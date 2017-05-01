Teva: Now's The Time; Capitulate

Hi friend, let's chat about Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) and what in God's green earth is going on with them. The negativity around shares right now is immense and seems to only get worse as time passes. Why the poor sentiment you ask? Well, if you happen to be invested in shares, long or short, you might think you have everything figured out, or perhaps your surrounding supermarkets have run dry of rogaine from your constant hair pulling. Regardless of what you think you might know, or possibly what you don't, let's take a closer look.

In my humble opinion, the best development Teva has going for it, is the Copaxone situation. Speculators and analysts had originally said that the company would be facing Copaxone generic pressure from major players in February or March. Well, it's nearly May and Teva's Copaxone is still sitting pretty. Obviously luck is involved here, as Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Sandoz were put on ice by the FDA following compliance issues closing their bid for a 40 m/g Copaxone generic for now. The giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS) being the parent company of Sandoz, better lucky than good, right?

What about that alleged price-fixing over generic drugs? Remember that one about nearly every U.S. State suing a total of six generic drug makers piling on with the DOJ? Yes that one, where the DOJ promised charges before year end, last year's end! Well, the DOJ did file charges and levy fines for very small pharmaceutical outfits late last year.

The DOJ then stated that the investigation was still ongoing. Wait, Hold on! You're claiming you issued out punishment and threw conspirators in prison but the investigation is still ongoing? Well, it's been about seven months now and not another peep from said DOG DOJ. That gives myself a hint, the idea that the DOJ has no more actual evidence and was simply grasping at straws when they included Teva and other major generic players. Isn't that like a government agency, trying to turn a couple of law breakers into a national conspiracy, while no doubt wasting a ton of resources and money.

For Teva's part, they have issued several statements saying they have looked into it and are aware of no such wrongdoing. Obviously, Teva is the largest generic drug maker in the world and can't possibly know what any one employee might be up to, but I think it's safe to say there is no conspiracy risk. On a slightly more amusing or slightly nauseating note, depending on your personal views about DOJ investigations, in regards to a specific drug that the government had targeted for price-fixing. A letter to lawmakers recently showed that the price of doxycycline, again one of the drugs in question, actually fell by nearly 50% in the two year span of the alleged price-fixing. It's okay, you can chuckle, I won't tell. Needless to say, the DOJ ending this investigation would be a relief on shares and mitigate headline risk with the always truthful and non-distorted media.

Before we move on from speaking about always exciting conspiracies, we should address one more. The conspiracy of bears and shorts being of help to drive down shares. I personally see this all the time, when something negative happens to share prices, there is always a group of very sad people blaming and vilifying shorts. We won't get into every reason why this theory is deranged, but in Teva's case this theory is absolutely asinine.

TEVA Short Interest data by YCharts

Teva is heavily institution held and its shares short float total rarely rises above 3%. That 3% might as well be zero with a total float over 1 billion. I wish I could convey to you with stronger language how ridiculous the, "I hate you. You're a short" argument is 99.9% of the time, but this is a site for adults to have meaningful discussions from A-Z, and shouting obscenities and exchanging schoolyard insults is best left to television media outlets. However, if you're still looking for someone to blame for shares being at 10-year lows, how about you look in the mirror?!

TEVA data by YCharts

Yes, that's correct, you might be the problem! Let's take a closer look at this scenario. First, traders invest in shares and get burned, they quickly sell and move on causing outflows. Then, impatient investors looking to make a quick buck become infuriated and claim some other blockhead made them buy shares, they whine and sell. These groups of obviously astounding people then make claims about the company and their less than remarkable time with them, never mind how short of time that actually was. Finally, we have the snowball effect, wherein negative perception rises leading to stigma, all while snatching other's shares along the way down that proverbial rabbit hole of descending share prices. I've seen this show many times over the years, and yet, it's always enjoyable as the first time. Perhaps because I know how this story ends. How do you think it ends?

Should I be buying or selling Teva right now? Honestly, only you can answer this. Try asking yourself why you bought shares in the first place? Do you even know or remember? If you do, is that answer still true today or has the narrative changed? If you think about this long enough, and deep enough, you'll have your answer on what to do with your shares, or what not to do. I will offer one caveat, if your idea of long term is six months from now, you may want to invest elsewhere. If you think you might belong to one of the two groups of concerned citizens we talked about earlier, you also may want to invest elsewhere. It's food for thought, eat up.

Conclusion

Hi again friend, you made it to the end of the article, my sincerest condolences. We examined and explored a few interesting ideas and thoughts about Teva. We toured the Copaxone situation and the pre-mature calls of competition. We delved into the DOJ investigation over price-fixing and why they might be taking so long to conclude the matter. Finally, we had a great conversation about shorts and whether you should be buying or selling Teva shares right now. I hope you've had fun, I know I haven't. I jest of course.

