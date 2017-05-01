REML: Another Way To Get 20% Yield, Or A Warning?

X-Links™ Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:REML) is an exchanged traded note that is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That is the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:REM). Thus, REML is a another way to get high yields from a leveraged ETN such as the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL).

REML is followed much less than MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. On April 28, 2017 the trading volume for REML was only 181 shares. For MORL it was 451,519 shares. Even MORL's less liquid essentially identical twin, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) traded 15,898 shares that day. There are some who see advantages is low volume securities. At times I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

There is another reason some may be interested in REML. The comments sections in my articles regarding UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged high yielding ETNs usually contains discussions concerning the problems encountered by some commenters trying to buy these ETNs at certain brokerage firms. It was one such reader who contacted me regarding REML with respect to Fidelity. I have always thought that there may have been something other than just a desire to limit risks taken by their customers, which caused Fidelity to not allow any more new buy orders in the UBS 2X Leveraged ETNs such MORL. I found it interesting that Fidelity has no problem with me buying penny stocks in bankrupt oil companies selling for less than 10 cents per share see: Swift Energy And Sandridge Energy - Speculative Ways To Bet On Oil Prices, in my IRA account, but will not let me buy more MORL in that account. In any case, whether because REML is below their radar, or the issue was one between Fidelity and UBS, Fidelity does allow buy orders in REML, for now.

Other than trading considerations, there are other reasons that one might consider REML rather than MORL or vice versa. As I discussed in: How Does REM Pay That 15% Dividend? the index upon which REM and thus REML, is based contains more mREITs than the index upon which MORL and MRRL is based. As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, diversification can allow for higher expected returns without commensurate increases in risk. Just adding REML to a portfolio that previously only held MORL would make it slightly more efficient. A security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

Even though MORL and REML includes mostly similar securities, their portfolios are not identical. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL is an obligation of UBS while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). It is highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency holding MORL and REML can provide diversification in that regard. Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in ETNs such as MORL. MORL can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by UBS if the value falls to low or too quickly. That is not really economic call risk. Since, unlike a call on a bond where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call, the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value.

REML can be called or redeemed at net indicative (asset) value by CS at any time. This is also the case with almost all mutual funds where the sponsor can close the fund and return the net asset value to the shareholders. Normally, the only time a fund or an ETN would be closed if it was not economic to do remain open. This could occur if it became too small. With leveraged ETNs the sponsor would close it if the value of each share was so low that it posed a margin-type risk. This is the same reason a brokerage firm would liquidate a margin account if the equity relative to the amount borrowed by the account fell to low. In that respect, REML trading at a price close to double that of MORL has less of a prospect of being redeemed because the price per share falls to much. However, in terms of likely to be called because the entire size of the ETN is too low, there is a greater chance of early redemption with REML. In any case, early redemption is more of an annoyance than a risk. One can always use the proceeds from an early redemption to buy securities with similar risk/return profiles. With REML and MORL they would serve as good substitutes for each other in the event of an early redemption.

Analysis of the May 2017 REML Dividend Projection and Outlook

Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly. Only three of the REML components: American Capital Agency Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)) pay dividends monthly. The January, April, October and July "big month" MORL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since most of the portfolio components pay quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter.

Pennymac Portgage Investment (NYSE:PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI) and Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) all paid two quarterly dividends in the 4th quarter of 2016 and will pay their next quarterly dividends with April 2017 ex-dates. This reduced the April 2017 REML dividend, but will increase the May 2017 REML dividend. The rest of the quarterly payers do not have April 2017 ex-dates. Istar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) does not currently pay dividends. Those three quarterly payers with April 2017 ex-dates and the three monthly payers, mean that six of the mREITs that comprise the index upon which REML is based, have ex-dates in April 2017, so only those six will be included in the May 2017 REML dividend.

My projection for the May 2017 dividend for REML is $0.1399. The projection for the dividend is calculated using the contribution by component method. REM is a fund that is based on the same index as REML. However, REM is a fund rather than a note and thus does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as distribute the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its' investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as a ETN like REML which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, ex-date for each of the index components and the price and contribution to the dividend for those components that will contribute to the May 2017 dividend.

