Plexus Doesn't Look Cheap Enough, Even After Post-Q2 Fall

The question after the post-earnings fall in Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is whether the market simply is overreacting to near-term pressure that doesn't change the long-term case. PLXS management seemed to make that argument on the Q2 conference call, pointing to a previously expected ramp in Q4 (the September quarter) and largely attributing weak Q2 sales and Q3 guidance to a few customers and a few end markets.

I'm not quite so optimistic. I thought PLXS, trading at $53 in December, had most of its upside priced in. After 1H revenue disappointed, and Q3 guidance came in light, $51 doesn't look hugely attractive. And mid- to long-term, it's not clear how Plexus can either grow earnings and/or see its multiple expand in a way to drive the stock back to the high-50s levels seen ahead of the Q2 report.

Q2 Earnings

There was an interesting split in the Q2 report. Plexus beat its guidance - and consensus expectations - for earnings rather handily, but missed badly on the top line. Revenue of $604 million compared to consensus of ~$633 million and guidance for $620-$650 million; EPS came in at $0.84, above $0.71-$0.79 guidance and Street estimates for $0.76.

The problem is that the good news on profits seems to be more than offset by revenue concerns. I had thought Q1 results looked reasonably strong, with Plexus matching revenue expectations and margin again outperforming. But that quarter benefited from timing of in the Communications vertical, which allowed the quarter to come in at the middle of guidance.

In Q2, however, Communications revenue underperformed, even with the Q1 pull-forward largely accounted for. Sales fell 18% Q/Q, against guidance for a mid-single-digit drop. On the Q2 conference call, Plexus cited "end market softness" from four of its top ten customers as the driver. The Health Care/Life Sciences segment underperformed modestly (-3% Q/Q vs expectations for flat growth), and Industrial/Commercial declined 7%, catching the low end of guidance for another mid-single-digit decline. Only the Defense/Security/Aerospace vertical showed growth, climbing 14%.

The Q1 report, then, looks a bit more troublesome in the context of Q2 and Q3, where guidance on the top line isn't particularly impressive. Revenue is projected at just $595-$625 million, down almost 9% year-over-year at the midpoint. Healthcare and D/S/A both are expected to be up mid-single-digits sequentially, with I/C flat and Communications down another 10%+. Plexus is expecting a Q4 ramp in Communications, in particular, and blamed timing and demand for much of the recent weakness across FY17.

But CEO Todd Kelsey also admitted on the Q3 call that a "stretch goal" of $3 billion in run-rate revenue exiting FY17 "looks considerably less likely than just a quarter ago." That gives credence to the idea that Q2 results and Q3 guidance both suggest a business on a very different trajectory than it appeared back in January. Yet even after the recent declines to a four-month closing low on Friday, PLXS isn't much cheaper than it was coming out of Q1.

Blip or Trend?

To be fair, Kelsey also addressed the $3 billion goal in the Q&A, and seemed to argue that it was a case of a goal delayed, not denied:

...we had a very clear path to this $3 billion goal as we exited the year [FY17]. And if we went back, just a quarter ago, it was really, I call it 'likely' was the scenario [sic].

We've had a couple things change on that that are relative to a few specific customers and other than that the remainder of the business continues to progress as planned and is growing significantly. So when we look out as to when we will hit this $3 billion, it could be quickly if these situations that we're facing right now rebound quickly. If it's delayed in any way, [it] could just take us a little bit longer as we continue to grow the rest of the business.

The broader question with a contract manufacturer like Plexus is whether there's always going to be issues "relative to a few specific customers" and mixed pockets of demand. It certainly appears that FY17 revenue will be down year-over-year for the second consecutive year, after a strong FY15. The Communications vertical has been the weakest performer the last few years, given weakness at key customer Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) and the loss of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) in 2013, which drove nearly 13% of FY13 revenue. But with that business shrinking as a share of revenue (23% of the total in FY16, ~20% YTD), that drag was supposed to be moderating. So far, that hasn't quite been the case.

Meanwhile, 21% of FY16 revenue came from Arris and General Electric (NYSE:GE), two companies that hardly are posting roaring growth. Another 10.4% did come from Micron (NASDAQ:MU), and it does appear semiconductor customers overall were a bright spot in Q2. But between Arris, who is struggling to transition away from set-top boxes; GE, who is GE; and the semiconductor space, a traditionally cyclical group with little secular growth (and consistent pricing pressure), there's a base of what is likely at least 35%+ of revenue that has real mid- to long-term challenges.

Indeed, if you look at manufacturing wins, you can see the potential issues with the legacy business:

source: Plexus Q2 presentation

TFQ wins are up almost $150 million year-over-year; yet overall revenue was down YOY for Q2, down for Q3, and almost certainly down for FY17 as a whole barring a big Q4. To be fair, this isn't a perfectly apples-to-apples comparison, as some of the FY16 wins are expected to be part of the Q4 ramp at a number of customers. But the overall trend of improving wins - and a stronger pipeline - against declining revenue seems to suggest continued weakness in existing business. And that seems to imply that the delay in the $3 billion target may not be just a matter of a quarter or two.

The problem in the mid-term is that Plexus is wholly dependent on that revenue growth to drive profit growth, since margins appear to be at a peak:

source: author; FY17 figures author estimates

The FY17 figure isn't sustainable: Kelsey said the figure likely would return to the traditional target range of 4.7-5.0%. A drop to the midpoint of that range means Plexus needs ~6% YOY revenue growth simply to maintain flat EBIT. Again, there are product ramps coming, and that figure may not be as aggressive as it appears in context of Plexus' historical results. (Over the past seven years, including my FY17 estimate, revenue has grown at a 3% CAGR.) But flat EBIT doesn't necessarily move the needle against the current price.

Meanwhile, Plexus has no other drivers for earnings. The effective tax rate for FY17 already is guided to just 8-10%; corporate tax reform (in theory, anyway) could possibly increase that rate, depending on treatment of overseas profits. A repatriation holiday would help, as Plexus has $400 million-plus in cash held overseas. But that's a $3-4 per share benefit. Negative leverage on the balance sheet means there's little potential EPS accretion from modest EBIT growth and no chance for refinancing benefits or other financial engineering (barring a post-repatriation tender offer or something along those lines).

Valuation

PLXS does look reasonably cheap, trading at ~14x FY17 EPS plus net cash (valued at 100%). But in the context of the space, with Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) at under 12x forward P/E and Celestica (NYSE:CLS) barely over 10x, that multiple isn't quite as attractive as it might sound at first.

Plexus itself has argued (including at its Investor & Analyst Day last year) that its diversification away from tech should imply a valuation premium - but the stock has that valuation premium, even after the post-earnings declines. And the bull case of late - that the shrinking Communications business would allow for growth elsewhere to better shine through - has been tarnished by FY17 results.

At this point, it's tough to get too excited about PLXS above $45 - a ~13x EPS (modest premium to peers) plus ~$3 in tax-impacted cash. Even then, the price looks good, but not compelling. Contract manufacturing is a tough space, and a company like Plexus, even if outperforms peers, simply isn't going to get a huge multiple. Without multiple expansion, the stock needs another driver - and I just don't see that driver on the horizon, at least not right now.

