Pattern Energy's Investment In Project Development - The Potential

Pattern Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has published a white paper with the opinion on investment in the development of projects. The purpose was also to illustrate benefits to the yieldco and how such an action can empower the company to double its portfolio. The company used an example of a single, mock project to illustrate the outcome of such an investment.

I am glad the investment has been finally clarified as one into development of projects and not the developer, the company. The investment is precisely described as an investment into a construction of projects.

I am going to omit all the details why Pattern Development thinks the organization is best to build projects. They can be all found in the white paper. My focus is about financial outcomes and benefits to shareholders.

The idea of investment, as explained, uses three factors to pay for a project. Those are: equity, borrowing for construction, and back-end funding of equity, to lower actual equity in the project. The projects are expected to generate up to 15% gross margin.

The mock project used as an example by the company is 100MW with the overall cost of $160M having fair value market price of $180M, and gross profit of about $20M with 12.5% gross margin. The borrowing is 75% of $160M, and 25% is the equity. The $40M of equity is split between construction equity and back levered equity, meaning only $20M is developer's money. When the project is sold, the return is at MOIC of 2, since $20M in, gets $40M back.

White paper reflects on the outcome of such an investment in explanation of how to account for it:

"A minority investor in a development business would typically account for its interest in that business as an unconsolidated investment using the equity method of accounting. It would initially reflect the investment at cost in the balance sheet on the line item "unconsolidated investments." The investment would increase or decrease by additional contributions or distributions, as well as by its proportional interest in the earnings (losses). In addition, the proportional recognition of the interest in earnings (losses) would be reflected in the statement of operations in the line item "earnings of unconsolidated investments." Under normal circumstances, the holder of such an interest would recognize CAFD from the distributions received from the development business, and it would reduce its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization."

Furthermore, the project provided by the company as an example gets to be sold to the unnamed yieldco, which of course is to be assumed to be Pattern Energy Inc. I quote how does this transaction work in words used in the white paper:

"Assume a company with $1.8 billion market capitalization, 6% yield and 80% targeted payout ratio, invested $60 million to buy the example project using funds from an equity raise, corporate debt and a portion of existing CAFD. If the investment produced incremental CAFD of $5.5 million ($4.5 million after servicing corporate debt), accretion arising from that investment would be around 1.8%. Assuming the same facts, except that the company invested $40 million to develop, build and own the example project, accretion arising from that investment would be around 2.8%, which represents more than a 50% increase from buying the developed project."

The explanation which follows is my own. I suggest others investigate this, but I believe that I reflect the actual conditions defined in the white paper. I am explaining this without offering chronology or order to execute, but of course, timing is critical. My analysis presents those actions as time was not of an essence and to illustrate complete potential only.

A 1.8% as accretion of $60M investment is $1.08M. Deducting it from $4.5M CAFD leaves $3.42M as a distribution. Since this is 6% yield distribution, the amount of equity raised appears to be $57M.

When $40M from the construction phase investment is introduced, the accretion rises by 1%. The actual amount of the equity used is not as important as what is the amount of profit. Since the company earned $20M on $20M investment, the original $60M drops to $40M. The accretion percentage goes up, but the accretion amount does not change, hence the 2.8% accretion.

Attached is a table explaining a set of transactions when five projects of the same format as the example project are sold when investment in construction phase is made. They are executed in consecutive order to explain the recyclable quality of $20M. After projects are sold, $100M in gross profit would be added to the original $20M investment.

This way retained cash lowers the cost of the project. The retained portion can also be reinvested as equity in new projects, reducing need for issuance of more equity and having a similar effect on the cost as a whole.

As usual, when it comes to the issuance of equity there is a concern about the yield. At 7.7% as one currently, the overall payout would reach 90%. Despite it, the company still can pay dividends without running out of money as project sales would bring lump payments in next four years.

How does the investment in construction phase help with the doubling of the portfolio?

The company has currently about 2.7GW of projects in its portfolio. 2.3GW need to be bought to get the target of 5GW. The development company invested enough equity in 2016 to take full benefit of PTC (production tax credit) for 2GW of wind projects, and that is probably as good of the reason as any for this consideration.

A $100M investment in construction phase may allow concurrent buildout of 500MW of projects at the time. Overall profit profile for 2.3GW sold would produce 23*$20M or $460M using formula from the example given by the company, recycling the same $100M many times or use profits to do so fewer times. The taxes are paid at the corporate level so I think it would be reasonable to expect profit to be taxed as part of yieldco taxation, which would mean little tax. In my scenario below, I use profit as equity to buy other projects.

Using the mock example as a template, 2.3GW would be bought for $1.38B in equity and $2.76B in debt. If $460M were to be reinvested as equity, $920M of new equity would have to be sold plus original $100M to create investment in the construction phase sold at some earlier date.

Currently, the annual dividend payment is $1.655. Having it yield 6%, it would command $27.59 per share. $1.02B in new equity including $100M for investment in construction would require the issue of 37M shares.

2.3GW would generate $5.5M*23, or $126M, in cash available for distribution. Note that $5.5M is amount without coverage for corporate debt as one is not used in equity. The distribution to 37M shares at annual $1.655 would cost $62M and have a payout ratio of $62M/$126M, or 48%.

Current portfolio is expected to produce $165M in CAFD and to pay 87M shares around $143M in a yearly distribution, with 87% payout ratio, not including payments from tax equity investors. Putting all the data together, if all activities took place without timelines today, the outcome for CAFD be $291M, and 124M shares would get paid $206M using current annual dividend of $1.655 with a payout ratio of $206M/$291M or 71%. A $100M investment would remain to support the construction of more projects.

At the point of 71% payout ratio, there would be a chance for the market to reduce dividend yield. If no more projects were added, the dividend growth returning to 87% payout ratio could add about $47M in payments or $47M/124M equal to $0.38 per share. The dividend of $2.03 annually, at 5% yield, would give $40 per share. Of course, due to nature of yieldco, at that price per share, more equity could be sold, and PEGI with 124M shares would still be away from NextEra's Energy (NYSEMKT:NEP) 155M share count or 185M for NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD).

Regardless of the steps, investment in construction phase seems like a competent tool to add value and expand the portfolio. It allows lowering the cost of acquisitions, and as an alternative, the profit can be used as equity in other projects. It is certainly interesting to see what happens next and I am hoping that explanation, perhaps a correct one versus mine can be given by the company during the upcoming conference call.

The company releases Q1 results on May 9th. I expect to see good balance sheet as it shows cash raised from corporate debt and does not have Broadview acquisition. At the same time income statement does not have CAFD from mentioned project, so not much will change in revenue and CAFD generation, despite the Armow project making a full quarter contribution. I suspect that weather conditions have impacted generation and lowered the revenue seeing forecast warning from NRG Yield about California.

I imagine the company would prefer to sell equity to start the process but could find it difficult if my concerns about Q1 materialize and pressure the stock. In fact, it would be tough to see shares reach a level of 6% dividend yield without additional catalysts. Further, I doubt that market will be helping with the objectives of the company; I suspect quite the opposite. As an alternative to equity sale, Pattern may choose to use the revolver, if permitted. Conversely, confirmation of $100M investment, in my opinion, could become such a catalyst. Any period of short-term softness in price before an announcement could offer a buying opportunity for investors.