REML has risen 29.0% from its' initial price of $25 on July 12, 2016 to $32.25 on April 28, 2016. Over that same period MORL increased 25.6% from $14.61 to $18.35. REML did not fall as much on April 28, 2016 since it only traded early in the day. Using the REML closing net asset value of 31.6716 as the April 28, 2016 figure gives a 26.7% REML price increase since July 12, 2016. When the $2.7343 dividends are included the total return for REML since July 12, 2016 was 31.7%. This does not include any reinvestment of dividends or any gains or losses on the reinvestment of dividends. It also does not include my projected May 2017 REML dividend of $0.1399.

Over that same period MORL paid dividends of $3.0843. However, as was the case when MORL started in October 2012, due to the ETN structure, the first two dividends after inception are not representative of the ongoing payments. Thus, the total returns are not comparable for that period. However, it is safe to say that on an ongoing basis the returns on REML and MORL should be very similar. If anything the dividend yield for REML might be slightly higher since the highest yielding mREIT in any of the two is ORC, which is in REML but not in MORL. The increase from the REML inception price of $25 to it's current level, similar to what MORL did after its' inception price of $25. After reaching its' alltime closing high of $32.05, MORL declined sharply during the taper tantrum in 2013. This suggest some caution after the run-up in mREITs since increases in the market to book value ratios were the driver in both MORL and REML cases.

REML and the mREITs can be considered to be somewhat like high-grade fixed income securities in terms of their returns relative to interest rates. However, mREITs can also be seen as businesses that generate income from the spread between long-term rates on mortgage-backed securities and the short-term rates at which they borrow to finance their holdings of mortgage-backed securities.

Higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs like Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio and thus the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provides an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with say 9 to 1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principle each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT.

While rising long-term rates may be a two-edged sword for leveraged mREITs, rising short-term rates are a dagger to the heart. The real risk to a highly leveraged mREIT is that short-term rates will rise. Higher short-term rates generally mean smaller spreads between what a leveraged mREIT earns from its portfolio and the interest it pays to finance the securities bought with borrowed funds. When short-term rates get high enough the yield curve can actually become inverted. That is why most of the hedging done by leveraged m REITs involves swaps, swaptions and Eurodollar futures positions which attempt to mitigate the effects of a possible increase in short-term interest rates. Rising short-term rates are even worse for leverage-on-leverage ETNs like REML that borrow money to buy a portfolio of mREITs.

There are still some risks and macroeconomic uncertainties regarding the future levels of interest rates and equity markets. However, there seems to be some level of clarity emerging regarding the importance and impacts of the 2016 election. One way of looking at the election results was to question which was more important? The election of President Trump or the election of a Republican president. With the possible exception (and it is a very big possible exception), it appears that from a fiscal and macroeconomic economic viewpoint, it was the election of a Republican president which is significant. Until now that was not clearly the case.

In my November 16, 2016 article: In MORL Dividend Yield Of 23.2% May Overcome Fears Of Higher Interest Rates I said:

"...There is no real mystery as to what President Trump will try to do with regard to taxes. A Republican in the White House would have the same consequences regarding taxes, if any of the 17 candidates in the Republican primaries had become president. There is no doubt as to what Republican control of both congress and the presidency will be with regard to tax policy.

There will be a further shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class. Since 1966, there has been a tremendous shift in the tax burdens away from the rich on onto the middle class. Corporate income tax receipts, whose incidence falls entirely on the owners of corporations, were 4% of GDP then and were 1.77% in 2016. During that same period, payroll tax rates as a percent of GDP have increased dramatically from 3.27% in 1966 to 5.95% in 2016.

One does not have to be a Keynesian to see that shifts in income to those with lower marginal propensities to consume will cause an increase in savings and a decline in consumer spending. The wealthy clearly have lower marginal propensities to consume. As I explained in a Seeking Alpha article "A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs":

"...Shifting income to the rich by taxing dividends, capital gains, inheritances and corporate profits much less than the tax rates on wages also tends to make more funds available for investment since when the investment is taxed relatively less, more funds are made available for the investment. That would also put downward pressure on interest rates.

The primary change that has fundamentally changed the economy can be best described by Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), who said, "Through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won," to Business Wire CEO Cathy Baron Tamraz at a luncheon in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. "It's been a rout."

