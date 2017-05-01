Building A Moat Around Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Is Still A Stock

Sometimes it seems that the unique nature of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle leads investors to forget that it's still a stock, and, as such, subject to the same sort of market risk other stocks are. One of the more remarkable examples of this was hedge fund manager Mohnish Pabrai saying he used Berkshire Hathaway shares as a "placeholder for cash." He was disabused of that idea during the financial crisis, when Berkshire Hathaway shares reacted like a stock.

Building A Moat Around A Berkshire Hathaway Position

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett uses the metaphor of castles and moats to describe businesses that are protected from competitors by unique advantages, such as strong brands. Here, we'll use the moat metaphor to describe downside protection for the value of your shares. With the right moat, Berkshire Hathaway can fit in a concentrated portfolio for a risk-averse investor, even one unwilling to tolerate anything greater than a single-digit decline over six months.

As we did recently with AT&T (NYSE:T), we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Berkshire Hathaway. Our total returns approach may be of more intuitive appeal to investors in Berkshire than AT&T, as Berkshire doesn't pay a dividend. However, as our approach involves holding positions for no longer than six months, it may not appeal to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders who use it as a "supplement to an IRA." This is for investors who want to strictly limit their risk while maximizing their return, and who are willing to reevaluate their holdings in 6 months.

So we'll start with these premises:

You have $100,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Berkshire Hathaway, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

To figure out what names to include alongside Berkshire, you'd want to start with the ones with the highest potential returns. Our site calculates its own potential returns (for an in-depth explanation see the section titled "Calculating a Potential Return For Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)" here), but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the top 10 holdings of a 5-star mutual fund.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater.

The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use. Like AT&T last time, Berkshire Hathaway was hedgeable against a low decline threshold, which is partly why we used a low threshold here. The other reason is that it skews your potential return higher than your risk, as you'll see below.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics, and we'll mention a manual alternative for cash-minimization below.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using the Portfolio Armor website's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "BRK.B" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($100,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for BRK.B. That's optional, so we'll leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to Berkshire Hathaway, the site included Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, as well as their share prices. Recall that in our AT&T hedged portfolio we had three primary securities. Since this is a larger portfolio, the algorithm included four, and since we need round lots to lower hedging costs, to include 4 primary securities, we need to be able to buy 100 shares of them for less than ~$25,000 each to fit them in a $100,000 portfolio. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Yelp (NYSE:YELP) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market 7-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute. If you're building a hedged portfolio manually, you could just allocate your leftover cash to round lots of your primary security with the lowest share price.

As in the AT&T example, each of the underlying securities is hedged. Here's a closer look at the Berkshire Hathaway hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

Berkshire Hathaway was hedged with an optimal put, as were two of the other three primary securities. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Berkshire's case, the puts won out.

Portfolio Hedging Cost

The numbers we're going to refer to below come from the summary at the bottom of the hedged portfolio above, so you may want to scroll up and refer back to it. The hedging cost was 2.36% of your portfolio value, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

The Worst-Case Scenario

The worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -7.55%. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max drawdown includes the 2.36% hedging cost. Net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 5.19% in the worst-case scenario.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 15.35%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since three of the stock positions are uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns have averaged 0.3x our site's potential return estimates. The Expected Return of 5.75% takes that into account. We'll follow up in six months and show how this one did.