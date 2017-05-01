Good Luck Figuring Out PriceSmart

This may just be a trader's plaything going forward, as it's been for about three years now.

I closed my short of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) not long after the stock declined 6% following its Q2 earnings report in early April. I didn't close the short because the "easy money had been made" (I was up just a few percentage points). Nor did the report change my mind about PriceSmart's long-term outlook. Rather, I simply can't figure out what exactly investors were expecting out of the report - or why they bid up PSMT shares in anticipation of the release.

From the short side, that's simply an uncomfortable position to be in - too uncomfortable, in my case. I still think the thesis behind the short is intact: PSMT is a decent company in a tough space dealing with the stronger dollar - but hardly priced like it. In fact, the Q2 report seemed to fit that thesis perfectly. But the fact that PSMT continues to hold support - as it has for years now - makes me wonder if there's something here I'm missing. And it leads me to close the short - at least for the time being.

Q2 Earnings

PSMT did fall 6%+ after earnings - but that simply retraced gains made over the month leading into the report:

source: finviz.com

Truthfully, I'm not sure what investors were looking for. Revenues already had been disclosed, since PriceSmart releases monthly sales. A $0.02 earnings miss maybe raised some concerns, but some movements in tax rates due to intercompany transactions and volatile Fx impacts probably explain most of the discrepancy.

All told, PriceSmart's Q2 looked about like what investors should be expecting based on history and the Latin American and Caribbean markets it serves. EPS rose almost 6%, but mostly from a lower tax rate and currency gains: EBIT increased less than 1%. Revenue grew 1.8%, with same-store sales up 2.1%, per the Q2 conference call. (The leap day in the year-prior quarter explains why comps are higher than reported sales.)

Looking closer, there's some support for both the bull and bear cases in the report and the conference call. But the gains into the report - again, with revenue reported - and the fall out of the report are at little confusing. There wasn't any evidence to support Q2 as some sort of inflection point - nor, even to my bearish eye, was there anything that points to the long-awaited catalyst to the short side.

That said, PSMT has made some moves in the past, even though the long-term trend has been relatively flat:

PSMT data by YCharts

And I still think there's more downside to come - though I'm starting to wonder when, and how, that downside will appear.

Staying Bearish

There was some modest good news in the quarter, most notably in Colombia. That market has underpinned the bull case for PSMT - but PriceSmart entered the market just in time to see the Colombian peso weaken dramatically:

source: Bloomberg

The exchange rate has improved, particularly off a 2016 peak, and PriceSmart is getting back to normal in the market - somewhat. Sales grew 38%, and 24% in local currency, including a 10.4% comp in COP. Margins improved dramatically, increasing 285 bps and accounting for 33 of a 40 bps consolidated increase year-over-year.

PriceSmart was able to increase membership prices - even though in USD they remain well below those of other markets - and retention increased markedly. The company is working on its local items inventory, mitigating some of the currency impact of importing (PriceSmart's normal model), and an enhanced e-commerce rollout should be re-launched by the end of Q3 (the May quarter), per the Q2 call.

Certainly, there was progress made in the market - a major reason why I'm a bit confused by the post-earnings sell-off. 7 of the company's 39 locations are located in Colombia; and its early-stage growth means it is a key market for growing profits going forward. The news there seems reasonably good - at least good enough to keep sentiment relatively stable coming out of the report.

Elsewhere, there was a bit more reason for pessimism. Both the Costa Rica (6 stores) and Dominican Republic (3 stores) markets are struggling, with management saying competition was tougher and traffic was creating problems. Revenue in the Caribbean declined 4.6%, including a nearly 10% decline in Trinidad, where currency issues led PriceSmart to pull back on inventory shipments. That crisis appears to have passed, however, and the impact on Q2 was smaller than expected.

Margins were down very modestly, as noted, with currency and tax help driving what appears to be reasonable EPS growth. But, overall, I'm not sure what really changes the story here out of Q2. Colombia is better - but it's still not good enough. Margins are below the company average, as are membership fees. The "local items" strategy isn't a proactive effort to improve sales or margins; it's a defensive effort to salvage a business model that was designed for a 1900 COP/USD rate, not a 2900.

