Turquoise Vs. Navsun

Nevsun Resources (NYSE: NSU) and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) are two very similar companies. Both are copper/gold miners with NSU a bit more focused on zinc for the moment, both have two game changing projects in their pipeline that are supposed to come online in 2021, both have some short-term issues that lower their current cash flows and stock prices, both can be considered buyout candidates and both are operating in somehow questionable jurisdictions, Eritrea and Mongolia.

If the market would be efficient the two companies should be similarly priced in relation to the resources available and expected future cash flows. However, the market is always vague in pricing something that will happen in 2021 as to most market participants 4 years is more than eternity. I assume a comparative analysis of future cash flows, potential developments and current valuations should provide value to both NSU's and TRQ's current and potential shareholders, perhaps even reshuffle some positions.

Company overviews and updates

For a detailed overview on the two companies please read my previous articles on NSU and on TRQ as I will provide only a summary of the main operations and focus more on the significant recent developments.

Nevsun Resources

NSU operates the Bisha zinc/copper mine in Eritrea and the Timok copper/gold project in Serbia alongside other interesting exploration targets in Serbia. The Bisha mine sold 66.5 million pounds of zinc in Q1 2017 creating $71 million in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) of exactly $0.00. The main issue related to the Bisha mine comes from the fact that NSU failed to properly separate copper in the recent switch from a mainly copper ore to a mainly zinc ore. This removed around 40 million pounds of copper per year from NSU's planned revenue.

Figure 1 Bisha's planned production

Source: NSU

However, NSU disclosed that it managed to produce 3 million pounds of copper in Q1 which will be sold in Q2 and that it expects copper production to slowly increase going forward.

The latest Q1 2017 is extremely important for analyzing NSU as it provides a fundamental missing piece of information, i.e. zinc and copper mining costs. The first quarter with normal primary ore flotation is behind us and we have the missing link necessary to estimate NSU's future cash flows coming from Bisha. On top of it, from the management's discussion and analysis it can be deducted that the situation is improving with the separation of copper and NSU will be able to produce copper in Q2 2017. If we assume 12 million pounds of produced copper for 2017 we can add around $25 million to revenues that should suffice to keep NSU at breakeven for 2017. In 2018, we can expect NSU to reach the minimum estimated copper production of at least 40 million pounds. This should add about $100 million to NSU's revenue, and given that NSU expects cash costs per copper pound payable to be around $0.9 we can expect to add $40 million to operating income in 2018. Taking into account taxes and the 60% ownership of the Bisha mine, the impact of the increased cash flow should be around $0.05 per share. Which is not much but it is a good base to start with. As NSU continues with improving its floating activities we can expect increased production of both zinc and copper at lower costs.

Figure 2 Adding full copper production to NSU's income statement

Source: NSU, author's calculations

The base case for NSU indicates that NSU will be barely profitable in the next few years with earnings spikes here and there coming from pyrite sand sales, supergene flotation or cost savings. However, by removing about $60 to $80 million per year of depreciation and depletion expenses NSU should have positive cash flows of around $50 million per year, or $0.16 per share, that should suffice to fund the Timok project, exploration activities or dividends. Given that NSU has no debt, the Bisha operations provide an excellent margin of safety for the patient investor if the political situation in Eritrea remains stable towards NSU. For those who worry the situation has been stable for more than 15 years now.

Now that we can derive the numbers from the mining of the Bisha primary ore it is clear that growth for NSU is totally dependent on Timok if a new significant exploration result doesn't come up from the 20-fold increase in Bisha's exploration license area.

The Timok Upper zone project

NSU is focused to finish a pre-feasibility study (PEA) of the Upper zone by September 2017 that will show the exact economics of the project. However, given the high grade of the ore and that the latest infill drills were positive we can expect the preliminary economic assessment to be confirmed if not even improved. Also, a positive is that NSU has already issued tenders and received 6 out of the 9 necessary mining permits for the upper zone, and is in the process of acquiring land.

Figure 3 Highlights of the infill drilling of the upper zone

Source: NSU

Using the data from Timok's PEA we can see that NSU needs $150 million to develop the mine which should not be a problem given the above described economics from the Bisha mine, NSU's debt free balance sheet ant the $166 million in cash on the balance sheet. Therefore, we can use the PEA's projected cash flows as a good proxy for the calculation of Timok's value.

