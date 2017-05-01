Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Investors Throw In The Towel, Should You?

We believe now is the time to allocate into your favorite energy holdings.

We explain why energy investors have thrown in the towel and what will reverse this sentiment shift.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 0.58%.

Oil prices gained very little ground this week as traders and investors remain very skeptical of the global oil market rebalance. EIA reported a large crude storage draw, but an overall stockpile build that went contradictory to the previous three-week trend, and investors did not find comfort in that report.

In addition, CFTC reported one of the largest drops in net-long oil positioning since the start of 2017 as the decrease came mostly from long speculators selling.

Source: John Kemp

With WTI trading below $50, and energy equities below where they traded pre-OPEC announcement, energy investors have not seen this much uncertainty since February of 2016.

What should energy investors do?

That's the number one question many energy investors are asking themselves today. With SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Production (NYSEARCA:XOP) down over 15% for the year and Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) representing the worst performing sector for 2017, energy investors should be frustrated by the lackluster performance, but we do not believe now is the time to throw in the towel.

Below are the concerns energy investors have and why we think they will be resolved:

1. Flat oil price curve leading to lower PV-10

The valuation of a business is the discounted free cash flow in the future years. Unlike other businesses like tech and manufacturing, energy companies use the STRIP curve to estimate the expected value of the wells they will drill. The cost inputs are assumptions, but they are fairly predictable. As a result, energy producers are mostly subjected to price risk versus other business risk factors.

The recent tightening in the global oil markets saw the spread (prompt month - 12-month out) drop substantially indicating a much tighter supply and demand (contango = oversupply, backwardation = undersupply).

If prompt prices are higher than prices in 1 year+ prices, then the NPV calculation would spit out a lower value for the energy producers. Without a material rally in the prompt months, energy companies' net present value won't increase much. This is one of many reasons why energy companies have underperformed WTI.

We think the issue will be resolved when prompt prices rally as the oil market rebalancing starts to impact US crude stockpile. There are many reasons as to why US crude stockpile has not seen the same level of drop as we've seen in global storages, but we will reserve the discussion for another article. In the time being, once prompt prices rally, the curve will rally along with it, and prop up energy producer valuations.

The key in this case is that the prompt month prices have to rally.

2. Enthusiasm is Resetting

After the OPEC production cut agreement, XOP rallied over 23%.

Were investors and traders simply too optimistic?

In our view with the help of hindsight, yes. Our projections were also factoring the dramatic OPEC + non-OPEC production cuts into the market. What happened was global refinery maintenance was much higher than last year, and the export ramp OPEC producers did in October and November showed up in January and February global storage data. Couple that with hard to track floating storage data, and all of a sudden, the market wasn't rebalancing as many had previously expected.

The delay from the factors above led our projection for global storage to rebalance to get pushed back to August, and investors and traders that went long on the premise that the global oil markets will rebalance by the second half of this year are likely selling due to the pace of the global storage rebalance.

The fact that the global oil markets are rebalancing is not a topic of debate, but the pace of the rebalancing is certainly dampening sentiment.

What we think needs to happen is for the enthusiasm to reset. As short-term minded investors and traders exit the market place, long-term and more patient investors will start taking advantage of the sell-offs. The rebalancing will happen, but with enthusiasm low for the precise timing, we think it will result in profitable opportunities to be found in the energy space.

3. OPEC Exports - What's Going On?

Energy investors and traders are having to fret conflicting data from different sources. On one end, investors are reading headlines about record OPEC compliance, on another, investors are dealing with figures that show waterborne shipments and OPEC exports are at the same level as last year.

What's really going on?

OPEC has reduced production, but the reason why exports have not dropped is related to de-stockpiling of onshore storage and floating storage along with refinery maintenance season. As we have stated last year, seasonally speaking, Saudi Arabia was going to reduce its production anyhow in the first half of 2017 as it enters refinery maintenance and seasonally lower demand season. Exports remained steady, but Saudi was severely draining onshore storage. OPEC as a whole has seen its exports drop by 0.8 million b/d versus a production cut of 1.3 million b/d. Taking into account refinery maintenance season explains why there's the 500k b/d difference. Now if we take into account de-stockpiling of floating storage, and all of a sudden, exports only dropped by 0.5 million b/d versus the 1.3 million b/d production cut.

Iran's floating storage according to various secondary sources has now decreased by 40 million bbls, which explains a bulk of why we saw OPEC exports as a whole remain elevated.

Now that we have a better understanding of what's going on, here's what's going to happen.

If OPEC maintains the 6-month production cut agreement, this time, exports will drop significantly. Why? Refinery maintenance season is over, and if producers adhere to the quota, then producers will have to drop exports as domestic demand rises.

4. Money Flowing into Tech

Fund managers have been piling their allocation back into the technology sector. Here's a good chart illustrating this phenomenon:

The relative strength of the energy sector to the technology sector is at a low not seen over the last 13 years.

Relative to the S&P 500, the energy sector has now broken below its lows seen in early 2016:

On a relative basis, energy is at the worst level over the last 13 years, and the pessimistic outlook currently priced in offers an attractive opportunity to contrarian investors.

What's going to change this investor mindset?

Oil prices will be the number one driver of this sentiment shift, but it first requires the global oil fundamentals to be reflected in the storage data. Without convincing evidence of global crude storage declines, the investment funds will likely keep flowing into tech sectors versus energy. Why bet on the uncertainties of one sector versus the certainty of another, right?

Theoretically, it makes sense for investors to avoid energy as the global outlook remains uncertain, however, the question everyone should really ask is, what's priced in?

With the relative performance at a 13-year low, we believe the pessimistic outlook is already embedded in energy company valuations.

Conclusion

Energy investors should not throw in the towel. The global oil market rebalancing remains on pace, and investors should ignore noise data and focus on what's really important. We also recently wrote a detailed report pounding the table on our favorite energy position, and you can read more about it here.

In effect, we believe energy investors should not throw in the towel. To the contrary, we believe now represents an excellent opportunity to add to your favorite energy companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.