The ex-Colombia business isn't growing enough to leverage sales, with club operations expense deleveraging 25 bps despite an improvement in Colombia. Yes, there are supposedly temporary issues in Trinidad, and some near-term problems in Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic. But increased competition isn't letting up; and for the time being, some sort of currency issues or political unrest is hardly abnormal in PriceSmart's emerging markets footprint. The simple bearish thesis is that a low-growth, low-margin business simply isn't worth 28x+ EPS. Nothing in the quarter really changes that argument: the improvement in Colombia is reasonably within expectations, and probably has a ceiling. The rest of the business is performing about how it has of late. FY15 comps were 2.7%, and the FY16 figure was 1.7% ex-Colombia, per the 10-K. They've come in at 1.1% through the first six months of FY17, with strength in Colombia offset by weakness in the Caribbean and 'cannibalized' sales from a new location in Nicaragua.

March sales did look better - with a 2.9% comp. But CEO Jose Luis Laparte said on the Q2 call that an early Easter probably provided a modest benefit, and it doesn't sound as if there's much change ex-Colombia.

The one potential point of emphasis coming out of the quarter is on new store development. PriceSmart is opening a seventh store in Costa Rica (which may not be as great an idea given the existing six aren't performing all that well) - but that seems to be about it for now. Laparte chalked up the slower pace of new store development to permitting problems - but I'm skeptical that's the sole reason.

For all the enthusiasm about PriceSmart being the "Costco (NASDAQ:COST) of Latin America," its unit growth has been particularly slow. Counting the new Costa Rica location, PriceSmart will have opened 40 stores in two decades. It's certainly sounding like its largest markets are saturated and/or competitive. In Chile, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has a huge presence. In Peru (and Chile), 'hypermarket' operator Cencosud (NYSE:CNCO) has a strong footprint.

And the fact remains that the stronger dollar isn't just a one-time issue, whereby earnings are pressured when the dollar strengthens and then return to a "normalized", if lower base going forward. The PriceSmart business model is to ship goods to its stores from Miami. It's not to offer locally produced wares, as is the case for a portion of assortment in Colombia - that's not a differentiated model. A commenter an another PSMT article earlier this month seemed to agree with that point from local experience. That's a headwind not only to existing stores, but it substantially changes the potential profitability of expansion. It's hard enough to fight Walmart and Cencosud; with a currency disadvantage, it seems close to impossible. And if investors are buying PSMT based on the profit potential of the existing footprint, then I firmly believe they're paying too much.

To Short Or Not To Short

The problem is what to do about it. Ian Bezek wrote a great Top Idea on this site in December 2015, accurately predicting the impact of currency and significant problems in the expansion into Colombia. The stock has declined 5% since then. Whether it's ETF buying, or optimism that currency weakness is somehow temporary or will be 'lapped', PSMT's support usually has held.

At this point, there's a bit of a "don't fight the tape" argument here. I do think there's a point where support gives in - but I'm not sure we're there yet. Selling calls would make some sense in theory (treating them as a long would a put sale - either get the premium or enter the position at an attractive price), but premiums are low and volume is limited, at best. And PSMT is a decent enough business - the recent problems generally are not self-inflicted - that expecting some dramatic fall without a market decline (or another leg up in the dollar) is probably too optimistic.

I do think the short still holds long-term, and for the time being anything toward the $90 range probably brings me back in. But if investors ascribe more weight to the improvements in Colombia, and less import to near-term footprint expansion, PSMT can keep its elevated multiple for some time - if not see some growth there. After all, investors often compare PSMT to COST, and PSMT actually trades at a discount to its larger North American peer. PSMT trades at ~28x FY17 EPS plus cash, against ~31x for COST (not including the recently announced special dividend).

As long as investors see the two as peers, those multiples could stay relatively close to one another. At some point, I believe that will change. But given that the market is acting in a way that I don't understand, I'm stepping to the sidelines, and hoping that point is still a few quarters off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.