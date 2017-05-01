How Do You Assess Core EPS For CYS Investments?

While the entire domestic equity market appears to be priced highly, the fundamentals for mortgage REITs are not so different from February 2016.

CYS Investments (NYSE:CYS) is an excellent mortgage REIT. While I'm not bullish at the current price to book value ratio, I think CYS Investments is still a strong mortgage REIT because they have sufficient equity to leverage (though more would be great), a reasonable level of total operating expenses to equity, and the internal management structure means costs shouldn't scale higher if they raise new capital. In a nutshell, CYS Investments is trading above book value and this is the ideal scenario for issuing new equity. Some investors will work themselves into a panic with the idea that new equity will be dilutive, but that isn't the case. Expanding the equity base for CYS Investments would mean a proportional increase in assets and debt (because mREITs change leverage based on investment outlook, not total equity). A larger mortgage REIT can offer better leverage on fixed costs.

Presentations

Further, CYS Investments provides very clear presentations and their quarterly and annual forms are filled with the kind of data investors need to really get into the details. However, there has been a recent trend towards adjusting for "excess premium amortization expense/benefit". Several mortgage REITs don't do it yet, but a few do. CYS Investments isn't doing it, and that makes their core earnings appear higher.

The chart below reconciles from GAAP Net Income to Core Earnings:

This is a very standard reconciliation. It doesn't even include a single inappropriate item. Some mortgage REITs try to back out "stock-based compensation". CYS doesn't pull that stunt, which is one of the reasons they are a better mREIT for new investors to learn about.

However, we need to talk about the impact of wild swings in premium amortization. CYS saw their premium amortization expense dip by $9 million from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017. You won't see that on the income statements because premium amortization occurs "above the top line", which means gross interest income is already net of premium amortization.

Hypothetical Example

Let me preface this part by saying this hypothetical. This example illustrates a fairly steady level of expense, but in practice the value spikes back and forth.

Imagine it this way. Say you were amortizing for $25 million per quarter. You realize your amortizing too fast compared to the prepayments coming in. You've already amortized $200 million over the prior 2 years. You calculate out that at the end of this quarter you should only have accrued $216 million in amortization expense. That means for this quarter you would only record $16 million in expense. This adjusts your total incurred to the level it should be at, but it also inflates the net interest income for this quarter. In practice, many mortgage REITs are making these adjustments every single quarter. If we divide $216 million by 9 quarters, we would see that the current rate of amortization would be $24 million per quarter. It is only held down to $16 million by the adjustment. These are purely hypothetical numbers, but they demonstrate the point. The decline in amortization expense is made up of a decline of $1 million in the expected rate and $8 million in "Excess Premium Amortization Benefit".

In practice, CYS and each other mortgage REIT will see materially more volatility than shown in that example. If an mREIT recorded precisely $25 million per quarter for 2 years, it would be a huge red flag for their accounting. However, the major point I want to make here is that adjustments can suddenly swing income higher for a quarter. This increase in gross interest income is not offset by any other part of the income statement, so it simply sends the value higher or lower for the quarter.

In this quarter, CYS Investments got a big boost from that impact. The market is seeing the beat on earnings and CYS is soaring.

When we talk about the importance of that $9 million, you can compare it to the $9.382 million of drop income. That added $.07 to core earnings. If we adjust for rounding errors, $9 million actually comes out to a hair under $.06 per share.

What does that all mean? It suggests that the forward run-rate on core earnings based on the first quarter would probably be more like $.23 to $.25 rather than $.28. The hike in the fed funds rate was at the end of the quarter, but it should've been effectively priced in a month or so before that with markets hedging around the risk prior to that point. Consequently, a portion of the higher level of interest expense should already be incorporated, but only a portion. Therefore, excluding premium amortization benefit/expense, the forward estimate should probably be in the $.22 to $.24 range.

Any investors looking at $.28 and thinking a dividend hike is inevitable are setting themselves up for disappointment.

Issuing Equity

Since CYS Investments is trading at a premium to book value and better leverage on fixed costs improves long-run performance, it would be in their shareholders' long-term best interest to sustain the dividend (to help keep prices up) and issue new equity.

The following slide shows their repurchase activity:

They worked in the shareholder's best interest by buying back those shares when they traded at a huge discount. Now if the discount is gone, it would be wise for CYS Investments to look at reissuing those shares to further improve leverage on fixed costs. To be perfectly clear, if CYS Investments is able to issue additional equity at book value (net of issuance costs, often around 2%), it would be immediately accretive to future values for core earnings. Doing this would improve their odds of being able to avoid cutting the dividend in future periods.

Conclusion

CYS Investments closed at $8.72. Their book value for Q1 2017 was $8.26. When earnings first came out, they were trading at $8.30, which appeared to a premium to BV. However, at the time, due to falling interest rates and net interest accrual, their BV should've already been higher than $8.30. Now rates moved back up, at least somewhat, so BV gains thus far in the quarter should be more muted. At this point, I am comfortable saying that $8.72 should be a premium to current BV and that I'm not comfortable with that price.

Due to the current macroeconomic environment for mortgage REITs, I'm not comfortable with the idea of paying near book value or over book value. The earnings headline looks great, but it doesn't fix the fundamental challenges facing the sector. On the other hand, I do like the preferred shares. They've occasionally been trading down near the buy range. If they come back into my buy range, I would be happy to acquire some. My record on preferred shares is pretty strong.

