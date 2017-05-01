Charoen Pokphand Foods: Asia's Leading Agro-Industrial And Food Conglomerate With 57% Upside

Company Introduction

Charoen Pokphand Foods PLC (OTCPK:CPOKY) (OTCPK:CHPFF) is a leading agro-industrial and food conglomerate in the Asia-Pacific region. The company is better known for its retail products emblazoned with its red CP logo which has become ubiquitous in the refrigerated section of supermarkets in major Asian cities. The company is involved in both the livestock (such as swine, broiler chickens, layer chickens, and ducks) and aquaculture (e.g. shrimp and fish) businesses. The businesses are vertically integrated and incorporate the manufacturing of animal feed, animal breeding and animal farming, meat processing, the manufacturing of semi-cooked meat and fully-cooked meat, the production of processed and ready-to-eat food, as well as the distribution channel businesses (food retail outlets, restaurants and food courts). The company also has presence outside of Asia-Pacific. For instance, it sells ready-to-eat food products in the U.S. and several European cities. It runs a food kiosk business in the U.K., a hatchery, and a chicken processing plant in Poland as well as swine farming in Russia.

Products for International Markets (Source: Company)

Background of Controlling Shareholder

The chairman of Charoen Pokphand Foods, Dhanin Chearavanont, inherited a successful group company, Charoen Pokphand Group, from his father and uncle and expanded the conglomerate further. Unsurprisingly, Charoen Pokphand Foods is controlled by the founding family through the group company, Charoen Pokphand Group, as the largest shareholder with its direct and indirect ownership at 45.40%.

Charoen Pokphand Group has an impressive slate of ownership in companies other than the ones which it established. This includes being the largest shareholder in Ping An Insurance (the second largest insurer in China and has been ranked by several reputable benchmarkers as the world's most valuable insurance brand; market capitalization at USD177 billion) and the second largest shareholder in Itochu Corporation (the second largest Japanese "sogo shosha" or general trading company after Mitsubishi Corporation; market capitalization at USD23.6 billion). This demonstrates the strong financial backing of Charoen Pokphand Foods. In addition, the parent company's ownership of Itochu Corporation helped in the establishment of relationship between the Japanese trading company and the international operations of Charoen Pokphand Foods. Charoen Pokphand Foods is able to tap into the extensive logistical and distribution network of Itochu Corporation in the sales of its products through joint investments.

The Chearavanont family is actually of Chinese descent and Dhanin Chearavanont has made consistent effort to establish close connections with generations of Chinese officials to gain their trust and understanding. He has also contributed generously through his philanthropic work in China, apparently for both altruistic reasons and business needs. He was able to leverage on the resultant favorable Chinese receptivity to rapidly penetrate the Chinese market. Nikkei Asian Review has a detailed story on Dhanin Chearavanont and his achievements in China. We have long heard of troubles faced by numerous western firms and now, even South Korean companies are suffering from economic retaliation following the country's installation of the THAAD missile defense system. Hence, his good standing in China is of paramount importance to the success of the company at a time when nationalistic fervor is strong in China.

Investment Thesis - Short Term

Shares in Charoen Pokphand Foods are currently depressed due to two main factors:

The current pork price in Thailand is at a four-year low.

A severe flooding in January 2017 has resulted in a delayed shrimp harvest.

Due to the above, there are concerns that the revenue of the company would be dented. However, several positives would be able to mitigate the above:

The current broiler chicken price in Thailand is at a two-year high.

The current white shrimp price in Thailand is at a three-year high.

The prices of raw materials - corn, soybean meal, and fish meal - are at a four-year low.

Furthermore, the pork price is unlikely to see further downside given the four-year low. A tightening of imports by China has led to oversupply in key exporting countries in South East Asia. As the first quarter is historically the lull season, there is potential for a rebound in the pork price in the subsequent quarters. China's swine supply could take another quarter (as summer approaches) to return to comfortable levels and the import demand would thereafter normalize. There could also be a demand boost from a shift to reputable meat suppliers like Charoen Pokphand Foods after the eruption of the recent Brazil meat scandal and a reduction in supply following the global bird flu outbreaks since Nov 2016. I will elaborate in the next section how a certification obtained by Charoen Pokphand Foods came at an opportune time in light of the meat scandal in Brazil.

After all, the management has guided for an 8-10 percent increase in sales for the year. It has in the past been conservative in its guidance and therefore, the market should be comforted that short-term hiccups such as the delayed shrimp harvest would not derail a growth in revenue.

Investment Thesis - Mid-to-long Term

In the later section under Valuation and Price Target, I will present the calculations that show Charoen Pokphand Foods is undervalued presently simply by the fact that its holding of 35.24% stake in CP All PLC (OTC:CPPCY) (ticker symbol on the Stock Exchange of Thailand: CPALL) is valued at 95% of its own market capitalization. However, the company is much more than that and to avoid the perception that this is just a sum-of-the-parts play, I will elaborate on the company's other attractions.

