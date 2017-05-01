Buy Alert: A Steady 7.9% Yield Trading At A Discount To Its Peer

The new issue is trading at a yield over 7.9% and I see potential to capture a 3% to 4% gain within a month or so.

A recent issuance by a small insurance company fits the bill. They have a great credit rating and their common stock is doing very well.

I’m expanding coverage looking for more opportunities since common stock of mREITs is getting pretty expensive.

Over the next couple months I intend to branch out a little more from the mortgage REIT sector. With the common shares getting so expensive, I want to be able offer the buy-and-hold or long-only crowd more great opportunities for catching some income when the market is being less than efficient. Thanks to Logical Numbers for spotting this one and sharing it with me.

The opportunity comes in the preferred shares of Global Indemnity plc (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Simple Checks

Insurance companies aren't my forte, but this is a fairly simple trade. For these preferred shares to make sense, we need to be reasonably comfortable that GBLI is not a bankruptcy threat. This is a pretty simple analysis. I went through the 10-K to look for anything that would make me very uncomfortable. I didn't spot red flags, but I don't expect to catch everything when I'm outside the REIT sector.

I took a glance at the price history chart for GBLI. Again, this is simply to verify that the common shares aren't screaming out "problem ahead":

A price history chart for the common simply confirms that the market likes it.

Then I found a summary of the credit rating agency's report. (Again, thanks to Logical Numbers for calling out the agency that covered the).

So far, nothing looks too bad.

The Potential Investments

We're looking at some bonds disguised as preferred shares. They trade openly (no dealer market is a big plus) and we have two options. They trade under the tickers GBLIZ and GBLIL.

The older shares are GBLIZ. They carry less call protection and a 7.75% base dividend rate. The new shares are GBLIL, they carry more call protection and a 7.875% base dividend rate. Consequently, we should expect that in any remotely efficient market GBLIL would trade at a higher price than GBLIZ. That isn't the case.

Here are the latest values:

*Update*

I updated these prices since the original publication. GBLIZ just went ex-dividend, though many stock screening websites won't show it yet. The prospectus listed that they would use 5/1/2017 as the date of record, which means ex-dividend is already passed. On the other hand, GBLIL uses a different schedule and their next date of record will be 7/1/2017. Consequently, GBLIL will go ex-dividend in late June.

To see the stripped prices convene, assuming GBLIZ was static, we would need to see GBLIL climb by $.6358. That suggests there is a little bit over 2% in extra performance available for GBLIL.

Catalyst

GBLIL is a very new baby bond. The offering was just completed and underwriters are dumping a ton of preferred shares. Since the underwriters are there to make money off underwriting and don't want duration exposure, they are dumping the shares rapidly. This creates enormous volume (rare for preferred shares / baby bonds).

Can We Explain the Behavior?

According to the prospectus for GBLIL, the underwriter's discount was 3.15%. In other words, the underwriter had a discount of about $.7875. That means a price of $24.21. The underwriter is able to quickly dump shares, even though it is below comparable value, because they are just trying to lock in their gain from underwriting and move on to the next deal.

Opportunity

I'll be looking to take a position in GBLIL on Monday morning. I'll probably be aiming for around a 3% to 4% upside movement which would put shares on a comparable valuation with GBLIZ. I expect that to be occurring as the underwriters finish dumping their shares and the artificial extra supply has all been absorbed. Absent a huge jump in interest rates, I think this play has a probability of turning out well. Depending on how rate movements and comparable values are trading, I might stick in long enough to grab the first dividend. However, if we get the 3% to 4% in under a month, I would most likely take the gains and walk away. -Update- Shares of GBLIL were around $24.90 when I first published this, as compared to $25.10 now. We've seen around 1% in unrealized gains so far.

Price History of GBLIZ

The following chart gives us a price history on GBLIZ. I wanted to use this to see if GBLIZ is trading in the same correlation as AGNCB and CMO/PRE. That gives me more information about the primary risk factor for prices on the preferred shares.

It would appear that we have a pretty strong correlation. AGNCB was prone to move higher during the highs, but not quite as low on the lows. On the other hand, AGNCB is fairly expensive right now (a little shy of the sell price again). My outlook here is that the correlation is likely to continue. Again, I'm fine taking on that risk since I see this as a quick play on the market failing on relative prices.

Conclusion

I'm going to be bidding on GBLIL on Monday morning. I expect share prices to climb when the excess liquidity dries up. I'll be looking to make somewhere around 3% to 4% for a month assuming we don't see Treasury yields spike higher. If the Treasury yields do move higher, I'll decrease my expectations. IF they move lower, I'll increase expectations.

Simple plays like this are one way I look to grab a little extra income for subscribers. It is a one-time capital gain, but that capital can be used to buy more shares on an income investment. At 3%, even on an investment of $10k, this play could cover subscription costs for a year.

