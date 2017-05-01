The 90s Called

If it feels like the 90's have jumped out of your monitor in a blast from the past, you are not alone. With the latest round of tech earnings and sector price performance one can't help but feel some sort of nostalgia for the past....

Technically speaking what is astonishing is last weeks close on the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). The index literally closed at the trading highs seen at the very top 17+ years ago (54.08). This was after a major breakout in January and February, where the index had already tacked on over 200B in market cap amongst key stocks, and saw 15 straight days of gains.

Chart 1: XLK Monthly 1998-2017

But these are just technical levels. I've commented on the above in more detail in a variety of charts but for this article I want to focus on actual topping processes. With so much emotion around the current market on both the bull and bear side (with reason), these are 'some' of the important goal posts I am watching going forward.

We've all heard the saying 'Tops are a Process', so lets analyze past important tops. Everyone has seen the following chart as we all know we are in the upper end of valuations historically. Below are the 4 past historical bull market tops I am going to focus on (will refer to tops as any or all of these instances). They are chosen due to valuation and longer term importance (1974 for example).

Chart 2: SPX 500, PE 10's over last 100 Years

The 2000 top is probably the most instructive on record and since this started as a conversation about technology, it's a great starting block. Here is the best opportunity to outline the components of a topping process. I consider these to be more financially driven than technical but they are all related to how/why capital flows in specific directions. They are as follows.

Low to negative equity risk premiums (all prior top experiences we see negative ERP's) A/D Line Diverging (seen in all prior tops) Transports topping (or non confirmation vs industrials) Inverted yield curve (seen most importantly in 2000 and 2007) Chart 3: Dow Jones Industrials Topping Process 2000

The chart above clearly shows the 2000 top where we saw both the A/D line and Transports diverge well before the top, then the yield curve inverted as well. One important point is that the curve in the late 90's stayed low, but above zero for a significant period of time.

In my experience tops are a process however they are never identical. What matters is first to be in some form of a topping condition (valuations, ERP, A/D line, yield curve) and then to have a sense of how markets are moving in context. As a market timer, there are things in each cycle that matter to me. In the 2000 cycle top one of the bigger mispricings out there was with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and the overall push away from value stocks. Everyone at the time piled on.

Chart 4: Dow Jones Industrials and BRK 2000 Top Weekly

This is understandable because when we are in conditions of negative ERP's, the market is telling us that it is at an irrational state. Equity investors are accepting lower levels of return for significantly higher principle risk (especially in 2000). It is during this time we should expect 'abnormal' analysis, magazine covers etc. We also have to accept they can carry on for some time.

The 2007 top is equally instructive, first looking at the 'conditions' component, and then adding in some context from that cycle. The chart below shows another negative ERP situation, with an A/D line that diverged and a negative yield curve. Although slightly outside the scope of this article, Transports were non-confirming at the time. This is how markets tend to fool those looking for exact examples, it's never the same each time.

Chart 5: Dow Jones Industrials Topping Process 2007

Context wise, one of the biggest adjustments in the 2007 cycle was the obvious impact of housing. Again this is where the 'process' of a top is an art. Knowing what is important, when and why. In the '07 top, one of the most glaring issues as the conditions for a top where in place was the divergence in home builders. Logically we also saw backwards looking magazine covers. Again, more of what we expect to see at tops when investors have lost rational pricing for equities.

Chart 6: Dow Jones Industrials and Dow Jones Home Construction 2004-2009 Weekly

Now let's take a large step back to history before taking a look at current market conditions. The following chart is a side by side of the '73 Top and the '29 Top. The key takeaway here is that in both cases the ERP had gone negative and by the time markets peaked out the A/D line diverged. The 1973-1974 top saw risk premiums at -1.1%, while in '29 they were a lesser yet still negative -.22%. I have left out the transports and the curve for this analysis for the time being for brevity sake.

The bottom line is we see the same culprits, negative ERP's and diverging participation. This makes sense well beyond technical analysis. It is telling us as markets become more expensive relatively speaking, investors participate in less and less overall issues. Sound familiar?

Chart 7: Dow Jones Industrials Weekly 1973 and 1929 Tops

So where are we today? Today the conditions are different from above tops in a numerous ways although I firmly believe we have already started the topping process. First let's take a look first at the conditions index and mark the differences.

ERP's are a positive 1.13%. This is absolutely a result of the low rates in the long end of the curve but it is the reality we face. Historically the average yield of 4.5% would likely push ERP's negative, which is partly in my view why there is so much confusion out there. The A/D line is leading the market vs diverging. Today's A/D line needs adjustment (outside the scope) but for this analysis the total A/D line is still rising. Transports are confirming the latest highs although I have written extensively that this is where we are seeing the first topping process take place Transports Diverge!. The yield curve continues to decline, but is still at a positive 1% vs prior tops where the curve inverts.

Chart 8: Dow Jones Industrials, Current Market 2017

And finally, the contextual adjustment to this cycle's overall bull should not surprise anyone. The largest divergence we see out there is in the oil and commodity space. This started in 2014 so we are going on the 3rd year give or take. The market has become optimistic of a bounce, evidenced by sector performance and perhaps some expectations for the Aramco IPO.

Chart 9: Dow Jones Industrials, Current Market 2017

The bottom line: Markets eventually top. Nothing goes up forever. We are in an extended valuation state, but judging by past 'topping' conditions, 'everything' is not in place. That said, the shift can happen rapidly (curve for instance) and in my view we already have the beginning stages of a top taking place. The above plus other indicators will be paramount in the weeks and months ahead, especially for those who think it may be different this time.

