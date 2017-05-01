Seven 10%+ Dividend Increases Possible Among 15 Announcements In May

For May, I see 15 dividend growth companies announcing dividend increases, including as many as 7 increasing their dividends by more than 10%.

I had predictions for 16 of these increases. Most announcements were as I expected, but 3 other companies also announced increases in their dividends.

The number of dividend increases picked up again in April, with 19 dividend growth companies announcing their annual increases.

My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of March, I provided predictions for 16 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in April. Unfortunately, I missed three other companies that also announced their annual dividend increases:

- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is a REIT focused on nursing facilities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. Omega Healthcare has grown dividends for 15 straight years and has increased its dividend each quarter for the last 4 1/2 years. This quarter's increase was 1.6% to an annualized $2.52. Over the last 5 years, Omega Healthcare has compounded dividends at 8.8%. With a current yield of 7.64%, the company is one of the highest-yielding dividend growth stocks out there.

- Franklin Electric Company (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a 7.5% increase to an annualized 43 cents. This is the 25th year of dividend growth for the manufacturer of industrial electric equipment. The announcement builds on a 5-year average growth rate of 8.3% and has a forward yield of 1.05%.

- Railway company CSX (NYSE:CSX) rewarded investors with its 13th year of dividend growth - an 11.1% increase to 80 cents a year. CSX has a 5-year growth rate of 7.6% and a forward yield of 1.57%.

Before I give you my predictions for the dividend increases for May, let's take a look at how well I did with the predictions from April (you can see the article with the original predictions here):

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Prediction: 5.6 - 9.3% increase to $2.28 - $2.36

Actual: 5.6% increase to $2.28

Forward yield: 2.42%

The Texas-based regional banking company's 24th year of dividend increases was right in line with its 10-year growth rate of 5%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Prediction: 6.7 - 11.1% increase to $1.92 - $2.00

Actual: 11.1% increase to $2.00

Forward yield: 1.13%

While my prediction for Costco's dividend raise included the possibility of a double-digit increase, I'm still surprised. The 11% increase is well above the 4% growth in EPS this year. This isn't sustainable unless earnings growth starts moving upward, but for now investors can enjoy another year of 10%+ dividend growth. Costco has grown dividends at more than 10% a year since beginning payouts in 2004.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Prediction: 7.1 - 10.7% increase to $0.60 - $0.62

Actual: 7.1% increase to $0.60

Forward yield: 1.14%

As I expected, the specialty chemical company's 47th year of dividend growth was below the 5-year average of 13%. This is in line with the low end of H. B. Fuller's earnings growth guidance.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Prediction: 4.9 - 8.2% increase to $5.12 - $5.28

Actual: 4.9% increase to $5.12

Forward yield: 2.66%

This is the 2nd straight year of modest dividend increases from the business supply company, reflecting the slowdown in earnings growth over that time - in contrast from double-digit increases from 2005 - 2015. This is Grainger's 46th year of dividend growth.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Prediction: 7.1 - 10.7% increase to $6.00 - $6.20

Actual: 7.1% increase to $6.00

Forward yield: 3.74%

I noted in last month's article that I expected dividend growth around the 5-year average of 7.7% - and that's exactly what the technology company delivered for its 22nd straight year of payout growth.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prediction: 3.8 - 6.9% increase to $3.32 - $3.42

Actual: 5.0% increase to $3.36

Forward yield: 2.72%

The healthcare and pharmaceutical company's 56th year of dividend growth was in line with the EPS growth guidance of 4%, but short of the 5-year average of 7%.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)

Prediction: 2.9% increase to $0.70

Actual: 2.9% increase to $0.70

Forward yield: 1.47%

Bank of the Ozarks' 19th year of dividend growth continues with the regional banking company's 17th straight half-cent quarterly increase.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Prediction: 1.5 - 2.9% increase to $0.69 - $0.70

Actual: 1.5% increase to $0.69

Forward yield: 3.95%

This is the eighth year of penny per share dividend increases for this regional banker and future S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat. People's United has grown dividends for 25 years; the S&P 500 component should join the Dividend Aristocrats index in January 2018.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

Prediction: 2.6- 6.0% increase to $2.75 - $2.84

Actual: 3.0% increase to $2.7584

Forward yield: 3.16%

The 61st year of dividend growth was faster than the prior year's 1% increase, but still very modest.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Prediction: 5.0 - 7.5% increase to $1.68 - $1.72

Actual: 0% increase; Possibly deferred to July

Current yield: 1.46%

Well, I certainly didn't expect this. Since 2011, PPG has announced its annual dividend increase in April. It looks like the chemical company has either decided to skip its dividend increase this year or move the annual increase to July. I think the latter is more likely, so I'm going to pull my prediction forward to the third quarter.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Prediction: 4.6 - 7.7% increase to $1.36 - $1.40

Actual: 5.4% increase to $1.37

Forward yield: 4.39%

The 23rd year of dividend growth from the builder and operator of discount outlets was almost exactly the same as 2016's growth in Funds From Operations and a significant drop from last year's 14% increase.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prediction: 2.7 - 4.5% increase to $2.30 - $2.34

Actual: 3.6% increase to $2.32

Forward yield: 4.66%

In my prediction last month, I noted that "Southern Company has consistently grown its year-over-year dividend between 3 - 5% since 2005." Well, Southern Company continues to be consistent. It's 15th year of dividend growth is right in line with its average over the last 5 years.

