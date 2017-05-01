New York Community Bank: Decreasing Shareholder Value Day After Day While The Management Is Getting Rich

By picking financial metrics that can easily be attainable, the management rewards themselves with growing paychecks while shareholders suffer.

New York Community Bank's (NYSE:NYCB) lack of growth is hurting shareholders. By picking financial metrics that can easily be attainable, the management rewards themselves with growing paychecks while shareholders suffer. Without a long-term vision from the management, NYCB's future looks very dim.

At first glance, New York Community Bank is a traditional regional bank that you would love to own. The majority of its business is on multi-family and CRE loans, unlike the national banks which engage in exotic derivatives and other trading businesses. NYCB has very high asset quality, a decent efficiency ratio, and a respectable return on average tangible stockholders' equity. In fact, its low charge-offs and low non-performing loan ratios are second to none:

(from NYCB's 2016 Q4 presentation)

(from NYCB's 2016 Q4 presentation)

(from NYCB's 2016 Q4 presentation)

(from NYCB's 2016 Q4 presentation)

So what not to like about this bank?

Sometimes it's what is not shown that we should investigate further. So what is not shown in NYCB's highlights? It is growth, or the lack of it. The bank has seen no growth for 5+ years. The management has achieved high asset quality by standing still. If you look at two important metrics that drive shareholder value for a bank: earnings per share and book value per share, they are declining slowly:

(from 2011-2016 10-K, the EPS in 2015 is adjusted by adding back 773.8 million charge on repositioning of borrowed funds)

Why is a lack of growth an issue?

Theoretically, a lack of growth at the top line can be matched by a lack of growth in expenses, which results in a stable income. However, in practice, employees want "growth" in their salaries. The combination of stagnant revenues and growing expenses result in worsening efficiency ratios:

(from 2011-2016 10-K, the EPS in 2015 is adjusted by adding back the 773.8 million charge on repositioning of borrowed funds)

How does the management get away with it?

By focusing on metrics that matter! And by that, I mean metrics that only matter to them. If you look at the company's proxy statement, you will see there are four performance metrics:

Return on Average Tangible Assets Efficiency ratio Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loan/leases Return on average tangible common equity

And the tricky part is, the company only measures those metrics against peers, not the company itself. Since the company has done well in the past from back in 2010 or even earlier, the company can be easily stay at the top percentiles for all four metrics:

(from 2017 Proxy)

When looking at year-over-year comparisons, the "performance" is really not there. Three out of four metrics are getting worse for the past five years:

(from 2012-2017 Proxy statements)

The fourth metric, net charge-offs, depends heavily on the economy itself. While it is good that NYCB keeps a very low charge-off ratio, it is better for a bank to have growing earnings and improvements in other metrics even with a higher charge-off ratio. Asset quality matters, but it is just one component of the expenses of a bank. At the end of the day, it is the growth of the company and increasing profits that matters, not merely superb asset quality. A good example is the credit card business. Credit card debts have very high net charge-offs, but they are very profitable for banks. Investors and shareholders should not weigh too heavily on asset quality.

While shareholders are suffering from holding a bank that is going nowhere, NYCB's management is enjoying "growth" in their wallets:

(from 2010-2017 Proxy statements)

NYCB's management has good growth in their compensations, much higher growth than the per-share earnings and book values of the stock. Their 2016 stock awards and base + performance-based compensations dipped because of the NYCB's poor stock price performance, not because of any recognition of the poor execution of the company. In my opinion, the management is rewarded with the wrong financial metrics and shareholders suffer.

Dodd-Frank a legitimate excuse, right?

Well, yes and no. It is true that the management decided to manage the bank to have under $50 billion assets to avoid extra scrutiny and the associated costs from the regulators, and that limits the potential growth of the bank given it had about $41 billion of assets back in 2010. The management can use that as an excuse for not growing the company. However, for over six years, they have not figured out a solution for that and simply stand still to collect their shamingly growing paychecks. I call it irresponsible! The only strategy that the management came up with is to have a big acquisition that lets the bank to leap through the $50 billion assets mark. The plan is to use the scale to mitigate the extra costs associated with the triggering of the SIFI threshold. And how well did they execute that strategy? After the Desert Hills Bank acquisition in 2010, there are no other acquisitions. The management attempted to acquire Aurora Bank in 2012, but that failed.

(from NYCB's 2016 Q4 presentation)

With the valuation of most regional banks went up for the last few years, the hope for a suitable accretive acquisition is almost zero. That means the present situation will persist in the foreseeable future, and shareholders will be left holding the bag.

And...how about the dividends?

I know, if all else fails, pound on the dividends! The bank has given out $1 per year in dividends for over ten years up to 2015, which roughly matched the EPS in those years as shown above. Since we know that the EPS is going nowhere (or slightly declining), there is no room for growth. In fact, the bank cut its dividend in 2016 for the sake of preparing the acquisition of the Aurora Bank.

Given the acquisition failed, one may expect the management to bump the dividend back up to the original level. However, with the efficiency ratio creeping up, it is getting harder and harder for NYCB to cover the $1 annual dividend, so it is wise for the management to keep the dividend at $0.68 per year to have some breathing room.

The bottom line

It is nearly hopeless for NYCB to have more growth, and that means shareholders will be holding a bank that has less and less value over time given the expenses are creeping up slowly every year. Is there a plan B? Yes, the management can cut the dividend payout to $0, and use the retained earnings to grow the company organically. It will suffer some setback from the $50 billion SIFI threshold, but the company will have a lot of room to grow after that. Unfortunately, given this strategy requires a drastic dividend cut, and it will take quite a few years to play out. This plan B is very unlikely to happen, and the management will just happily earn their growing paychecks by focusing on the metrics that only matter to them.

With limited reinvestment opportunity and declining fundamentals, investors should stay away from NYCB.