The forces driving inequality through the class warfare that Warren Buffett points to are cumulative. It is the compounding effect of shift away from taxes on capital income such as dividends, capital gains and inheritances each year as the rich get proverbially richer which is the prime generator of inequality.

This cumulative shift of wealth from the middle class to the very wealthy has profound impacts on the economy and securities markets. It creates a cycle where initially the wealthy pour significant amounts into investments they perceive to be safe. This can first cause an increase in economic activity. In 2005 many considered mortgage-backed securities with adjustable interest rates to be essentially risk-free. This was especially true for those rated AAA by Moody's and S&P. This resulted in overinvestment in the real estate sector. The middle class eventually could not service the mortgage debt on their homes nor could they buy enough goods at shopping centers and department stores to generate enough funds to prevent many residential and commercial mortgages from defaulting...."

Subsequent to that November 16, 2016 article, President Trump and members of his administration made statements indicating that they favored tax cuts for the middle class rather than the rich. The closing Trump advertisement in the election railed against a supposed cabal of international elite financial figures who were claimed to be causing America's decline. It pictured financier George Soros, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein as the prime villains. Trump's inaugural address also reiterated the populist theme that the day of revenge against financial elites has arrived. These developments led me and others to become uncertain as to whether Republican control of both the presidency and congress would actually result in the a significant further shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class.

Recently, there has also been some questions regarding whether the Republicans will actually be able to enact significant tax related legislation. The recent failure to pass the House Republican's American Health Care Act stoked optimism on the part of some Democrats in that regard. My view is that doubt as to the Republican's ability to enact such legislation is mostly a delusion. The Democrats are generally deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle-class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably, due to pressure from Sanders who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances. Most Democrat politicians are not aware that, by far the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases middle-class households will grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden and support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

My view is that Democrats and others who think that Republicans will be unable to get their health care legislation are deluding themselves. Much more likely is that all of the Republican Congress members will be put in a room, and their leaders will say something to the effect that: We are going to have a $600 billion tax cut with not one penny of it going to anyone who makes less than $250,000 per year, and you are giving us grief over things like how many or how few people are going to be uninsured and funding Planned Parenthood? When put that way all the Republicans will likely fall in line and the bill will pass both houses.

After the release and Republicans' response to President Trump's one-page tax outline, I think any doubt that the Republicans will enact a major shift of the tax burden from the rich to the middle class is equally delusional. The shift in the tax burden from the rich to the middle class that Warren Buffet describes as having been "a rout", will likely become a outright massacre.

Today the top 3% of households pay about 50% of Federal taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 50%. In 1969 the top 3% of households paid 75% of Federal taxes and the rest of the 97% paid only the other 25%. In computing those figure the government correctly attributes the corporate income tax payments to the households who own shares in the corporation. It is quite possible that the Republicans may be able to have the top 3% of households pay only about 25% of Federal taxes and the rest of the 97% pay the other 75%. The one certain thing that can be predicted is that the Republican controlled congress will enact and President Trump will sign is elimination of the estate tax. This literally could be called taking from the millionaires to give to the billionaires. Estates under $5.49 million are now totally exempt from the estate tax. Billionaires are not as able as mere millionaires to employ various strategies to avoid estate taxes. Repealing the estate tax will give billions to a fraction of the top 1%, which will ultimately have to be made up by the rest of the taxpayers. This has profound implications for the financial markets.

The shift of the tax burden in the United States from the rich to the middle class has been a major factor is creating the glut of savings which has supported higher prices for financial assets. This has been a world-wide phenomenon. There were minor moves during the Obama administration to shift the burden back to the wealthy. These included reinstatement of the estate tax and some increase in the tax rates for higher incomes including as part of the Affordable Care Act. As these are reversed and the tax burden will be further shifted away from the rich the glut of savings will grow. Thus, savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors will become increasing more powerful drivers of higher prices for financial assets.

The prospect of the savings glut driving securities prices higher is mitigated by the risk of protectionism. So far President Trump's bark in that regard has been much worse than his bite. With regard to politically driven economic policy. NAFTA remains intact so far. The "adults" seem to have been gaining the upper hand in the Trump Administration. By "adults", I mean, for example, those who know that China has not engaged in any activity that could possibly be construed as improper currency manipulation for a number of years, as opposed to those with protectionist and populist leanings.