Certificated with Germany's QS Standard

The company has recently been granted Germany's QS Standard. The certification provides assurance to not only the German consumers about the safety and quality of the company's chicken but also to the rest of the EU consumers, as the Germany's QS Standard is regarded as among the most stringent in the EU. As a result, the company would be able to significantly increase its poultry exports to the EU as a whole. The company held a ceremony in early April to commemorate its first shipment of QS-certified poultry products bound for Germany. The management is targeting to export 70 kilotons of chicken and chicken products worth THB10 billion (USD285.3 million) to markets throughout the EU in 2017. This is impressive on two counts. Firstly, the targeted THB10 billion is based on only nine months of 2017 which includes the ramping up stage. With that understanding, I estimated that the company should be able to export at least THB14 billion (annualized FY2017 target +5% growth). Secondly, the estimated THB 14 billion worth of chicken exports in FY2018 to the EU is 50 percent of the company's FY2016 export revenue from Thailand (THB27.9 billion), demonstrating the huge sales boost from the certification. An indirect benefit of this development is that consumers in Thailand and elsewhere would now have greater confidence that the chickens they bought from Charoen Pokphand Foods were produced by a process validated by the Germans. The saying in Asia goes, "if it's good for the Germans, it's good for us." The certification could not have come at a better time, with the news of the Brazil meat scandal still fresh in the mind of consumers. A sustained increase in the export quantity to the EU would be further testament to the acceptance by the European consumers and that in turn would be a strong marketing message for the company's other markets.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Last year, Charoen Pokphand Foods made a series of investments overseas which culminated with a USD1.075 billion acquisition of Bellisio Foods Inc. that was completed on December 23, 2016. Bellisio is recognized as one of America's largest and fastest-growing frozen food companies. The company manufactures and distributes single-serve frozen entrees under the Michelina's, Atkins, Boston Market, Chili's, EatingWell, and Eat! brands, as well as co-manufactures private label and food service products. The acquisition marks Charoen Pokphand Foods' entry into the world's largest food market, enabling the introduction of the company's Asian offerings to the North American market. Bellisio's products would see greater penetration in the Asian market, tapping into the extensive distribution network of Charoen Pokphand Foods. Besides the benefit from market access and product broadening, the acquisition would also boost the top and bottom line of the company. Without factoring integration benefits and cross-leveraging effect, the standalone adjusted net sales of USD668 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD82 million achieved by Bellisio in FY2016 represents an 8 percent boost to Charoen Pokphand Foods' FY2016 International Operations division revenue. Looking at Charoen Pokphand Foods International Operations Food segment specifically, the USD668 million net sales is a staggering 174 percent of its equivalent FY2016 number. On EBITDA basis, the USD82 million represents 7.0 percent of Charoen Pokphand Foods entire FY2016 EBITDA. In other words, ceteris paribus, the acquisition alone would increase the EBITDA of Charoen Pokphand Foods by 7 percent.

Within the EU, the company also acquired a 33 percent stake in Poland-based family-operated poultry export group SuperDrob and struck a deal to purchase a 60 percent stake in UK foodservice supplier Foodfellas. Foodfellas was acquired for GBP12.3 million (USD15.1 million) for its extensive experience in the UK foodservice market, with its major customers branded operators in the country with a combined total of restaurants of more than 15,000 branches. Foodfellas achieved a revenue of GBP47 million in 2015, with net profit of GBP2.5 million. While the two EU deals are much smaller in scale compared with the Bellisio acquisition, they enable Charoen Pokphand Foods to quickly ramp up its EU sales, tapping on the German certification. In other parts of the world, the company made acquisitions to broaden market access, distribution and logistical capabilities, and production capacity.

Acquired Brands of Charoen Pokphand Foods in 2016

(Source: Company)

Capturing Margins Downstream

Charoen Pokphand Foods has made inroads into retail and food outlets to increase its customer reach and capture margins down the value chain. For instance, the Five Star Chicken Chain operates on a franchising model, which requires minimal effort and resources on the part of the company for expansion, yet it provides a ready market for its processed food products which in turn utilize its farm output.

The company also operates a chain of retail stores under the CP Freshmart brand which sells fresh food products, cooked and ready-to-eat products manufactured in-house. Future acquisitions would provide a pipeline of new offerings for sale in the retail stores. The company launched last year a new concept store called Magnet Semi Wholesale which brings the hyper-discount format closer to the community for retail sale as well as to neighborhood grocers. This move would enable the company to serve consumers unwilling to travel to the town for bulk discounts, while the company would be better able to serve local grocery shops with the store acting as a warehouse.

