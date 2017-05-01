Celgene: Still A Buy After First Quarter Earnings

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) reported first quarter earnings on the 27th, and the market did not react well to the numbers. They reported that first quarter EPS was $1.68 (adj) exceeding the $1.60 EPS analysts were expecting. Revenue fell short of expectations, CELG reported first quarter revenue of $2.96 billion versus analyst expectations of $3.04 billion. Full-year EPS was also raised from $7.15 to $7.30 due to the strong commercial performance of their current drugs and better-than-expected operating leverage. First quarter net product sales also grew 18 percent year over year, and EPS (adj) grew 27 percent year over year. CELG shares are down around one percent since reporting first quarter earnings.

CELG data by YCharts

Revlimid fueled product sales this quarter, sales increased 20 percent year over year. In the US, there was 24 percent growth year over year. International Revlimid sales increased 13 percent year over year. Strong demand and high volume attributed to the strong Revlimid sales this quarter. Revlimid is CELG's most profitable drug; shareholders must be overjoyed to know that sales for their best drug is still growing at a steady pace.

There is still more unrealized potential for Revlimid as well. Revlimid got approval from the FDA and EU to be used in maintenance therapy post autologous stem cell transplantation. Currently, there are a large number of patients who do not receive Revlimid for maintenance therapy post autologous stem cell transplantation. This holds true for both the US and EU. As time goes on, CELG will continue to advertise this drug as a safe and effective method of treatment for this maintenance therapy. Revlimid sales show no signs of slowing down in the foreseeable future.

Abraxane and Pomalyst also both continue to see growth in sales year over year. Pomalyst sales are up 33 percent year over year with Abraxane sales growing at a more modest 5 percent year over year. It should be noted that international growth for Abraxane reached 16 percent year over year. There is a strong international demand for Abraxane.

The main reason CELG missed on revenue was because their psoriasis drug, Otezla, fell short of sales expectations. Otezla reported $242 million in sales; analysts were expecting sales of $337 million. I believe that this miss is a one-time occurrence and will not happen again in future quarters. The psoriasis market contracting more than CELG's anticipation along with declines in inventory levels for the drug led to this miss. Celgene also has 3 deals with insurance payers which all have removed the restriction of having to try other treatments before using Otezla. I expect that Otezla sales will rebound next quarter.

In my first article about CELG, I also go into more detail about Ozanimod. Ozanimod is a drug which is expected to reach $4 billion-$6 billion in sales annually if approved. With promising phase 3 trial results, that seems more and more likely. There was even a promising phase 4 trial for Otezla. If Ozanimod is approved, it will become another blockbuster drug added to CELG's already strong pipeline.

Conclusion

It makes perfect sense that CELG would raise guidance, Revlimid sales continue to grow at a fast pace with Abraxane and Pomalyst growing at more steady and modest paces. A strong pipeline and a promising new potential blockbuster drug make me very bullish about the future. The small dip created by the first quarter revenue miss, in my opinion, creates a great buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CELG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.