Will Wal-Mart Be The Next A&P?

Will Walmart go the way of A&P or can the general store reinvent itself?

Redefining the General Store

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc (NYSE:WMT) began with Sam Walton's purchase of a store in Bentonville, Arkansas in 1950, re-naming it Walton's 5 & 10. In 1962, Walton opened the first Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas. In 1972, Walmart was listed on the New York Stock Exchange with 51 stores and sales of $78 million. By 1992, Walmart had 1,928 stores and clubs and employed 371,000 associates. Twenty-five years later (in 2017), Walmart has 11,695 stores worldwide and 2.3 million associates.

Why I'm Long Walmart

I saw a Walmart store for the first time somewhere around 1977-1980. I became aware of Walmart as a potential investment in 1982, when I began to study stocks. This was midway between their 20-year growth from 51 to 1,928 stores. The stock always seemed too expensive. By the time I became involved with Seeking Alpha in 2012, I was focused on dividends to supplement retirement income. In 2012, WMT's high yield was 2.8% and I was more interested in higher-yielding stocks.

At that time, Walmart was in the midst of some difficulties, including a bribery scandal in Mexico and a string of disappointing quarterly earnings. A May, 2014 article by the Motley Fool was entitled, "Walmart Is Falling Apart Before Our Eyes." An October, 2015 article by Reuters was entitled, "Walmart warns on profit, stock has steepest decline in 25 years." Ironically, these difficulties pushed its yield higher, which put it on my radar screen. The yield reached a high of 3.5% in 2015.

The 10-year stock price chart below (from Seeking Alpha) shows Walmart's steep and steady decline during 2015.

Doug McMillon was named Chief Executive Officer in February, 2014, and I was favorably impressed by his energy, clarity of direction and transparency. He reinforced my conviction that the company's strengths would prevail. Their e-commerce business was beginning to show signs of life and increased focus. CEO Doug McMillon (2014) and Board Chairman Greg Penner (2015) are profiled below. The company's reins were in the hands of a new and capable generation of Walmart leaders.

Even though in previous years I had not seriously considered a purchase of WMT because of the relatively low dividend, I was aware that they had raised the dividend 42 consecutive years (now 44). By the fall of 2015, I was paying more attention to Standard & Poor's company credit ratings, and I noted Walmart's rare AA S&P credit rating. I found myself looking more seriously at this long-standing Dividend Champion with a high credit score and a falling price (hence a rising yield).

In preparation for this article, I looked back at SA articles from the summer and fall of 2015. Some were saying the declining price was a great opportunity. For example, Tim McAleenan wrote, "Wal-Mart: The King Of The Nifty Fifty Is Cheap." Others saw it as a "value trap." Josh Arnold wrote, "Wal-Mart Has Lots Of Problems And Is Going Lower."

I made four purchases of WMT during October-November, 2015 at $58.07, $57.52, $56.68 and $60.34.

Hopeful signs continued to appear. In January, 2016, management made a commitment to improve wages. The company began to focus on e-commerce, culminating in the purchase of Jet.com in August, 2016. From late 2015 through mid-2016, shares began to recover. Share price was on a plateau during the last half of 2016 and has showed some renewed strength in early 2017.

Walmart has a long tradition of excellence in marketing. I've heard both a small, individual vendor and a Procter & Gamble regional executive describe Walmart's tough bargaining style with suppliers. WMT's size and extensive footprint give it the opportunity to expand online, direct delivery and online pickup-at-the-store options to complement their walk-in business.

Currently, Walmart is the fifth largest holding in my retirement portfolio. It comprises 3.17% of the market value and it contributes 2.53% of the portfolio income. At an April 28 price of $75.08, WMT's yield was 2.72%.

Consumer Staples in the Portfolio

Below are the consumer staples stocks in the portfolio. S&P is the company's S&P credit rating; Yr is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases (as maintained by David Fish, where available); Price is the market price as of April 28, 2017; %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio's market value; Div is the annual dividend per share; Yield is the current dividend yield; %Inc is the percentage of portfolio income contributed by each stock; Basis is the portfolio's cost basis for each stock; Gain is the percentage gain on each stock, excluding dividends; DGR is the annual dividend growth rate for the past 5 years; TDR is the "Chowder Rule," or Total Dividend Return number for each stock.