Figure 4 NSU's cash flows from the Upper zone at Timok

Source: NSU PEA

By using a 10% discount rate on the positive cash flows and postponing operations to 2021 with the assumption that Bisha delivers enough cash to fund Timok, I get a present value for the project of $3.84 per share and a 2021 present value of $5.62 per share.

Figure 5 Present value of NSU's Upper zone cash flows

Source: NSU, author's calculation

The project's net present value (NPV) according to the PEA at current copper and gold prices and an 8% discount rate is around $1.2 billion or $4 per share, thus in line with my more conservative discounting and assumption that the project will be funded from Bisha and a low-cost loan, if necessary, and depending on the management's intention with the $166 million of cash on the balance sheet.

Figure 6 NPVs for the Timok Upper zone project with metal price sensitivity

Source: NSU PEA

With the current stock price of $2.3 NSU is 42% undervalued and we should expect a minimum return of 20% from NSU in the next 5 years (2017-2021) just from the Timok Upper zone when it becomes properly valued. Other potential positive catalysts can come from new exploration at Bisha and Timok and from a positive economic assessment of the Timok Lower zone. In addition, every increase in copper prices by $0.1 adds $73.5 million to the Timok Upper zone NPV.

An interesting development around Timok that bypassed the general investing community is that there has been speculation and some activity around the possible takeover of the government owned and highly indebted operating mine and smelter RTB Bor in Serbia, 5km from Timok. A Serbian journal reported that one of the top 5 Chinese mining companies is very interested in taking over the loss making complex under the condition that the debt toward other governmental entities is written off, the new management is allowed to fire 2,500 people and the implementation of Chinese management in the company is not opposed. An indication of how this isn't just speculation comes from the following statement of the Serbian prime minister (now president):

Nobody can take over RTB Bor except the Chinese, they bought a copper mine in Congo for 3.6 billion Euro. There is no other country that is capable of investing that much. We'll continue to operate with losses until the company is taken over by the Chinese. (yes, I speak Serbian, don't ask how)

This is important for NSU as the logical continuation of the Chinese activities in the area would be to consolidate their holdings. Given the clear indication that China wants to control its future copper supply, and that it expects higher copper prices, coming from the fact that China Moly took over Freeport's (NYSE: FCX) Tenke Fungurume mine back in 2016, the Bor basin provides a very interesting target as the Serbian government company is in deep trouble. In addition, NSU is also extremely cheap and would provide significant scale to the whole operation. Another speculation is that Lundin Mining might be faster than the Chinese in taking over NSU when they get their $1.13 billion in cash from the sale of their 24% Tenke Fungurume stake.

All in all, I see NSU at $2.3 as an extremely low risk investment with a huge margin of safety coming from a debt free balance sheet, $166 million in cash, a NPV of $4 per share for only one project, a cash producing asset in Eritrea, and exploration potential both in Eritrea and Serbia. Now, let's see what TRQ offers.

TRQ

As NSU has most of its value locked underground at Timok, TRQ also has 80% of its value locked underground at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia. TRQ owns 66% of the project while the remaining 34% is owned by the Mongolian government. TRQ is 51% owned by Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO). A look at the Oyu Tolgoi October 2016 technical report will give a good indication for a comparable analysis.

The project's NPV at current copper prices and an 8% discount rate is around $3.4 billion. However, the project is extremely sensitive to copper prices as a mere $0.3 increase in the price of copper adds $2 billion in NPV.

Figure 7 Oyu Tolgoi's NPV sensitivity to metal prices

Source: TRQ

If we deduct the 34% owned by Mongolia the NPV of the project for TRQ shareholders is $2.2 billion that can easily increase to $4.5 billion or $9.24 billion if copper prices increase to $3 or $4 per pound, respectively. An $0.1 increase in copper prices adds $1.7 billion to the total NPV when copper prices are above $3 while between $2.5 and $3 the increase is $1.17 billion for a $0.1 move in copper prices. At current copper prices and by deducting the government's share, the NPV of the project per TRQ share is just $1.09 while with copper prices at $3 the NPV per share would be $2.27 or $4.58 with copper prices at $4. The current stock price of $2.7 indicates that TRQ shareholders see copper at much higher levels in the next few years, something that should be extremely beneficial for NSU.

