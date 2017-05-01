10% Yielding Units With 120% Coverage That Benefit From Permian And Haynesville Exposure

Key financial ratios are seasonally stronger than they have been since 2013 and will lead to an interest rate reduction over the summer before the seasonal inventory build.

Back in October, I argued that it was safe to chase the yield of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP). A distribution cut was priced into the shares of the stock so that long-term investors would not get hurt too badly. The stock did drop briefly after the yield, and the company did sell more units as well as divest an asset to reset the balance sheet. But with a partner like Alinda Capital involved in the organization, the leverage and cash flow problems were likely to be promptly dealt with.

The stock price has not dropped, and the new dividend rate appears secure. Moreover, the company has some exposure to increasing activity areas that could point to a very bright future of increasing returns. These units offer that rare combination of some growth as well as a secure (and generous) distribution. Best of all, a fair amount of the distribution will be a return of capital until profits return. So a fair, though varying, amount of the distribution could be tax-free to unitholders. As will be shown, management appears to be on track to return to those profit levels of the past. That should lead to increasing distributions.

MMLP shareholders have a very strong ally in Alinda Capital, even if the involvement is not obvious. Furthermore, the management company, Martin Resource Management Corporation, has a significant amount of capital tied up in the partnership. Plus, as has been noted in several prior articles and can be seen on the Nasdaq website, insiders have been steadily purchasing units. All of this pointed to a short-term problem that would be easily resolved. Indeed, the dividend was cut, but management announced a coverage ratio of about 169% in the first quarter and full-year coverage of 120%. Note that the full-year coverage points to some seasonal earnings as well as some upcoming quarters where the distribution will not be covered to the liking of Mr. Market. Those quarters may be further buying opportunities.

The big winter quarter benefits from the seasonal sales of butane. This business wraps up in about February. Another seasonal business is the sale of sulfur-based fertilizer. Those fertilizer sales seasonally decline in summer and fall. This business is very highly tied to the amount of corn planted each year. Currently, this business is in outperform mode, which has benefited the partnership overall tremendously during the oil & gas industry downturn.

There is a pipeline that is going right through the Permian. More hookups, if needed, would be very simple. It has some capacity available just as Permian production is increasing. A rate increase hearing last year did not go well and contributed to some of the temporary unit price setbacks last year. Mr. Market does not have a lot of faith in a near-term solution, but pricing should increase with demand from the Permian. That would especially be true if an infrastructure shortage should develop. Regulated or not, that pipeline will respond to market conditions somewhat. Another pipeline gives Martin Midstream Partners some geographical diversification. There are more hearings scheduled this year to try and reverse the outcome of last year's proceedings. Sooner or later, the pipeline rates will increase and the partnership will benefit. Even if the worst happens, the company can grow into more favorable exposure.

The unexpected benefit has to be the revival of drilling in Northern Louisiana. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) and Goodrich Petroleum (OTC:GDP), among others, have revolutionized the play using new completion techniques. As a result, drilling in the area is now increasing as IRRs skyrocket. This company has considerable exposure to the area. Some of that is shown above.

The big news is the acquisition of the Hondo Asphalt Terminal. That means the balance sheet has been repaired and growth can resume. In fact, management announced that the seasonal balance sheet and income ratios are the strongest they have been since 2013. The company will benefit from that achievement this summer through lower interest rates. However, rates will reset during the seasonal inventory increase of the third quarter.

Throughout the conference call, management commented on firming prices in several businesses. This company has above-average exposure to increasing prices (and a lower fee-based part of the sales mix). So, the units will have an above-average response to firming sales prices. Last year, there was a mad scramble to shore up the balance sheet and cash flow during a time of softness. Now, Martin Midstream Partners stands to benefit from some exposure to two of the hottest oil & gas activity areas in the country.

Management has commented on how the lubricant pricing has been firming up. This is still another area in which profits will increase as industry activity climbs. This division is one of several that will markedly benefit from an increase in industrial and economic activity.

Any diversified business has its cyclical laggards. Marine Transportation has some softness and is probably at a cyclical bottom. The offshore industry is particularly soft. Management has been selling assets that retire and not replacing them. As decent prices appear, more assets have been sold in an effort to minimize long-term losses. So, the company could benefit as the asset rationalization process proceeds. There is also some upside potential, if and when a cyclical recovery begins. If things get bad enough, management can exit the business and wait for an opportune time to re-enter that business.

The fertilizer business had been the source of unexpected positive surprises and may well be coming off a cyclical high. The forecast is for a return to historical norms. This division had been an offset to the oil & gas industry downturn. It will now be a drag on the oil & gas industry upturn. Overall, this diversification has succeeded in leveling Martin Midstream Partners' profit performance.

Summary

Management beat its first-quarter earnings guidance. Mr. Market was pleasantly surprised by this. The distribution cut had lowered expectations to the point where further disappointment was not realistic. Strengthening industry activity in several key areas of this diversified company should ensure further positive surprises as the year continues. That could lead to a fading of the distribution cut in the memory of Mr. Market. A unit price re-evaluation based upon some very favorable exposure to increasing profits would be a reasonable assumption.

Earnings are seasonally heavy for the butane business and fertilizer business. Management does hedge the butane to protect anticipated profit margins. Both divisions can swing earnings a little more than is typical for these types of limited partnerships.

A very bullish indicator for investors is shown in the second slide. Cash from operating activities rose about 20%. Now, much of that is due to a lack of decrease in Accounts Payable. The timing may have changed from the sale of the units earlier. Unit sales are often followed by the payment of bills outstanding. However, should this difference maintain itself for the remainder of the fiscal year, it could be a clue that a distribution increase is likely. Management has already stated that the key ratios are stronger than they have been in years. Interest expense will be lower this summer due to the improved key ratios and the delevered balance sheet.

Cash distributions to partnership units are roughly $18 million a quarter. So, the cash flow from operations currently provides excellent coverage. Another source of that extra cash flow was a sharp reduction in the amount paid to the general partner. Look for the general partner to be highly motivated to increase cash flow and earnings enough to increase the amount paid.

The general partner receives income from its roughly 13% ownership of partnership units by MRMC as well as its general partner compensation that is split between MRMC and Alinda Capital. Alinda Capital will not be patient about decreased earnings for long. That is not how those kinds of firms work. Normally, companies such as Alinda Capital are all about expanding returns from financial leverage. The leverage situation now appears to be working for shareholders once again. Alinda Capital may have had a lot of input into that situation because that is where its expertise lies.

On the other hand, an acquisition was made, so the historical growth of the partnership is set to resume. These units offer an attractive rate of return from current levels. In addition to the yield, there is a very reasonable 5% growth rate from future acquisitions that has been exceeded many times in the past. The partnership is set to benefit from increasing industry and economic activity. While that exposure was a liability during the downturn, it is now an asset worth evaluating.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.