Company S&P Yr Price %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis Gain DGR TDR Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) AA- 60 87.33 3.2% 2.76 3.2% 2.8% 78.47 10.0% 5.4% 8.6 Walmart AA 44 75.18 3.4% 2.04 2.7% 2.5% 63.59 15.3% 7.3% 10.0 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) AA- 55 43.15 3.1% 1.48 3.4% 3.0% 42.46 1.3% 8.3% 11.7 Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) AA- 20 77.00 2.3% 2.32 3.0% 1.9% 73.15 6.1% 12.9% 15.9 Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) AA- 54 72.04 2.3% 1.60 2.2% 1.4% 70.10 4.4% 6.4% 8.6 Unilever (NYSE:UL) A+ 20 51.34 2.0% 1.42 2.8% 1.5% 40.78 20.3%

These five Consumer Staples sector stocks comprise 16.3% of the portfolio's market value and contribute 13.2% of portfolio income.

Walmart has 20.7% of the U.S. grocery sales (17.3% from Walmart and 3.4% from Sam's Club). Kroger is second at 8.9%; Albertsons/Safeway is third at 5.6% and Costco is fourth at 5.1%. Walmart operates in the Consumer Staples sector (due to its large grocery sales). Walmart's 2017 10K disclosed that the Walmart U.S. segment percentage of sales (including online) was Grocery 56%; Health and wellness 11%; and General merchandise 33%. The percentages were the same for 2015 and 2016.

I shop at Walmart on average about once every three or four weeks. My wife shops at Walmart every Monday, almost exclusively for groceries and household items. She and I have both noticed that the friendliness and helpfulness of Publix workers is more consistent, but Walmart's prices are consistently lower. The good news is that she reports that her Walmart store has shown strong improvement in customer service in the last month. As a shareholder, I'm pleased to see that the ideals expressed by CEO Doug McMillon are being freshly expressed in at least one store. The real challenge is consistency across all stores. Management makes a difference!

As you study Walmart, be aware that the company marks time by weeks rather than months, their fiscal year ends in January and they are now in fiscal year 2018. Fiscal year 2017 ended on January 29, 2017. Walmart's Q1 2018 earnings will be reported on May 18, 2017. You can access audio downloads of prior earnings calls from the Walmart website.

(Logo from the WMT website)

North America's General Stores

General stores were universally part of the North American frontier. Walmart disrupted the retail industry and replaced countless "mom and pop" stores in small towns. Walmart became North America's most recognizable big box "general store." Various types of smaller, "dollar stores," such as Dollar General (NYSE:DG) now dot the landscape as well. Old-style general stores can still be found, but they are no longer commonplace.

(Photo from the Gruene General Store website)

Will Walmart go the way of A&P?

Just as Walmart disrupted the North American retail landscape, will WMT fall victim to the next disrupter(s)?

Jim Collins' classic book, Good to Great, describes how the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company fell from dominance in the grocery business, surpassed by Kroger's (NYSE:KR) ability to adapt to consumer preferences. A&P was itself a disrupter, beginning with one store in 1912 to almost 16,000 by 1930. What had been "the largest retailer in the world" filed for bankruptcy protection in November, 2015.

(Photo from Pleasant Valley Shopping: The Legend of the Great A&P Tea Co.)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the retail disrupter of the present era. They make good use modern technology (online shopping via the Internet) and a network of outsourced delivery mechanisms such as Federal Express (NYSE:FDX), United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), and the U.S. Postal Service. Their "bricks and mortar" operation consists of distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

The big question facing investors is this: Will Walmart go the way of A&P or will it continuously re-invent itself and successfully embrace the digital age?

Can the general store re-invent itself?

Walmart founder Sam Walton re-worked and re-branded the original Bentonville, Arkansas department store he bought in 1950.

(Photo of original store from the Walmart website's museum page)

Walton continued to innovate the retail business and to motivate his employees, or associates. Now, decades later, will Walmart's current leadership continue to regularly re-invent itself. I believe it can.

(Early Walmart photo from Matt Williams, "What Would Sam Walton Think of Walmart Today?)

