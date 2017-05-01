Costco: Time To Cash Out?

Costco’s stock prices price in around 5%-7% year-over-year sales growth and up to 50 bps of pre-tax margin expansion.

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) announced last Wednesday that it would issue a special dividend of $7.00 per share payable to shareholders on the books as of May 10, 2017. The new quarterly dividend was also hiked to $0.50 per share, up from its previous $0.45 per share.

The special dividend amount, which comes to $3.08 billion off 440 million fully diluted shares outstanding, will not adversely impact Costco's financial profile or produce a trade-off wherein the balance sheet is materially weakened. As of the quarter ending February 28, 2017, Costco had $5.96 billion in cash and cash-like equivalents on its balance sheet.

This goes along with just $5.06 billion in debt ($2.81 billion is coming due December 15, 2017) versus a market capitalization of $77.6 billion. If we add this "special dividend" debt to existing debt this provides a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of just 10.4%. For a company generating around $5 billion in EBITDA per year, this will have no substantive effect on the company's general credit quality.

Costco has plenty of leeway in its capital structure, with debt/EBITDA at just 1.8x and EBIT interest coverage, taking the new debt into account, at around 12x.

To determine a rough approximation of Costco's optimal financing balance between debt and equity, I convert various credit metrics to synthetic credit ratings based on the standard scale used by the big three credit agencies. I use current spreads between the 10-year US Treasury and each credit rating to estimate interest costs for the company if it were to leverage at a certain point. The optimal point comes when the cost of the debt/equity mix is minimized. This is expressed through a metric called the weighted-average cost of capital (or "WACC").

According to my personal model, Costco could leverage up to around 40%-45% of total capitalization to achieve this point. This percentage could lower should interest rates continue to increase.

The market's current sentiment

Bulls tend to be very high on the stock as a result of its international expansion and reasonable degree of immunity from the "Amazon effect."

About 70% of Costco's stores are in the US, 13% in Canada, and the remaining 17% in other international locations. Investors generally support expansion into new markets among profitable, maturing chains given the top-line growth it can provide. Moreover, retail competition is generally less intense abroad, leading to better growth for the overall business over time.

Given Costco sells at wholesale prices, its per unit costs are also very much on par (or better) with those of online retailers. In many respects, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has yet to materially penetrate food sales as well as it would it like. Amazon hasn't smoothed out its current issues with inconsistent food inventories, which often leads to out-of-stock products and prices that are far too high relative to those of local supermarkets. But this isn't to say that Amazon isn't working on bettering its presence in this area. Costco also provides e-commerce solutions to its customer base in all its markets aside from Australia, Japan, and Spain.

Costco also provides ways to help create a degree of stickiness in its customer base. It uses annual memberships, which cost $55 per year at the basic level ($60 beginning June 1) and $110 for an executive membership ($120 beginning June 1). While this does turn some potential customers away, it also incentivizes members to actually use it to get their money's worth, and creates an ecosystem among Costco's various units, including optical, pharmacy, gas stations, and travel services.

The company's credit card, which offers generous cash back rewards, encourages further sales. Amazon has employed a similar strategy with a 5% cash back card. While such generous discounts pressure margins, it's a well-known retail tactic to further incent customers to spend their money.

Valuation

Costco has grown its top-line by around 5% over the past five years. Further expansion should help support this figure. Nonetheless, the retail environment over these past five years has generally been favorable. Real wages have increased 0.8% on an annualized basis. This doesn't sound great, but real wages have increased by just 0.3% annualized since Q1 1980.

Whether this 5% sales growth rate remains (or accelerates) is to be determined, but isn't an overly bullish assumption.

Overall revenue is expected to hit around $128 billion for the FY2017, ending August 31.

For the remainder I use the following:

EBITDA margins of 4.1%

Depreciation and amortization of 1% of sales and set equal to capital expenditures in equilibrium

Effective tax rate of 34%

No working capital growth

Cost of debt of 3.6% using comparably rated debt

Cost of equity adjustable based on returns expectations

Long-run economic growth rate of 1.8%

If share prices are sensitized to nominal returns expectations running from 5%-10%, this would produce the following set of valuations:

The above set of assumptions would back out forward nominal returns expectations of 6.32%.

From the perspective of a sensitivity table, wherein y/y revenue growth and EBITDA margins are run over various ranges (1%-8% y/y for revenue in increments of 150 bps; 3%-5% EBITDA margin attainments in increments of 50 bps), share prices would return as follows (nominal returns expectations set at 7.5%):

Relative to Friday's closing price, in percentage terms:

This implies that current share prices are pricing in a relatively high level of growth and some level of margin expansion moving ahead.

Conclusion

Costco has an abundance of positive sentiment flowing in its favor. It's a market-leading warehouse retail chain that sells to the public at wholesale prices. Amazon's market cap is around 5.7x that of Costco as a result of its higher growth, competitive insularity within e-commerce, and its high-margin non-retail business (Amazon Web Services).

Costco's stock nonetheless is pricing in top-line growth in the mid-singles or greater (a combination of same-store sales growth, additional warehouse expansion, and added incentives from its new credit card offering) and margin expansion mainly from increasing the overall percentage of international warehouses among its overall store mix.

Whether one believes Costco is "cheap" or "expensive" is purely an individual decision that involves one's expectations surrounding the company relative to more of a consensus opinion. Over the next year, "consensus" is around 5%-7% top-line growth in addition to up to 50 bps of pre-tax margin expansion.

In today's brick-and-mortar retail environment, which is under a high-level of pressure despite a relatively good economic backdrop, these are relatively buoyant assumptions. Costco is a relatively mature brand, but is still viewed by many as more of a growth stock. The recent special dividend helps reinforce this confidence.

On the same token, those not as high on the stock will cite Costco's traditional competition (Wal-Mart/Sam's Club, Target, Kroger) in addition to Amazon's increasing penetration into food sales, which still constitutes the majority of the chain's sales.