Funding the project

Similarly, to the short term issues with NSU at Bisha and the difficulties in separating copper from the ore, TRQ has to work with lower gold grades coming from mining phase 6 of the open pit ore.

Figure 8 TRQ is expected to mine less copper and gold in the next 3 years than in 2016

Source: TRQ

In 2016 TRQ mined 200 thousand tons of copper and 300 thousand ounces of gold for $1.2 billion in revenue. This resulted in $230 million in net cash generated from operating activities or $0.11 per share. If, in bona fide, we proportionally lower cash flows according to the above lower expected production and multiply it with current metal prices, we can expect operating cash flows to be $188 million in 2017, $193 million in 2018 and $234 million in 2019 or $0.18, $0.19 and $0.23 per share, respectively.

An important difference between Timok and Oyu Tolgoi is the scale of the projects and the already advanced state of Oyu Tolgoi.

Figure 9 Oyu Tolgoi is already in construction and the technical report is in place

Source: TRQ

Comparative valuation

What is interesting is that by plotting the NPV sensitivity variations from NSU's and TRQ's studies we can see that both projects have a similar sensitivity to copper prices.

Figure 10 NPV sensitivity for Timok and Oyu Tolgoi in billions of $

Source: Author's calculations

Given a similar sensitivity to copper it is interesting how NSU is valued at 42% below its NPV of just the Timok Upper zone ($2.3/4) while TRQ is valued 147% above the NPV of Oyu Tolgoi ($2.7/1.09). I understand TRQ has a premium because it is considered the ultimate bet on copper, there is a possibility that RIO increases its ownership stake and the scale of the project is huge. However, I don't understand why NSU is so cheap when all the above shows that it is extremely valuable. Perhaps the answer lies in the fact that NSU still has to deliver a pre-feasibility study. If so, then NSU's shareholders can expect an extremely positive end of 2017.

If we would value TRQ as the market values NSU, its stock price would be $0.62 while if NSU would be valued as TRQ is, its stock price would be $9.88. Perhaps the true values lie somewhere in the middle for both companies.

The outlook for copper recently improved

What is significant for both companies is that the outlook for copper is continuously improving. A simple analysis of supply and demand shows that copper is entering a huge supply gap, but this is something those who follow copper already knew.

Figure 11 Lower grades and mine shutdowns alongside higher demand will create a huge supply gap

Source: TRQ

What is not so known are two factors that should further increase demand for copper. The first factor is that global economic growth is expected to speed up in the next few years. Recently, the International Monetary Fund revised its global economic growth projections from 3.1% in 2016 to 3.5% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018. This means that copper demand should also increase accordingly and as this is a real economic factor and not some kind of short term manipulation, its influence on copper prices will be significant and unavoidable.

Figure 12 Faster global economic growth should further drive demand for copper

Source: IMF

The second positive for copper comes from the fact that the automotive industry is switching towards electric vehicles. As an electric vehicle has three times more copper in it than a normal car, demand for copper will be even stronger in the future.

Figure 13 Transportation made 11.4% of the demand for copper in 2015

Source: CME

Conclusion

The long-term outlook seems positive for both TRQ and NSU. However, their valuations largely differ. As I can't find a rationale reason for that I'll just continue to be long NSU until the company becomes rationally valued. That is also the story of my life, creating a position and then getting bored until the market recognizes the value. If it takes until 2021 fine by me, to paraphrase Charlie Munger, owning NSU will probably be as exciting as watching paint dry for the foreseeable future, until an acquisition or confirmation of value sends the stock much higher. Not a bad way to invest.

As for TRQ, I understand the premium on it because it is expected to bring benefits for the next 100 years while its low cost and scale make it a must own for institutions, in addition, the RIO stake increases the appeal.

I hope for copper to go to $4 per pound in order for TRQ to become fairly valued and NSU's value to be recognized. I am also interested in your comments, why do you own one instead of the other and if there are investors out there that own both.