There is still a real but somewhat diminished, possibility that a Border Adjustment Tax could be included in coming tax legislation that the Republicans will begin working on. Many market participants seem complacent about the possible impact of protectionism in terms of disruption of global supply chains and other negative effects. Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis C. Hawley probably did many things in their careers, but history only remembers them for the Smoot-Hawley tariff of 1930 which remains today as the prime example of the damage that protectionism can do. Protectionism is the progressivism of fools.

As was discussed in The Border Adjustment Tax A Protectionist Wolf in Tax Reform Clothing, the World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So a Border Adjustment Tax disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate WTO rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States. Adopting the Border Adjustment Tax could bring about massive retaliation, trade wars and/or the withdrawal of the USA from the World Trade Organization, any of which could disrupt international supply chains and cause severe reductions in standards of living world-wide.

The "adults" regarding monetary policy also appear to be ascendant. Since at least 2010 there have been many thoughtful and intelligent "adults" predicting and/or advocating for higher interest rates. Those adults calling for higher interest rates employed reasonable arguments based on sound economic theory. However, they were completely wrong, certainly with regard to their forecasts and arguably with regard to their policy proscriptions. There were also others calling for higher interest rates using arguments that displayed profound ignorance of facts and economics. Since most mainstream Republican economists were originally in the "Never Trump" camp during the primaries, some monetary crackpots were able to have their populist views heard in the Trump Administration.

The more ignorant of the monetary populists claimed that the Federal Reserve was engineering an imminent collapse of the dollar and massive inflation. Some argued that higher interest rates would promote increased real investment, which is contrary to all macroeconomic principles. Some idiotically claimed that the Federal Reserve was an enabler of the federal deficits, since absent the Federal Reserve's low interest-rate policy the US would be forced to cut spending. Trump himself had some vaguely populist criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen during the campaign.

Recently, there have been signs that the influence of the monetary populists is waning. President Trump spoke favorably about Janet Yellen and indicated that he is open to the idea of reappointing her. National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, formerly Chief Operating officer of GS and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also from GS, are widely reported to be among the "adults" who hold relatively mainstream economic views. They are seen to be gaining influence at the White House at the expense of populists such as Steve Bannon.

The Republicans have their own delusions as well. Some who acknowledge that reducing taxes on the wealthy will increase inequality still argue that reducing corporate income tax rates will spur growth. In fact, reducing corporate income tax rates is the least effective way to stimulate growth. That is because for profit maximizing corporations, decisions regarding hiring, output, wages and prices which maximize pre-tax profits are the same as those that maximize after-tax profits. Thus, changes in the corporate income tax rate will not have any impact on hiring, output, wages and prices.

Lowering corporate tax rates would not result in any additional hiring, growth in wages or output. The entire incidence of a corporate income tax falls on the owners of the corporation, to the extent they are pension funds or other institutions the incidence falls on them. If a corporate income tax is a percentage of pre-tax income, none of the corporate income tax can ever be passed on to employees or customers. That is because any hiring, wage or price decision that maximizes pre-tax profits would also maximize after-tax profits.

If a profit-maximizing rational corporation is charging $10 for an item that is because it is more profitable to charge $10 than $9.99 or $10.01 taking into account market demand and competitive pressures. Thus, $10 is the price at which pre-tax profits are maximized. If a corporate income tax is levied as a percent of pre-tax profits, $10 is still the price that maximizes both pre-tax and after-tax profits. Thus, the tax can not cause any change in the price and is not passed on to consumers. The same applies to a corporation that is paying a wage that maximized its pretax profits, which is also the wage that maximizes its after-tax profits. Likewise, the number of employees and level of output that maximizes pretax profits is also the number of employees that maximize after-tax profits.

The falsehood that corporations do not pay income taxes, but rather their customers and employees do, has been repeated many times by those who do not understand economics and by some who epitomize Upton Sinclair's famous statement that "It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!" The false belief that reducing corporate tax rates would spur economic growth more than other tax cuts, could easily lead to overestimating the impact on growth of reducing corporate tax rates on tax revenues and thus cause higher federal deficits and debt. This could hurt financial markets, see: The Market Multiple On the S&P 500 Can Be Explained: P/E Ratios are Inversely Related To Future Federal Spending.