Walmart's acquisition of Jet.com was part of its strategy to more fully embrace online sales. A key factor in Walmart's long term viability and growth is whether the company can grow digital sales.

There has been speculation about whether Amazon will buy (or build) a bricks and mortar component to complement their direct sales and direct delivery. Will these two competitors (and others) operate both online and bricks and mortar stores in the future?

(Photo from April 19, 2017 Forbes article, "Walmart May Win The Store Pickup Battle, But Not The War With Amazon.")

The two photos below (both from the Walmart website) demonstrate two aspects of online sales. One is shipment from a Walmart fulfillment center directly to the customer.

The other is preparation of a pick-up order from a local Walmart store.

Leadership

CEO Doug McMillon (photo from Walmart website)

Prior to being named CEO, Doug McMillon, 50, served as president and chief executive officer of Walmart International from February 2009 to February 2014. From 2006 to 2009, he served as president and CEO of Sam's Club. He worked at Walmart in 1984 as an hourly summer associate in a Walmart distribution center. In 1990, while pursuing his MBA, he rejoined the company as an assistant manager in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, Walmart store before becoming a buyer trainee.

McMillon became a director of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in 2013. He serves on the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, China; the executive committee of Business Roundtable; and the Dean's Advisory Board for the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business.

In April, McMillon spoke to the 2017 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference. The company's mission statement is in the bold print (below). He discussed Walmart's enduring Four Values (in green) and their four objectives for 2017 (in light blue, below). He said WMT strives to benefit the four constituencies at the bottom of the chart.

(Graphic from 2017 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference)

In Walmart's 2017 Annual Report, McMillon summarized progress in WMT's digital business:

Our business is getting stronger. In the U.S., we've delivered positive comp store sales for ten consecutive quarters and we're hearing from our customers that their experience continues to improve. Sam's Club comp sales improved throughout the year and members are increasingly using our digital tools like Scan & Go and Club Pickup. Outside the U.S., ten of our 11 markets posted positive comp sales this past year. Across our business segments, e-commerce growth is accelerating. Our strategy to serve customers through e-commerce and our stores in a seamless way is gaining traction. The momentum we're seeing is real and I'm excited about what the future holds.

Board Chairman Greg Penner (photo from Walmart website)

Greg Penner, 47, was elected chairman of the Walmart Board of Directors in 2015, following his father-in-law, Rob Walton, who succeeded company founder Sam Walton.

Over a 20-year period, Penner has worked with Walmart as senior vice president and chief financial officer in Japan and senior vice president of finance and strategy for walmart.com. He elected to the Walmart board in 2008.

Previously, Penner was a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and as a general partner of Peninsula Capital. In 2005, Penner founded Madrone Capital Partners, a firm backed by money from Walmart Chairman Rob Walton and other family members.

Penner has been a member of the board of directors of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), since 2004.

In Walmart's 2017 Annual Report, Penner wrote:

Strategic choices like the acquisition of Jet.com, the alliance with JD.com, and our rapid expansion of Online Grocery and marketplace, are intended to accelerate e-commerce growth and improve our digital capabilities for customers. We've also increased U.S. associate wages and enhanced training to elevate the customer experience in our stores. The investments have been significant, and the Board has been deeply engaged in these strategic decisions that accelerate our pace of change.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

A review of operating earnings via F.A.S.T. Graphs shows steady, uninterrupted growth from FY 1998 through FY 2014. Operating earnings declined in FY 2015, FY 2016 and FY 2017. F.A.S.T. Graphs expects FY 2018 to be flat, with growth in FY 2019 and FY 2020. Finviz reports trailing 12-month EPS of $4.39 and projects EPS for the next fiscal year to be $4.55. Finviz reports that EPS for the past five years was -.6% per year, but projects annual EPS growth of 5.03% for the next five years.

F.A.S.T. Graphs indicates a target buy price somewhere in the mid-$60s, or about 13% below the April 28 price of $75.

Both F.A.S.T. Graphs and Better Investing (below) indicate that debt is 33%-34% of capitalization.

Better Investing

(Company Research report from Better Investing)

I chose the Adjusted (Operating) Earnings option on F.A.S.T. Graphs, which accounts for the differences in Earnings Per Share as reported by Better Investing. BI reports GAAP earnings (which is one of the settings options on F.A.S.T. Graphs).