Food Service - Five Star Chicken Chain

(Source: Company)

Valuation and Price Target

The company's 35.24% stake in CP All PLC is valued at THB193.89 billion or USD5.64 billion. The combined market capitalization of CP ALL and its other listed subsidiaries, C. P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (HKG:0043), Chia Tai Enterprises International Ltd (HKG:3839), and Charoen Pokphand Enterprise Taiwan Co Ltd (TPE:1215) at THB235.9 billion is 15% higher than the current market capitalization of Charoen Pokphand Foods itself (see table below for calculations). This implies that a purchase of Charoen Pokphand Foods would give you a bundle deal of the four listed subsidiaries and you get the unlisted businesses for free basically. In addition, note that the share price of Charoen Pokphand Foods has been lagging far behind the share price appreciation of CP All in the past five years, an indication that the market has yet to fully price in the increase in the value of its stake in CP All.

Sum-of-the-Parts And Core Earnings

For a sum-of-the-parts calculation, I use the company's stake in CP All (of the four listed subsidiaries, only CP All is considered as an associate), apply a holding company discount of 15% (THB193.9 billion / 6.92 billion outstanding shares * 85% = THB23.82 per share), and add that to the derived value of Charoen Pokphand Foods (FY16 EPS 1.335 excluding CP ALL multiplied by the current P/E of 13.3 = THB17.76 per share). The fair price of Charoen Pokphand Foods is therefore calculated to be THB41.58.

(Source: Table by ALT Perspective; data from company and Google Finance)

(Source: Google Finance)

The derived fair price target is a conservative estimate as the EPS is expected to increase in FY2017. Furthermore, the market has apparently not factored in the positives in the company, given that the current P/E ratio at 13.8x is below its 5-year average at 18.3x. Considering three key positive developments, namely the anticipated recovery in pork prices, the 7 percent EBITDA contribution from the Bellisio acquisition, and the USD285.3 million worth of additional export to the EU following the QS-certification, I estimate that the EPS could rise by 5 percent for FY2017. Additional catalysts could come in the form of new strategic and/or accretive acquisitions that would boost the EPS or provide synergies to the existing businesses.

CPOKY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Key Risks

With the company's global reach, it is inevitably subjected to both global and Thailand economic uncertainties. Nevertheless, as the company's product is mostly of the affordable range with a quality superior to comparable offerings, there should only be a small tendency of a switch for cost-savings by the consumers. Other uncontrollable factors include disease outbreaks affecting the company's produce such as Avian flu, which has already been detected in several countries since late 2016. This is a serious threat to the business but after the past incidents, poultry-producing countries have already taken comprehensive measures to contain any outbreaks quickly and effectively. The company could also be impacted by natural disasters (e.g. drought, climate changes, floods) that would affect the breeding or harvesting of the farm output. Nevertheless, such impact is usually short-term and the company would be able to focus its attention on expanding its downstream operations in the meantime.

With regards to country-specific risks, I have already elaborated at depth in my previous coverage of Thailand-based companies such as Sri-Trang Agro-Industry and Banyan Tree Holdings. You might wish to check out these two articles for a better understanding of the political developments in the country. In short, savvy investors are jumping onto the bandwagon in advance of clearer political stability. For instance, emerging market investor Mark Mobius has invested more than 25% of his $18 billion Templeton Asian Growth fund, the biggest in the region, in the country.

As the trading of Charoen Pokphand Foods on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (under ticker code CPF) has higher liquidity, interested investors are recommended to go for the shares in Thai Baht. There would be added forex risks. However, for those who paid for the shares in baht, there is potential for forex gains on top of the dividends and capital appreciation. The Baht is now at a level off the peak weakness experienced during the 2008 Financial Crisis as well as in 2015 where the currency suffered from a confluence of factors. However, it is still far from the THB29 to USD1 exchange rate achieved as recently as 2013. Given the improving political climate and business environment in Thailand, coupled with the rhetoric by President Trump repeating his comments regarding the US dollar being too strong, the Thai Baht has room for further appreciation.

US Dollar to Thai Baht Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Conclusion

The market appears to be too focused on the near-term negatives - low pork prices and reduced shrimp harvest while ignoring high broiler chicken and shrimp prices as well as the three-year-low in raw material costs. The company's recent certification of Germany's QS Standard and acquisitions are the mid-to-long-term revenue catalysts which in turn would lead to a rerating of its share price. The value of the company's stake in CP All PLC is already 95% of its market capitalization, a clear indication of its undervaluation. Conservatively, I have derived a THB41.58 fair price, taking a holding-company discount to the stake in CP ALL, and adding that to the current valuation of the company's core EPS. Additional catalysts include new strategic and/or accretive acquisitions, multiple expansion following market recognition of abating short-term pressures, and recent initiatives translating to EPS growth.

#An exchange rate of 1 USD to 34.37 THB is used for calculation purposes in this article.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. My articles revolve around a subject or angle that I feel might have been overlooked. If you would like more of such articles, please click on the "Follow" button below the title near the top of this page and check the "Get email alerts." If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section. Based on figures from Tipranks (April 27, 2017), my recommendations have a 100% success rate with an average return of 15.8%.

