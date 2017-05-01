Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Fundamentals Starting To Tighten

Fundamentals for the next 4 weeks are much better than the last 4 weeks.

Natural gas prices rose 2.63% this week.

Natural gas prices started the week lower and May contracts were trading around $3.03/MMBtu before rebounding higher to finish the week.

In our last week's weekly natural gas recap, we said that we expected more near-term downside with bullish fundamentals in the medium to long-term. The initial sell-off to start the week saw us alert premium subscribers that most of the sell-off is likely over. Here's what we said in our Tuesday premium update:

Traders we talk to have exited their short positions on Tuesday and told us to watch for the early May natural gas demand. LNG flow and Mexico gas exports have now rebounded after the pipeline maintenance, and higher TDDs (total degree days) in the first week of May will help lower injection figures.

Overall supply and demand forecasts for the next 4 weeks have tightened considerably to the last four weeks as an unseasonably warm April saw residential/commercial demand fall materially year-over-year. Early May demand forecasts are expected to be supportive, and fundamentals throughout May should keep natural gas prices above $3.10/MMBtu, according to our latest update.

Moving forward, traders are warning that the lack of catalyst trade set-up we are seeing in the natural gas space is not attractive at all. They continue to sell volatility, and look for rangebound price action.

