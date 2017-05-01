Lawndale Capital Management Announces Voting Intent On PICO Holdings' 2017 Proposals

May 1, 2017



Lawndale Capital Management and its affiliated funds are shareholders of PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PICO), a diversified holding company with interests in water resource assets and UCP, Inc (NYSE: UCP), a publicly-traded homebuilder.



Upon review and analysis of information available for PICO's upcoming May 4, 2017 Annual Meeting, Lawndale intends to vote its shares FOR all proposals put forth by the company, EXCEPT Proposal #2, as follows:



Proposal 1: FOR - Election of all nominees

Proposal 2: AGAINST - Approval of combining Board Chairman and CEO positions

Proposal 3: FOR - Approval of Named Executive Officer compensation ("Say-On-Pay")

Proposal 4: ONE-YEAR - "Say-on-Pay" Frequency vote

Proposal 5: FOR - Ratification of auditors

Proposal 6: FOR - Changing PICO's state of incorporation from California to Delaware

Proposal 7: FOR - Authority to adjourn the Meeting to solicit additional re-incorporation votes



Lawndale's voting decision on Proposal #2, AGAINST approval of combining Board Chairman and CEO positions, is influenced by our long-standing policy of favoring an Independent Chair in a separate position. An Independent Chair, whose focus is on board governance, contributes to a more appropriate balance of power between management and independent directors than a Lead Independent Director structure. Additionally, such separation frees up a CEO to dedicate more time and attention to the operations of the company versus the boardroom. The descriptions of the role of PICO's Chairman (as set forth in the Proxy) illustrate there is no benefit to combining the positions and could create future governance risks.



At last year's 2016 Annual Meeting, Lawndale voted against re-incorporating PICO from California to Delaware because of governance restrictions/risks imposed on shareholders in the "NewCo" PICO articles of incorporation. After Lawndale's direct engagement with PICO's Board and management over the past year, the 2017 reincorporation proposal has been greatly improved. The new proposal's Delaware Articles maintain cumulative voting rights and include other shareholder rights that can't be removed by PICO's board without a shareholder vote. The proposal also limits the sole purpose of new preferred shares to protecting PICO's tax loss carryforwards ("NOLs"). As a result, Lawndale will vote FOR proposal #6, to reincorporate PICO's state of incorporation from California to Delaware.



Andrew Shapiro, Managing Member and President of Lawndale Capital Management, LLC issued the following statement:

"Lawndale believes that not only can the role of Chairman (as specified in the Proxy) be effectively performed by the Lead Independent Director, it ought to be since the Lead Independent Director's role (as specified in the Proxy) is almost identical. We appreciate that PICO's Board listened to Lawndale's concerns and modified the proposed 2017 reincorporation to be much more shareholder friendly."



The proxy for PICO Holdings May 4, 2017 Annual meeting can be found at the SEC website.



Lawndale is not soliciting to obtain or vote any other PICO shareholder's proxy, but we encourage all PICO shareholders to join Lawndale's vote AGAINST Proposal #2, combining the Chairman and CEO positions and FOR Proposal #6, reincorporation from California to Delaware.





About Lawndale Capital Management, LLC

Lawndale Capital Management, LLC, is a San Francisco Bay Area-based Investment Advisor that manages activist/relational hedge funds, which have created value for more than 24 years in small- and micro-cap companies. Lawndale's multiple approaches to active shareownership support a repeatable and value-oriented investment process deployed across the capital structure in contrarian, special situation and event-driven investments. Lawndale deploys a unique combination of legal, equity and credit skills with boardroom and corporate governance expertise to engage the management, board of directors, and shareholders of its portfolio companies in a productive relational dialogue.