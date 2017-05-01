John Bogle Sounds Off (Again)

Most likely, the rise of smart beta funds into a soon-to-be $1.2 trillion industry is an indication that this market fad has lost its valuation edge.

His conclusion is likely spot on, but he did not go into many specific details explaining the basis for his criticism.

John Bogle is at it again! In a recent interview, he once took aim at the proliferation of smart beta funds and other concoctions of Wall Street that serve up the cocktail of higher returns mixed with lower risk. That has always been the big sales pitch of every innovation, and John Bogle is rightly skeptical.

Unfortunately, the clarity of John Bogle's criticism did not come through in recent news reports. Most websites have only devoted coverage to discussing the innuendo of Bogle's comments without including the substance behind them. In a recent Bloomberg Report, John Bogle offered the following about the rise of smart beta funds: "I wonder if we are not suffering from too much innovation. How many products are designed to make life better for investors or to make it better for the marketers? Beware of any strategy that is designed to beat the market over 50 years. I wouldn't do it. Why take the risk when in the end the market return is there for the taking?"

To try and pin down this discussion, we should ask ourselves two question: What precisely is smart beta, and why does John Bogle criticize it?

Smart beta usually refers to the construction of a fund index that is not weighted based on market capitalization. The appeal of shedding the market-cap formulas of funds like the S&P 500 Index is that an investor is able to sidestep the tendency to purchase overvalued assets that have been irrationally bid up [after all, if the investor community bids Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $300 per share, it would come to comprise close to 10% of every S&P 500 index fund even if such an immediate valuation was inflated].

The details of each smart beta strategy may differ, but the general emphasis is on the pursuit of lower volatility without sacrificing returns. Personally, I prefer the John Templeton argument that we should reject the lazy tendency to define risk as an investment's short-term volatility rather than an assessment of its long-term probabilities of impairing your capital. But it is clear that John Templeton's influence is not on the minds of current investors-Citigroup estimates that $1.2 trillion will be invested in funds with a smart beta labeling by 2019.

When asked to explain his lack of enthusiasm for smart beta funds, John Bogle said via satellite to an audience at the London Business School: "Smart beta is the big new thing. I wouldn't quite say it was stupid, but it makes claims that are beyond its ability to fill." Bogle did not connect the dots on this claim thereafter.

To try and figure out what Bogle meant by the exaggerated claims of smart beta, I recommend that we look to the February 2016 research of Rob Arnott, Noah Beck, Vitali Kalesnik, and John West titled "How Can Smart Beta Go Horribly Wrong?" that Bogle has cited favorably in the past.

The best part of their research, buried right in the middle of the white paper, is the suggestion that the recent fashionability of smart beta investing has bid up the valuations of these stocks and taken away their competitive advantage because they no longer qualify as cheap stocks hiding in plain sight.

"The virtually guaranteed result is prolonged periods of substantial underperformance, especially as in the near-continuous bull market of the 1990s. Over the last 15 years, however, two bear markets and the accompanying muted cumulative returns have forced investors to reconsider. Large asset flows into low beta products are now driving valuation levels far above their historical norms. Low beta's end-point in relative valuation is near an all-time peak, meaning the historical link between relative valuation levels and returns will seem weak, even if it's not (since these recent high valuations have not yet had the chance to mean revert)."

To truly synthesize this point, you should ask yourself: What makes any index fund give superior future performance? The answer is usually a combination of two factors-owning fairly valued stocks with higher than average growth rates, and/or owning cheaply valued stocks that will give future performance that exceeds the combination of most.

The reason why the S&P 500 can be difficult to beat is because it holds both types of stocks. It owns companies like AmeriSourceBergen (fair value/high growth) that has delivered 17.5% annual returns since 1995. Meanwhile, it also includes once cheap stocks like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), which was left for dead at $7 per share in 2009 and has delivered 30% annual returns since then, and S&P 500 index investors got to capture the performance of both investments.

It is important to never forget that valuation is why any investing theory works. If AmeriSourceBergen traded at 75x earnings in the 1990s, or Delta stock traded at $45 per share in 2009, then there would have been no benefit to a plain vanilla indexing strategy. Put another way, when a critical mass of people crowd into an investing strategy and consequently bid the prices up, the valuation edge is lost. And it is the valuation edge that leads to long-term performance.

In the case of smart beta, the backward-looking data is promising. The colorful brochures and neat online charts may dazzle. But past performance becomes misleading when material facts change and conclusions fail to recalibrate accordingly.

My view is that John Bogle has performed an admirable public service by criticizing smart beta funds because an important fact has changed. A valuation edge existed when no one bothered to rigorously pursue a smart beta strategy. But, if Citigroup's estimates prove accurate, this is an investing strategy that is on the precipice of having $1.2 trillion in assets devoted to it. The valuation edge has been escheated to the masses, diminishing the likelihood of future outperformance.

Bogle is right that smart beta funds are promising more than they deliver. I wish his recent comment went into additional detail explaining why. But we do not have to strain our imaginations too much to figure out Bogle's central point. The backward-looking data on smart beta fund performance relies upon the premise of minimal fund inflows, and as the premise has changed, so should your conclusions about the viability of the strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.