On a GAAP earnings basis, Walmart's P/E is 17.2, somewhat above the 5-year average P/E of 15.3. WMT''s recent price strength has put it near its 52-week high price of $75.77. The current yield of 2.7% is considerably below the high yield achieved in 2015 (3.5%) and in 2016 (3.2%).

Better Investing's Payout column in the bottom table indicates that WMT's dividend has been a growing percentage of earnings. The payout ratio has grown from 31.7% in 2012 to 45.7% in 2016. The payout trend is even worse than it looks because WMT's dividend increases have slowed. David Fish's dripinvesting.org shows the trend of decreasing dividend growth rates:

1 Year 2 Years 5 Years 10 Years 2.1% 3.3% 7.3% 11.8%

Simply Safe Dividends

(Dividend growth graph from Simply Safe Dividends)

Walmart's scores on Simply Safe Dividends provide a good snapshot of WMT. The Dividend Safety score of 98 means that Walmart's dividend is safer than 98% of the companies in SSD's data base. The yield is respectable--better than 60% of the companies. Dividend growth has been steady but slightly below average for dividend paying companies in the SSD data base.

The graph showing the amount of dividends paid each year, however, paints a picture that dividend investors like to see. The percentage growth of the dividend has slowed--as evidenced by the four most recent years on the graph.

Recent Seeking Alpha Articles

Jane Edmondson penned a helpful article on April 12 about "How Wal-Mart Is Ramping Up Online." Jane writes from the perspective of an ETF investor, so she provides helpful insights about the broader horizon of online retailing. The battle for the future will be won or lost online. Jane's article is very timely: "The writing is on the wall for retailers: innovate and beef up e-commerce efforts or become obsolete."

Josh Arnold has written two recent articles about Walmart, including an April 25 article, "Wal-Mart's Shiny New Thing," which is about their online pickup discounts. Josh is skeptical. He believes this new discount will suppress already suffering operating margins.

Colorado Wealth Management published an April 24 article, "Retail Dominance: The Walmart Story." It provides a nice comparison with other retailers, such as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).

My Investment Thesis

I'm long Walmart. I like its commitment to steady dividend growth, with 44 consecutive annual increases. I'm content with the 5-year dividend growth rate of 7.3%, which is respectable for a large company. Of course, I would prefer the kind of dividend growth they demonstrated in prior years and I will be interested to see how they navigate their way through multiple channels of sales--particularly online. I like its high S&P credit rating and their dominant position in the U.S. grocery business. I like the direction provided by current CEO Doug McMillon and the management team.

I rank Walmart #8 on my spreadsheet, behind Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Procter & Gamble , Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK). This puts Walmart ahead of Automatic Data Products (NASDAQ:ADP), Coca-Cola , Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

However, Walmart's recent strong price action has moved it up somewhat. It is now my fifth largest holding, behind MSFT, JNJ, MMM and AAPL.

I rate Walmart a hold. I'm happy to have it in a diversified portfolio. My target allocation for WMT is about 3.2%. Currently, it is 3.4%.

Given Walmart's recent price strength and its relative heavy weight in the portfolio, my target "add to" price is low and my target yield is high. I use Custom Stock Alerts to notify me when a stock has reached one of the parameters I've established. I've set two alerts for Walmart. One is if it reaches a 3.5% yield and the other is if it reaches a price of $61.82. I don't expect to be alerted anytime soon.

Conclusion

What has been your experience with Walmart? Do you see them going the way of A&P, being disrupted and displaced by Amazon and other online retailers? Or, do you think they have the capability to continually reinvent themselves in a changing marketplace?

I'm long WMT because I think they can manage this change. Will Amazon be the next Walmart? Will Walmart be the next Walmart? History seems to be on Amazon's side because it is easier to disrupt from the outside rather than from within. If Amazon paid a dividend, it would be in the portfolio. I believe, however, that both WMT and AMZN can survive and thrive. That's why I'm long Walmart.

My goal is to produce about one article per week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. I intend for my next article to be a portfolio update, with my goals for the remainder of 2017 and my reflections about how to best approach the market.