Sonoco Products Group (NYSE:SON)

Prediction: 4.1 - 6.8% increase to $1.54 - $1.58

Actual: 5.4% increase to $1.56

Forward yield: 2.98%

The manufacturer of packaging and advertising displays announced its 35th year of dividend growth in April. This year's increase is in line with last year's 5.7% increase and the 5-year average of 5.2%.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

Prediction: 5.3- 9.5% increase to $1.00 - $1.04

Actual: 5.3% increase to $1.00

Forward yield: 1.99%

While the utility hit the low end of my prediction, I was still hoping for a dividend increase closer to this year's 12% expected EPS growth and the 10-year average growth rate of 7.3%.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Prediction: 6.1- 9.1% increase to $1.40 - $1.44

Actual: 6.1% increase to $1.40

Forward yield: 2.22%

I had expected this increase in March, but Xilinx decided to announce their 14th annual dividend increase in early April. This year's increase is right in line with the EPS growth over the first 9 months of the year, and about half the 5-year average growth rate of 12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Prediction: 0.0 - 1.3% increase to $3.00 - $3.04

Actual: 2.7% increase to $3.08

Forward yield: 3.77%

There were lots of comments last month about my suggestion that Exxon Mobil might skip their dividend increase this year. Well, the company surprised me with its larger-than-expected increase - its 35th year of dividend growth.

Fifteen Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in May

Here are my predictions for the 15 increases from dividend growth companies in May:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian provides water and wastewater services to the Delmarva (Delaware - Maryland - Virginia) Peninsula and has grown dividends for two decades. The company traditionally raises its dividend twice a year, announcing increases in May and November. Like most utilities, Artesian has a modest growth rate, averaging about 3 - 4% each year over the last 5 and 10 years. The company has a payout ratio of 65%, so I expect another year of modest dividend growth. The payout increase in May should be about half of this year's total increase.

Prediction: 1.0 - 2.0% increase to $0.9223 - $0.9315

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.40 - 2.43%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Agribusiness company Bunge should announce its 16th straight annual dividend increase towards the end of May. The company announced full year 2016 EPS down about 1% year-over-year to $5.01; given the current dividend payment of $1.68, Bunge has a reasonable payout ratio of 33%. I believe that the low payout ratio, combined with the historical dividend growth rate of 10% over the last decade, will offset the drop in earnings - at least for this year. I'm expecting an increase in the high single to low double digits.

Prediction: 9.5 - 14.3% increase to $1.84 - $1.92

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.33 - 2.43%

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

The global healthcare company recently reduced its adjusted EPS guidance for fiscal 2017 to about $5.35, a growth of only 2% from 2016. Furthermore, Cardinal Health expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS to be flat and only expects to resume EPS growth in fiscal 2019. This puts Cardinal Health's outstanding dividend growth at risk - from 2011 - 2016, the company grew dividends at 15.6% annually.

Given the current payout ratio of 33%, the company's 33rd straight year of dividend growth may be in the double-digits, but I think it more likely that we'll see growth in the high single digits.

Prediction: 6.9 - 11.3% increase to $1.92 - $2.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.65 - 2.76%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Technically speaking, this isn't a prediction - insurer Chubb announced back in February that they would propose to shareholders an increase in the quarterly dividend to 71 cents from 69 cents. Chubb shareholders should approve this in May.

Expected Increase: 2.9% increase to $2.84

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.07%

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox is guiding 2017 EPS growth to 7.7% over 2016's EPS of $4.92. The manufacturer of cleaning products currently pays $3.20 a share and will begin its 4th decade of dividend growth in mid-May. With the EPS guidance, Clorox's payout ratio is a robust 60%. Furthermore, the company has a lot of debt (>900% debt-to-equity ratio). Both of these will limit this year's dividend increase to below the 5-year growth rate of 6.4%.

Prediction: 2.5 - 5.0-% increase to $3.28 - $3.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.45 - 2.51%

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company designs and markets filtration systems worldwide. The company has grown dividends for 3 decades. After more than doubling the dividend from 2011 - 2014, Donaldson's growth has fallen sharply, with the company growing the payout by only two cents in each of the last two years. Donaldson is seeing nice earnings growth this year, with second-quarter EPS up 25% year-over-year to 35 cents, and is guiding full year EPS growth to about 8% over last year. Donaldson currently pays a dividend of 70 cents, resulting in a payout ratio of less than 45%. The EPS growth should justify a payout increase in the mid-to-high single digits, but nowhere near the 5-year average of 20%.

