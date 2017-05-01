Tupperware: It's Payback Time

The stock still looks like a solid play, but I no longer see the same disconnect between market value and intrinsic value.

The company's fundamentals are no worse today than they were earlier in the year, and are in fact better in a few aspects.

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) has been the best-performing stock in my risk-diversified SRG Portfolio so far this year, up 31% YTD. About a third of that upside was driven by outstanding results achieved in 1Q17 and released last week.

Source: tupperware.com.mt

To determine whether TUP is a buy today, let me take a step back and go through my rationale for bidding on shares in January, at a price of $56.25. Back then, I believed the stock was a bargain worth buying on the dip. Today, with valuations substantially higher, I question whether significant upside potential might still exist.

The investment story

The well-known, Orlando-based kitchenware maker has been on a wild rollercoaster ride.

Its stock had lost nearly half its market value between the all-time December 2013 highs and the beginning of 2017. Shares performed in line with the peer group through most of 2016, but struggled in the back half as the company's revenues continued to drop internationally (except in South America) amid a strong dollar. Top-line, in fact, peaked around 2013-2014 when, perhaps not coincidently, the U.S. dollar achieved its lowest valuation against most major global currencies (91% of 2015 revenues came from outside the U.S.)

At the turn of the year, however, consensus expectations already pointed to stabilization in revenues and EPS for 2017, and a return to mild but positive growth once again. As the chart below suggests, the three-year decline in sales and earnings may indeed have come to an end, particularly as Tupperware's management raised the 2017 EPS guidance by 20 cents to $4.72 at the mid point of the range this week.

Source: YCharts

In January, TUP seemed to me like a perfect buy-on-weakness play. The company's fundamentals looked strong enough, despite increased debt levels. The stock carried the burden of several quarters of underperformance (for example, the company had missed revenue expectations for seven of the previous 12 quarters) but, in my opinion, did not properly account for the turnaround that was starting to take shape. The 5% dividend yield looked enticing enough to protect the downside. But more important than the yield itself, Tupperware was a solid generator of FCF (free cash flow), which made the payments to shareholders seem fairly secure. Dividend coverage (GAAP net income over dividends paid) had reached 1.6x in 2016, better than 2015's 1.3x.

Today, Tupperware's fundamentals are no worse than before, and in fact better in a few aspects. Net sales were up YOY nearly 6% in 1Q17, with every geography but Europe doing better. GAAP op margins of 13.7% improved about 40 bps YOY. Adjusted EPS in the quarter came in 11% better over the same period in 2016. Debt levels in 1Q17 continued to rise as cash flow came in weaker than I had expected, but not enough to cause major concerns.

The big change in the investment story between January and now, in my view, is valuation. It looks like the Street moved fast in 1Q17 to nearly close the gap between the stock's market and intrinsic value. The graph below illustrates this dynamic well. Notice that the first four months of 2017 are all that separate the 52-week lows (January) from highs (April) in forward P/E and forward EV/EBITDA.

Takeaway

Tupperware's strong 1Q17 print brought about an earlier-than-expected payback for my recent investment in the stock. The company seems to be in a much better position now than it ever was in the past three years or so, and the stock has started to move decisively up as a result.

While I was more than happy to pay 12x forward earnings for TUP in January, I am less excited about today's 15x multiple. I believe Tupperware is a great company whose stock might continue to react positively to an improvement in earnings power through the rest of 2017. But the much clearer investment opportunity that I saw as recently as January no longer seems to be there. At the very least, TUP does not appear to be a "buy on weakness" play at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.