Investment Implications for High-yielding 2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs

One must distinguish between: what some would consider bad economic policies and outcomes, as opposed to what the impact of those policies and/or outcomes will be on financial markets. Recessions are bad for stocks, but good for bonds. Likewise, lower unemployment can be bad for fixed-income investors. Most market participants pay much attention to the cyclical/political factors. These include economic variables such as unemployment and inflation. Political factors include policy variables such a government spending and deficits as well as monetary policy. Much less attention is paid to the savings and investment/ supply and demand of loan-able funds factors. However, I think they can be very important.

Those who focused only on the unemployment rate would have been surprised that the decline in the unemployment rate from 10.0% in October 2009 to 4.5% now would have been accompanied by a decline in the interest rate on the benchmark 10-year treasury note from 3.60% in October 2009 to 2.31% now. However, the savings and investment/supply and demand of loan-able funds factors would have suggested such a decline in interest rates.

Regarding the savings and investment/supply and demand of loan-able funds factors, Republican control of all branches of government should increase the savings glut on balance. This should put upward pressure on the prices of financial assets. As the supply of loan-able funds increases faster than the demand from borrowers, interest rates will be pushed down. The equity market will also initially benefit from lower interest rates as the growing pool of savings seeks securities to invest in. In a longer run the excess of savings might enable new businesses to start that otherwise might not have been able to obtain financing. These new businesses could create additional competition for existing companies which could eventually reduce profit margins and stock prices. To the extent that small business and potential entrepreneurs are now stifled by over-regulation and red tape, a Trump administration that reduces those impediments to new start-ups could also eventually curtail profits for existing firms.

There is a real but diminishing possibility that bad policy choices such as protectionism could cause a severe recession or worse. There is also a possibility that economic growth could increase if beneficial policy was adopted. Examples of beneficial policy could be a value added tax could replace a significant portion of the income tax, or deregulation removing impediments to growth. This suggests large fat-tail risks in the equity market.

I was originally drawn to MORL as a vehicle to take advantage of my macroeconomic outlook that interest rates would stay much lower for much lower than many market participants believed. In A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, I explained my view that interest rates were not likely to rise in the intermediate future and the mREITs were a good way to benefit, if my outlook proves correct. Furthermore, MORL would provide a very high yield, in excess of 20%, because of its 2X leverage which involved implicitly borrowing at the 3-month LIBOR rate. This would generate a large positive carry.

As I explained in the article 30% Yielding MORL, MORT And The mREITs: A Real World Application And Test Of Modern Portfolio Theory, a security or a portfolio of securities is more efficient than another asset if it has a higher expected return than the other asset but no more risk, or has the same expected return but less risk.

After UBS came out with The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, I pointed out in 17.8%-Yielding CEFL - Diversification On Top Of Diversification, Or Fees On Top Of Fees? that those investors who have significant portions of their portfolios in mREITs and in particular a leveraged baskets of mREITs such as MORL could particularly benefit from diversifying into an instrument that was highly correlated to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), as mREITs were not very correlated to SPY.

In my article BDCL: The Third Leg Of The High-Yielding Leveraged ETN Stool, I said that the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) is highly correlated to the overall market, but may be a very good diversifier for investors seeking high income who are now heavily invested in interest rate sensitive instruments. All leveraged ETNs have interest-rate risk since their dividends fluctuate inversely with the borrowing costs implicit in their leveraged structure. However, REML and MORL have much greater exposure to interest rates than CEFL, and CEFL has more interest rate risk than BDCL. In the continuum from mostly interest-rate risk to mostly equity market risk, REML and MORL are the most interest-rate sensitive and BDCL is the most equity market sensitive. CEFL is between the two and has some interest-rate risk and some equity market risk.

The reason for the difference in relative sensitivity to interest rate and equity market risk amount the three 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs is due to the composition of the indexes upon which they are based. REML and MORL are based on an index of interest sensitive mREITs. This would lead investors in CEFL or BDCL, who feel that they must have a portion of their portfolios in high-yielding 2x leveraged ETNs like CEFL, to consider adding REML and/or MORL to hedge against the risk of much weaker economic growth and BDCL to get the potential gain from much stronger economic growth. This would enable them to maintain the income in the high teens that CEFL now delivers. Likewise REML and MORL investors might want to consider adding CEFL or BDCL in order to hedge the against a high real growth scenario.

