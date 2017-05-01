True Corp.: Doubts On Company Turnaround In FY17

Although True currently trades at the lower end of its 5-year share price range, we remain uninterested due to our doubts on profitability and potential capital raising.

True Group is the only quadruple play telecommunications operator in Thailand. It is #1 in the fixed broadband market and #2 in the cellular market.

Description

True Group (OTC:TCPFF) is the only quadruple play telecommunications operator in Thailand providing cellular (under True Mobile), broadband and fixed-line phone (under TrueOnline) and pay-TV services (under TrueVisions). It is the #2 mobile operator (with c.25m subscribers) and the #1 fixed broadband player (with c.2.8m subscribers) in Thailand.

True entered the telecommunications industry after signing a build-transfer-operate contract with Telecoms of Thailand (TOT) in 1991 to jointly operate a fixed-line network in Bangkok for 25 years. In 2001, True expanded into mobile services and grew its presence over the years. In 2011, it acquired various companies from Hutchison Group, which facilitate the launch of its 3G services. In mid-2013, True launched the first 4G mobile services in Thailand.

True currently operates under the 900MHz, 1800MHz and 2100MHz spectrum licenses, which expire in 2031, 2033 and 2027, respectively. Majority of True's spectrum are under Thailand National Broadcasting and Telecoms Commission's (NBTC) licenses, which require operators to pay up to 5.25% of revenues, significantly lower than the 20% to 30% revenue sharing schemes under the concession structure which DTAC is still under (albeit only a small portion of its subscribers are using the spectrum under this scheme).

Highlights

Overview of the Thai mobile telecommunications market

The competition in the Thai mobile telecommunications market has increased significantly in the past few years and we attribute a considerable portion of the growth to True Mobile's aggressive practices. All 3 major operators, including Advanced Info Service (AIS), Total Access Communications (DTAC) and True Mobile compete aggressively on network quality/coverage, marketing expenditure and mobile subsidies (albeit tapering slightly in the prepaid segment in the first 3 months of 2017). Commendably, True has overtaken DTAC to become the #2 operator in 2016. We have written a short write-up on the industry and the factors supporting True's growth when we researched on DTAC (OTCPK:TACYY). For interested readers, please refer to the article.

True enjoys strong operational support from its majority shareholder and its affiliates

Leading Thai conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) is the controlling shareholder of True Group. In 2014, China Mobile Group also invested in the company via a private placement. This investment has been covered by a separate article on Seeking Alpha.

True has benefited operationally and financially from CP Group's support. CP Group owns the 7-Eleven franchise in Thailand (via its subsidiary CPALL), the largest convenience outlets chain in the country. Via its nationwide outlet network, True is able to leverage on CPALL's already established distribution capabilities to sell its prepaid cards and credit top-ups. In contrast, multiple issues have dogged other operators which had relied on CPALL to distribute their products. To illustrate, CPALL halted ordering of AIS's prepaid cards in Oct-16 during negotiations of revenue rates to be paid by AIS to CPALL for selling its prepaid refill cards. In response, AIS has encouraged its customers to rely more on traditional and online top-up channels.

Furthermore, True Group has also benefited from China Mobile shareholding as it has been able to procure its network equipment, devices and handsets under a larger umbrella, potentially generating cost savings due to a larger order size. Furthermore, True will be able to improve its operational efficiencies and network technology via China Mobile's best practices sharing.

However, its strategy of competing on pricing and network quality to grow its market share has resulted in multiple years of net losses

From 2012 to 2016, True Group has incurred a total core Loss After Tax and Minority Interests (LATMI) of THB13bn. The Group did experience positive core profits in 2014 and 2015 but these have been due to the PATMI uplift by True's Broadband operations, which has been declining in revenues and profitability in the last few years partially due to the declining usage of traditional voice services.

Going forward, we have our doubts on True's guidance to become profitable (on a net income level) in 2017. We expect marketing expenses to remain relatively flattish / grow slightly as True's desire to grow its market share is supported by its peers' comparative reduction in marketing expenses, thereby reducing the need to increase promotional expenses / subsidies significantly. AIS has started to engage in selective marketing campaigns focused on the post-paid segment, while DTAC is reluctant to maintain large scale handset subsidies.

However, depreciation will be expected to grow significantly as a result of the massive CAPEX incurred in the past few years (c.THB100bn only in FY15 and FY16). FY16 D&A had increased by c.46% YOY from FY15 levels. Hence, while we agree mobile revenues will grow as True continues to capture market share from DTAC, it may not match the growth rate D&A, which suggests continued net loss. While the broadband business is profitable, it is not sufficiently large enough to offset the losses of its mobile segment.

True may need to engage in another round of equity raising

Due to its aggressive marketing practices and network investments, True had incurred significant financial debts in the past few years and had to undertake 2 rounds of fund-raising in 2014 (to raise THB65bn) and 2016 (THB60bn) primarily for debt repayments. Furthermore, it had engaged in asset sales in 2013 to raise funds for debt repayments as well.

Although True's net debt / equity is the lowest amongst the 3 listed Thai operators, this is due to the company's continued fund raising (in 2014 to 2016) and absence of dividend payments unlike its peers (which had consistent dividends during the past few years). Hence, we view net debt / EBITDA to be a more appropriate measure of the firm's leverage situation.

We expect True's net debt / EBITDA to increase further due to multiple reasons. True has planned c.THB48bn CAPEX for 2017 (excluding spectrum license fee payment). This is significantly higher than its operating cash flows from 2014 to 2016 (peak of c. THB8bn in 2016), suggesting that CAPEX funding will likely need to come from further bank financing. Despite our expectations that operating cash flows will likely improve from 2016 levels (to be explained in a separate point), we opine that it is unlikely to grow significantly to cover CAPEX fully.

Furthermore, commercial 5G is expected to be launched in Thailand in 2020. The NBTC plans to auction the 2600MHz spectrum for 5G in 2018 (assuming no delays). We think that Thai mobile operators could potentially be interested in the spectrum for the envisaged commercial launch of 5G in 2020. Should there be significant interest, True could potentially need to bid aggressively.

True's net debt to EBITDA ratio is the highest amongst the listed operators and historically it has engaged in fund raising when its net debt / EBITDA reaches / exceeds 4x. While EBITDA levels are likely to improve going forward, we expect debt levels to grow faster due to True's aggressive planned CAPEX. Hence, there could be a reasonable probability that True may need to engage in another round of fund raising in the next few years.

Conclusion

True's share price has declined c.55% from its 5-year peak (as of Feb-15) and remains at the bottom of the 5-year share price range. It seems to be a potential entry opportunity on the surface but we have our doubts on the achievability of True's target of turning profitable in 2017 and we believe that the market has partially priced the doubt in. While True's market share growth in the past few years has been commendable, it has been at the expenses of profitability and a severe usage of shareholders' capital, with 2 rounds of fund raising in 2014 and 2016. With the aggressive CAPEX and True's industry-high net debt / EBITDA, we do not rule out a potential fund raising in the next few years. Hence, we do not view this as an entry opportunity.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. This article is intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.