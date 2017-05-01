Something Important Changed Last Week

thesis: While the Nasdaq was hitting record highs, we see new reports of distress in the US consumer. Earnings from two credit card companies signal deterioration in the health of the consumer.

Coupled with the current valuations and debt levels, this data is worrisome. In addition, even value investors seem complacent with a market that has no margin of safety.

What changed last week:

The consumer: The consumer has been spending aided by low interest rates. As two thirds of the economy, the health of the consumer is important for virtually every business and investor.

Capital One Earnings: (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. reported a 20% drop in first-quarter net income from a year earlier as losses jumped for U.S. credit cards and the bank took a bigger provision charge for credit losses. Chief Executive Richard Fairbank voiced concerns about growing consumer indebtedness, saying the first quarter marked the seventh consecutive one in which card loans industrywide are growing faster than household income.

Perhaps that was just a one off event.

Except the same credit issues hurt Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SFY),

Credit concerns bang Synchrony Financial for 15%

loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total loans rose to 4.25% from 3.85% a year earlier.

Net charge-offs as a percent of total rose to 5.33% from 4.74%.

Again, as the consumer is such a large portion of the overall economy, these are disturbing trends that need to be watched. And as the risk to the economy rise, stocks keep hitting new record highs. Investors need to be aware of what's coming. Not what has already happened. And what is coming are higher interest rates.

SYF 3 Day Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Frothy Market:

In any market there are always two types of fear: the fear of losing money is usually first in investor's minds or psyches. The second fear is the fear of missing out on gains. In today's market, investors have lost sight of valuations and are solely focused on the fear of missing out on gains.

Obviously, when there are such frothy gains in stocks, investors focus on the gains and not on the risks. This month for example, stocks have rallied at least 5 times on the same bullish news of tax cuts and stimulus.

Of course, this is the same news that propelled the post-election rally in stocks. A contrarian would ask, how many times will the market rally on the same piece of news.

Market leading stocks, especially in the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NASDAQ:AMZN) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have accrued some frothy gains this month.

QQQ Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Complacency:

In today's market even the supposed "value" investors have become oddly complacent and bullish.

The U.S. stock market has no margin of safety, but it is OK, value investor Mario Gabelli told CNBC on Friday.

In fairness to Mr. Gabelli, the purpose of visiting CNBC is to promote investment vehicles, so he is inclined to tell investors to buy and buy his namesake Gabelli funds (NYSE:GAB). Still, it's such an odd thing for a "supposed" value investor to say.

Debt:

Both public and private debt are at astronomical levels. And we're about to initiate a new round of tax cuts to stimulate the economy.

Interest rates are headed higher. And the consumer is already experiencing trouble as we have seen with Capital One's earnings announcement.

Valuations: No room for error. By historical standards, the risk/ return for equity investors is not attractive. Yes, there are pockets of value that I have found. However, it is a very expensive market overall. (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Future spending:

Of course, these earnings do not reflect the higher interest rate environment we are heading into. So, if the consumer is having trouble making credit card payments now, it doesn't bode well for future spending or growth.

Again, the debt accumulated by the consumer is at an incredibly high level. Investors seem quite complacent that the extraordinary monetary conditions present over the last 9 years will continue indefinitely.

Valuations:

Margin of safety:

The intelligent investor should be asking himself what would happen to companies like (NYSE:PG), (NYSE:NKE), and (NYSE:DIS) in the next recession.

Disney profits plunge; recession hurts theme parks

Disney said the recession led visitors to spend less money in its theme parks, though U.S. attendance was even with last year because of heavy discounting. Parks and resorts operating profits fell 50%

Disney for example, has 91% attendance (per their latest cc) at their theme parks. As we see above, during the last recession, earnings at the theme parks were down 49%. Disney trades at a p/e of 23 with minimal (+6%) growth.

Proctor and Gamble has year over year declines in revenue and the economy has been done well. And investors seem fine in rewarding the stock with a rich 23 p/e. And, Nike has a similar premium p/e to actual growth. No margin of safety.

DIS Revenue (Annual YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Greed but no fear:

The Nasdaq, has been annualizing better than 35% returns since the election and fear has been ignored as investors focus on the gains they may be missing out on. And as evidenced by the lack of fear we see the incredible decline in the fear indicator, the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX).

VXX Annualized 3 Month Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Conclusion:

With the markets hitting new highs, few are talking about issues with the health of the consumer. However, these are important developments.

The margin of safety is the most important issue for investors in both the overall market and individual stocks. This market embodies no fear of loss but only a fear of missing out on gains. Valuations matter, especially for slow growth companies with expensive p/e ratios.