When choosing between CEFL, BDCL REML and MORL, as I discussed in MORL 20.3% Dividend Yield Still Makes It A Buy, the average discount to book value for the mREITs in the index upon which REML and MORL is based on has recently declined so much that it has almost disappeared. A major reason for the large returns on REML, MORL and the mREITs has been the change to a premium from the previous discount to book value that mREITs have been trading at. A recent Seeking Alpha article from Colorado Wealth Management Fund: Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For April 27th, 2017 indicates that for an average of 25 mREITs and related securities, most but not all of which, are included in MORL, MRRL and REML, the average market to book value has risen from 78.19% on March 31, 2015 to 101.91% on April 27, 2017. This increase in the market to book value has been a major factor in the outsized returns from MORL, REML and the mREITs. It also is a reason to be cautious concerning MORL, REML and the mREITs at current price levels.

This increase in the market to book value accounts for much of the recent outperformance of MORL and REML relative to CEFL. In terms of relative value as measured by average discount to book value for the components in the index, CEFL looks better than MORL and REML. The discounts to book value are not available on a timely basis for BDCL. However, it can be safely assumed that much of the outperformance by BDCL relative to CEFL was due to increases in the market-to-book value ratio for the BDCL components.

My calculation projects a May 2017 REML dividend of $0.1399. The implied annualized dividends would be $5.691, based on annualizing the most recent three month through May 2017. This is a 18% simple annualized yield with REML valued at $31.6716. On a monthly compounded annualized basis it is 19.5%. Aside from the fact that with a yield around 20%, without any reinvestment of dividends, you get back your initial investment in about five years and still have your original investment shares intact. If someone thought that over the next five years markets and interest rates would remain relatively stable, and thus REML would continue to yield 19.5% on a compounded basis, the return on a strategy of reinvesting all dividends would be enormous. An investment of $100,000 would be worth $243,932 in five years. More interestingly, for those investing for future income, the income from the initial $100,000 would increase from the $19,500 initial annual rate to $46,696 annually.

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.93% 3/29/2017 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 10.48% 21.07 4/26/2017 0.18 m 0.0567 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.70% 3/29/2017 0.48 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 7.58% 3/23/2017 0.48 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.60% 3/29/2017 0.25 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.54% 3/29/2017 0.5 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.42% 3/27/2017 0.2 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.34% 3/29/2017 0.46 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 3.75% 3/29/2017 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.75% 3/23/2017 0.4 q CYS CYS Investments Inc 2.68% 3/21/2017 0.25 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.27% 3/14/2017 0.28 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.21% 17.88 4/11/2017 0.47 q 0.0368 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 2.18% 3/29/2017 0.21 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.02% 21.92 4/3/2017 0.33 q 0.0193 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.84% 24.07 5/11/2017 0.19 m 0.0092 STAR iStar Inc 1.81% LADR Ladder Capital Corp 1.77% 3/9/2017 0.3 q MTGE MTGE Investment Corp 1.74% 3/29/2017 0.45 q RESI Altisource Residential Corp 1.53% 3/29/2017 0.15 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.48% 3/23/2017 0.2 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 1.08% 3/29/2017 0.15 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.95% 03/17/2017 0.475 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.88% 3/30/2017 0.31 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.78% 3/29/2017 0.27 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.73% 6.92 4/3/2017 0.18 q 0.0120 SLD Sutherland Asset Management Corp 0.70% 3/29/2017 0.37 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.70% 10.60 4/26/2017 0.14 m 0.0059 RSO Resource Capital Corp 0.59% 3/29/2017 0.05 q RAS RAIT Financial Trust 0.47% 1/6/2017 0.09 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.44% 5/12/2017 0.28 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.43% 3/30/2017 0.35 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.42% 3/16/2017 0.49 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.23% 3/29/2017 0.4 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, AGNC, CEFL, ARR, BDCL, ORC, MRRL, REM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to my holdings disclosed above, I may initiate a long position in REML over the next 72 hours.