other options, especially as the debt instruments sit at the asset level which means that they can simply cut the ties and let the asset specific LLC's default and sail on without them. It represents more than half the assets of SDLP lost, plus most of the backlog, but the remains are not worthless - and especially at a market cap of <$100M this is attractive.

SDRL Bankruptcy Warrants

A likely scenario is the issue of warrants to various parties that get diluted or take a haircut on debt, especially as part of a pre-packaged solution in court. As SDRL CEO Per Wulff recently said "We all have to take a little bit of medicine".

Warrants will have the form of a right to buy SDRL stock at time Y for Price $X. You have two ways to make money here: First the value play where your estimate of a 3-5 year market cap is your friend as you value these. Keep your cool and simply consider if the warrants are a good bet and whether they will go in the money at time Y. Options traders will usually not value these on the merits of the underlying company but instead on time horizon, past share price and its volatility. But Black Scholes and similar models does not take into account that SDRL has had imminent bankruptcy baked into the price for quite a while. To them options are just numbers. This gives the possibility (not the guarantee) of severely mispriced warrants.

Also look out for the post-restructuring sale, which brings me to the other way to make money: a market play as issued warrants are likely to trade at rock bottom prices post restructuring as the institutions that gets them very rarely want to sit on them for long enough to find out if they were actually worth something. They often just want to cut their losses and move on. This is likely to create a strong selling pressure in the weeks and months after the warrants are released. If you got warrants: either be fast and sell first or wait it out. Warrants sold off in such a way usually reverts to prices of similarly structured options (or a little below).. which of course also means that they might pose a trading opportunity if you are so inclined. Pick them up as they drop post restructuring and then sell once they incline back (or keep if you are a value player).

SDRL Bonds

SDRL bonds are in danger. Especially if an uncontrolled Chapter 11 or similar happens they have 42 banks with $8B of secured loans standing in front of them in the line. Courts will also implicitly consider the fact that a lot of bondholders have bought the bonds speculatively at this point. Sure: in the eyes of blind justice a vulture hedge fund and The Widowed Nurses Pension Fund are equal, but I'm just not sure that judges are that blind when it comes down to it.

The questions of course are 1) what will be left for bondholders when all is said and done and 2) given that several things could happen, what are the probabilities for each scenario. The problem with predicting these outcomes is that they are very heavily dependent on ongoing negotiations - which means information is scarce. I've done some negotiations analysis of the various positions and their best alternatives (I teach negotiation master classes to executives), read through all the bond documents, talked to some distressed debt analysts and tried to map everything into a probability diagram, but the gist is this: the primary driver of the value of the bonds is which of the 3 overall scenarios we hit:

Uncontrolled Chapter 11 (20% chance): bondholders stand minimal recovery. Not a good buy at current prices of around 35 to par. If an uncontrolled Chapter 11 happens the bond prices will drop to possibly attractive levels as sell-off occurs (many institutions are not allowed to own bankrupt debt as per their investment charters). Exactly where that level is I don't have a very definite answer for at this point.

bondholders stand minimal recovery. Not a good buy at current prices of around 35 to par. If an uncontrolled Chapter 11 happens the bond prices will drop to possibly attractive levels as sell-off occurs (many institutions are not allowed to own bankrupt debt as per their investment charters). Exactly where that level is I don't have a very definite answer for at this point. Controlled Chapter 11 (45% chance): Bondholders will recover meaningfully, but likely with a debt-for-equity swap component alongside partial recovery of the debt-as-debt. The range of outcomes is large, but I estimate this to be a good deal to get into at current bond prices.

Bondholders will recover meaningfully, but likely with a debt-for-equity swap component alongside partial recovery of the debt-as-debt. The range of outcomes is large, but I estimate this to be a good deal to get into at current bond prices. Out-of-court agreement (35% chance): This is the preferred outcome for bondholders who will recover almost fully and get warrants to cover their book-losses.

Shorting and Buying Put Options

While I don't think the SDRL equity has a lot of imminent upside waiting to kick in I'm reluctant to recommend shorting the stock as it remains extremely volatile and you'd have no downside protection. John Frederiksen might still pull a rabbit out of his hat in which case you're left holding the bag. A short squeeze in SDRL would hurt badly.

As such I'm much more inclined to recommend buying SDRL put options with a post-restructuring maturity of January 2019. The added price compared to the October 2017 options are around +30%, which I think is cheap given the extra 15 months of runway. This is a bet on the substantial dilution of the SDRL shares which has been announced by the company and gives you plenty of time to exercise. You also know your maximum downside as opposed to short selling the stock.

What strike price you go for is really a matter of your risk appetite, but I would likely go for $0.5 or $1.0 as this should be far sufficient if we see a 90%+ dilution.

Remember that stock splits and reverse splits do not affect short positions or option contracts as they are made whole.

Selling options

Obviously a lot of people think it's good business to sell SDRL options at this point and if you hedge it properly it might make sense. This, however, is out of the scope of this article and if you're not already doing this professionally I'd strongly advice against it, despite the siren song of quick money and a "sure thing".

Summary

With all this said and done here is my list of 8 ways to make money in the Seadrill mess, with 4 of the tactics executable right now and 4 tactics executable in a restructuring scenario depending on terms and prices at that time.

Each section is ordered in descending order with the tactic at the top that I myself would consider first:

Buys - with high expected value

SDLP equity

SDLP call options, Sep 2017

SDRL Bonds

SDRL Put options, Jan 2019

Possible Buys - depending on price and terms.

SDRL Equity post restructuring

SDLP equity in Chapter 11

Warrants during post restructuring sell off

SDLP call options in Chapter 11 (far maturity)

Don't touch with a 10-foot pole

SDRL equity

Shorting SDRL equity

Sell options (unless you're a hedge fund)

If you liked the article and would want updates and more of my thinking then consider Following me here on SeekingAlpha. I write only on occasion but try to output high quality thinking when I do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might take positions in line with recommendations in this article at the times and situations suggested.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.