Morningstar: Sell

Margins are still ones of the best in the industry but deteriorating recently.

The analysis provided in this article has not found any upside potential in Morningstar's (NASDAQ:MORN) shares in the foreseeable future. Although the company has demonstrated promising financial results in the last quarter, there is a declining trend in the growth rate of a few P&L lines. Morningstar remains one of the industry leaders in terms of operating efficiency but there is evidence of declining margins over the recent years. We consider this as a headwind for revenue growth. Our discounted cash flow model suggests a target price range between $64 and $71 per share.

The company has finished off Q1 2017. The top line has increased by 9% year-over-year. The main growth driver in sales was the acquisition of PitchBook Data. This purchase contributed $13.1 million of revenue in the first quarter (See Diagram 1).

We incorporated the negative trend in the top line's growth in the DCF model presented below. As you can see in Diagram 2, the sales growth rate has been declining since FY2010. The last twelve-month revenue growth rate is 2.1%. We consider this downtrend as a factor in the revenue decline. Taking into account these data points, we expect the sales growth rate to be around 2.2% in FY2017 given the upside provided by the acquisition and then to decrease to a level of 2%.

We think that shrinking margins will be an additional pressure factor on growth in the future. While margins are still much higher than the benchmark, the declining trend in the margins is obvious (see Diagram 3). Our fundamental model includes the tendency of deteriorating profitability ratios. We suppose that operating profit and net income margins will be of 20% and 18%, respectively, in 2017.

DCF Analysis

We built a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagram 7.

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 2% (2017-2021);

- Net revenue is forecasted to be around $840M in FY2017 and then to grow at rate of 2%;

- EBIT margin is set at 20% for 2017 and 19% for the period of 2017-2021, due to the declining tendency in profitability margin;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be at 25% for the period of five years;

- The growth rate for CAPEX in 2017 is 7.5% and is then tied to a historical value of 7% of revenue;

- Net working capital is estimated to be negative and equal to around $80M for the forecast period (2017-2021);

- Unlevered free cash flow CAGR is set at 9.6% rate throughout.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $2.9B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $68 per share, which is 14% lower than the current share price.

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a downside risk ranging from -9% to -18.

This means that the target price range is below the current market price of the stock.​

Even if investors estimate the value of company by using a multiple of 15.7x, they will also face that the stock is overvalued. This aggressive scenario shows the fair value corridor ranging from -9% to +1% relative to the current market price of the stock depending the WACC chosen. Our WACC of 6.3% is calculated according to assumptions of zero cost of debt and a beta of 0.8, meaning that stock has a high sensitivity to the broad-market's fluctuations.

We should notice that use of the 15.7x EBITDA multiple in the calculations is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flow at the 15.7x multiple is realistic, especially at the current WACC figure of around 6%.

Recommendation

We see the factors than put Morningstar's shares under pressure and we do not see significant positive catalysts that may cause the stock to move higher significantly in the nearest future. Our DCF model shows that the current price of the stock is higher than its fundamental value. We estimate the target price of Morningstar's shares to be around $68, and the fair price range to be between $64 and $71 per share in the base scenario. As a result, we recommend selling this stock. Investors that want expose to the directional risk may want to use stock options and utilize simple strategies like spreads.