Prediction: 2.9 - 8.6% increase to $0.72 - $0.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.56 - 1.64%

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

The logistics and shipping company saw freight volumes increase 12% in 2016, but EPS fell 1.7% to $2.38. Expeditors International has an excellent dividend growth record, with a 5-year growth rate of 9.9% and a 10-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is debt free and currently pays 80 cents annually (the company pays dividends semi-annually). The modest payout ratio of 33% means that Expeditors International has room for another double-digit increase.

Prediction: 10.0 - 12.5% increase to $0.88 - $0.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.57 - 1.60%

FactSet Research Company (NYSE:FDS)

The financial data company is continuing to see nice EPS growth. After EPS growth of 8.2% in 2016, the first half of the year has brought additional EPS growth of 16%. This should allow FactSet Research to continue its streak of 10%+ increases. In fact, FactSet should be able to exceed its 5-year average of 13.3% in its 19th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 13.0 - 16.0% increase to $2.26 - $2.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.38 - 1.42%

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods owns the Tastykake, Wonder Bread and Nature's Own brands. The company has grown dividends since 2002; except for 2001, Flowers Foods has paid dividends since 1988. The Tennessee-based bakery company has compounded dividends at nearly 10% annually over the last 5 years, but Flowers Foods may have difficulty replicating last year's 10.1% increase. Although sales in 2016 were up about 4%, the company recently reported adjusted EPS down 1% to 91 cents. With a current payout ratio of 70%, this year's increase will be limited to the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 3.1 - 6.3% increase to $0.66 - $0.68

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.37 - 3.47%

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies continues to grow earnings by leaps and bounds. 2016 EPS came in at $3.99, up more than 21% from 2015's $3.29. And the home improvement retailer is projecting another 16% increase for 2017. This earnings growth has supported outstanding dividend increases, with 5 and 10-year averages in excess of 20%. With a current dividend of $1.40, there's lots of room for another large dividend hike. All this adds up to another 20%+ dividend increase - the 34th year of dividend growth for Lowe's.

Prediction: 20.0 - 25.7% increase to $1.68 - $1.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.98 - 2.07%

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

After three years of decelerating dividend growth, investors in the manufacturer of industrial safety products are likely to see a nice increase this year. MSA Safety saw EPS sharply increase year-over-year, up nearly 30% to $2.42, dropping the company's payout ratio to close to 50%. This should help MSA Safety's 45th year of dividend growth exceed the 10-year average of 9.3%.

Prediction: 9.4 - 18.8% increase to $1.40 - $1.52

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.80 - 1.95%

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Defense and aerospace contractor Northrop Grumman - one of the big three (Boeing and Lockheed Martin being the other two) - has built an outstanding 13-year record of dividend growth, with 5 and 10-year growth rates in excess of 11%. Northrop just raised its 2017 guidance to between $11.80 - $12.10, down 2% at the midpoint from 2016's $12.19, itself up 17% from 2015's EPS. Despite a debt-to-equity ratio in excess of 130%, the current dividend of $3.60 means that there's plenty of coverage for another double-digit dividend increase.

Prediction: 11.1 - 13.9% increase to $4.00 - $4.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.63 - 1.67%

RLI Corporation (NYSE:RLI)

Specialty insurance company RLI saw full year earnings drop by nearly 20% in 2016 to $2.08 per share. The trend continued in the 1st quarter, with EPS down 18.5% year-over-year to 44 cents. RLI has plenty of coverage for its current annual dividend of 80 cents, and has increased its dividend by 4 cents a year in each of the last 5 years. With the drop in EPS, I'm looking for another year of a 4 cent increase.

One key point: RLI's current dividend yield is misleading; although its regular yield is below 1.5%, this doesn't include the significant special dividend the company has paid in the 4th quarter of each of the last 7 years. The special dividend has ranged from $1.50 - $3.50 per year and in 2016, RLI paid a special dividend of $2 per share. Add that into the regular dividend and RLI has a yield around 5%.

Prediction: 5.0 % increase to $0.84

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.47%

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

The jewelry designer, marketer and retailer saw 2016 adjusted EPS down about 2% from 2015; full year EPS in 2016 were $3.75. The company is also guiding 2017 full year EPS to an increase in the mid-single digits. Tiffany's has established a good dividend growth record with 5 and 10-year average growth rates of 9.3% and 16.5%, respectively, and with a current dividend of $1.80, Tiffany's has some room for another nice dividend increase this year. However, I suspect that this year's increase (the company's 15th straight year) will be less than the 12.5% increase last year.

Prediction: 6.7 - 8.9% increase to $1.92 - $1.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.09 - 2.14%

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group designs and markets footwear under various brand names, including Florsheim, Stacy Adams and BOGS. The company should announce its 35th year of dividend growth in early May; last year Weyco raised its payout 5% to 84 cents a share, which was in line with the 5-year average of 5.3%.

The shoe and boot company saw EPS fall 7% in 2016. The good news is that Weyco has no debt and a payout ratio of around 50%, giving room for another mid-single-digit increase.

Prediction: 4.8 - 7.1% increase to $0.88 - $0.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.15 - 3.22%

Disclosure: I am currently long EXPD, OZRK and XOM. Furthermore, I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

