DryShips: This Is Massive

A couple days from now on May 2nd, an annual general meeting of shareholders is to be held where the CEO can make all decisions based on his voting rights.

The next day, on April 28, 2017, the share count was about 66 million.

For DRYS, the share count as of April 27, 2017 was about 59 million.

Source: Created by Author

Investment Thesis

Since my sell rating on November 18, 2016, the stock has dropped down from $400 to $1.30, a 99.68% drop. DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) stock is getting worse day by day. The stock is only moving downwards as result of ongoing massive dilution and non-stop reverse splits. On May 2nd, we should know the ratio of the sixth reverse split. Even though the stock is touching 52 weeks low on a regular basis, there is no real bottom yet.

Another Reverse Split, #6 & Shareholders have no say in the company's decision

The above image was created by myself showing how 80,000 shares becomes 0 shares within one year ($83 million dollars becomes $0 dollar).

= 80,000 Shares x $1,032 per share (March 11, 2016)

= $83 million dollars

= $0 dollar (after 6 reverse splits)

There are almost zero insiders or institutional ownership in this company. Basically, it tells us that no one trusts this company, including their insiders. As well as this, the general public owns 99.8% of the company. As of April 28, 2017, there are about 66 million outstanding shares. The company says in its SEC filing that they can don one or more reverse splits and issue additional shares without prior approval of shareholders.

Interestingly on September 9, 2016, DryShips entered into an agreement with Sifnos (owned by CEO) to convert $8.75 million of the outstanding amount facility to 29,166 shares of Series D Preferred Stock (Series D Preferred stock has voting rights, 100,000 votes per share).

= 29,166 Series D Preferred Stock

= 29,166 / 4 (reverse split 1 for 4)

= 7,291 Series D Preferred Stock

= 7,291 x 100,000 per share

=729 million voting rights (George Economou owns 100% of Series D Preferred Stock)

= For comparison the General Public has 66 million voting rights only

According to this, Economou's voting rights as a single person exceeds the general public's voting rights. Therefore this annual meeting is meaningless.

Kalani Deals, $2 billion Shelf Offering & Shares Outstanding

Regarding the Kalani debt financing deal, there are four rounds. The latest deal is worth about $226.4 million. Kalani does not keep the shares. Rather they sell them to the general public.

Round 1 : Nov 16, 2016 : $100 million (31,932,629 shares before the 1-for-8 reverse stock split) - done

(31,932,629 shares before the 1-for-8 reverse stock split) - Round 2 : Jan 31, 2017 : $200 million (31,769,940 shares) - done

(31,769,940 shares) - Round 3 : March 3 ,2017 : $182.1 million (103,867,307 shares) - done

(103,867,307 shares) - Round 4 :$66.6 million(27,260,851 Shares) - done

:$159.8 million : In-Progress

Since November 16, 2016 up to April 28, 2017, the company sold close to 170 million shares to Kalani.

$548.7 million = 170 million new shares

Based on the rough estimate, the company still has to issue 100 million new shares to raise the remaining $159.8 million. Keeping in mind that they haven't started the $2 billion shelf offering.

Source: Created by Author

Are they really debt free?

The CEO's private company Sifnos owns more than 90% of DryShip's debt. As of February 07, 2017, they incurred a debt of $142.9 million. However, as of April 27, 2017, they had debt of about $200 million, which is an increase of $59.1 million. The company said that they paid off their third part loan of $16.5 million. Nonetheless, the math does not add up, seeing as they still have a debt of $200 million.

Source: DryShips

Source: DryShips

Conclusion

The massive supply of new shares and non-stop reverse splits will strongly push the share price in a downward direction. The stock is subjected to a lot of volatility and therefore day trade with DRYS is still not recommended. However I recommended a SELL rating on my very first article of DRYS published on November 18, 2016. At the time the stock was trading at $12.50 a share, which is equal to $400 a share today due to two reverse splits. Moving forward, there is no hope for the longs. It is not worth it and better to move on and invest in quality stocks.

Chart was printed on November 18, 2016 (Nov 18, $12.50 = $400 today)

This is my 13th article on DRYS. I reiterate my ratings are the same as my previous 12 articles SELL. Until the remaining $159.8 million Kalani deal and $2 billion shelf offering is done, there is no real bottom yet. If there is an opportunity (a big spike in share price), my recommendation is that you can short DRYS.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.