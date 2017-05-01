Angry Customers Give Netflix Thumbs Down

Thesis: (NASDAQ:NFLX) The current valuation prices in near flawless execution of continued growth and success at delivering good content that is buzzworthy. The new ratings system has angered customers as it raises a troubling question for shareholders, did Netflix change it's ratings system due to content that is not as good as it's previous offerings. The business and valuation will be analyzed.

Netflix new rating system:

Netflix customers no longer have the ability to rank a movie on a 5 point scale. And viewers can no longer see ratings from others on a 5 point scale. Instead, a thumbs up or down binary system has replaced the grading system. The reaction has been mostly negative.

Risk: The real issue is whether Netflix did this as a reaction to unpopular new releases.

Netflix users already hate its new rating system

But some of Netflix's subscribers are not too happy about the new system. A Reddit thread is urging fellow binge-watchers to dissuade Netflix from the thumbs up-thumbs down approach. "This is one of the dumbest decisions from Netflix I've seen in a long time," wrote one user. "Five stars feels very yesterday now," said Netflix VP of product Todd Yellin in a press briefing. The company is ditching its star ratings in April for a thumbs up/down approach. That's bad news for anyone eager to discover great movies and TV. "The problem with the thumbs up-thumbs down is that there is now absolutely no difference between 'I guess I didn't hate this movie' and 'This is the greatest movie I've ever seen in my life, and I want to see more like it,'"

Valuation Risks:

Cashburn:

The company is funding it's growth by using all cash generated by the business to invest in future shows and content. The risk for shareholders is whether these current and future shows can continue to grow viewers.

NFLX Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Valuation:

The issue for investors is whether Netflix can justify the premium to growth the shares currently offer. Yes, the company has tremendous growth, but as we see, the valuation is at a large premium. Clearly, this presentS a situation for shareholders where there is no room for error in terms of growth, content, or execution.

NFLX data by YCharts

Debt:

As we can see, the expansion and debt required to fuel the growth at the company is significant. And as we see the income is still lagging at a fraction of the debt and company market value $65B.

The debt and valuation present an unattractive risk/ reward which requires near perfect execution.

Upside:

As we consider the risk/ reward on the shares, the current Wall Street price targets are presented. Since the shares have had such a large run since the election and in the past few months, it's easy to lose sight that the consensus price target is a few points away from current levels. The risk is substantial and the upside seems quite limited.

Overbought:

Again, the shares have had an incredible run leading the recent performance in the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ). And one has to be skeptical that performance like this can continue, especially in light of risks and valuation issues.

NFLX Annualized 1 Month Returns (Daily) data by YChart

Growth:

Netflix deserves a lot of credit for creating great content that has created their brand and loyal following. However, the issue for investors is to realize how challenging it is to create content that people will watch, and in the case of a premium service like Netflix, pay for.

The issue for the ratings change is whether some of the recent content produced by Netflix is not as good as older content and whether their growth can continue if their content isn't as good.

One can appreciate what Netflix has accomplished and still realize how risky their business can be.

Execution Risk:

Content is risky:

Netflix doesn't need a hit, Mittell argues, as much as it needs to present itself as something worth subscribing to, with a wide range of stuff that a wide range of people would be interested in.

TV Success Rate: 65% Of New Shows Will Be Canceled

Broadcast Networks have always had a hard time creating free content that attracts viewers. And this sample size of failed shows does not even include the numerous new sources of competition for Netflix including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and many others.

Looking back on the programming decisions made by the networks from 2009-2012, you may be surprised to find out that, on average, 65% of new network television series will be canceled within their first season.

Recent failures:

Essentially, the investor believes that the company can continue to create content that continues to grow the company and at a reasonable cost. Historically speaking, this is a very risky business. And Netflix has had recent issues with expensive flops too.

Marco Polo ended at least in part because it cost too much, and reports indicate that The Get Down-hands-down the most expensive thing Netflix has done-might be the company's first one-and-done series, thanks to its cost and troubled production.

Edgy Content:

In this unique environment that Netflix has cultivated, buzz is all that matters, and if a show is buzzy, then it's a success.

Netflix needs to continue to create edgy content without upsetting some of their viewers. The issue about removing or changing the ratings could be a reflection that some of their customers simply do not like some shows. Currently, Bill Nye has a show on Netflix and his Youtube video from that show has 1K likes and 77K dislikes. It is for the investor to decide if this is simply good marketing or a potential risk. Again, the valuation leaves little room for error.

Pure play:

Netflix is risky because it is a pure play on its content and the majority of it's content is self-produced shows like House of Cards and others. As a premium subscription service, if the content lags, subscribers can cancel. The valuation is so high that the company needs to continue delivering growth to pay for the new shows it is currently producing.

Again, the disparity between the debt, cashflow, income, and market cap present a risky proposition.

NFLX data by YCharts

Margins:

Again, as we look deeper at the margins created by the business, one is left with the feeling that the business leaves little room for error, even as the company has been executing well. And there is significant competition in terms of paid content that competes in this space.

Even an investor who is bullish on the company would take pause by the valuation and the current risk/ reward in the shares.

NFLX data by YCharts

Institutional Demand:

Netflix has been a market leader during this current bull market, as institutions chasing performance have become ever larger holders of the shares. This has helped the shares move higher. However, if trends were to reverse, the shares are very vulnerable to any change in institutional sentiment.

NFLX data by YCharts

Conclusion:

For any business a change that upsets customers is a problem. However, due to the huge premium in valuation that Netflix currently has, this is a more serious issue for shareholders. Netflix is a successful company that has done well in producing content and attracting viewers. However, the content business has always been very risky and very competitive. At current levels, the risk reward is unfavorable as the valuation is simply too expensive and the risks to the downside are substantial.

