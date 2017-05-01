The Market Loves AGNC's 10% Yield And Earnings Beat

Major problems such as a relatively weak yield curve remain for the mortgage REIT, but prices are soaring.

The income statement also looked great after Q2 2012, but AGNC was getting in line for a beating that hammered the sector.

AGNC is beating estimates left and right, but their strength is amplified by absurdly weak forecasts.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reported Q1 2017 earnings. Beating estimates by $.07 because estimates were stupidly low at $.57. I was just rough ball parking and figuring around $.60 would be reasonable. $.64 is a beat regardless, but they came in light on BV. BV was $20.98. I was forecasting for $21.33. It'll take some time to go through it, but I suspect there were some unfavorably timed changes in the duration exposure on the portfolio. Overall, I see the BV miss as more relevant than the earnings beat, but the market isn't viewing mortgage REITs the same way.

The Market Sees Earnings and Needs No further Proof

Take a look at this earnings slide and you'll see why nothing bad could ever happen in this sector:

AGNC is killing it. Look at that huge net spread income, the great annualized economic return, and the huge dividends. How great does that report look? That was Q2 2012. At the time, shares were trading hands at over $30. There was no stock split, but dividends fell from $1.25 to $.54 (3 payments of $.18). Net spread income looks great to shareholders now, but it looked great back then.

Is This Going Somewhere Dark?

AGNC's share price plunged significantly in the months that followed. They climbed back up over the next several months only to get slaughtered in the Taper Tantrum.

The idea that reading one earnings release and then buying a company is doing "due diligence" is tantamount to seeing a black limo and deciding to just bet it on black.

What Is Really Going On?

AGNC is a fine mortgage REIT. They have a solid management team. They are aiming to navigate an obscenely complex scenario. However, it is a downright dreadful scenario. The yield curve is flat again, almost under 100 basis points from the 2 year to the 10 year Treasury. The biggest factor propping up earnings is (or was) running a little light on hedges and having the repo rate (that's the way AGNC funds their holdings) running below 3-month LIBOR. That created a small additional source of spread that is helping to prop up net interest margins across the sector.

Here is the latest main page for the earnings release:

Comprehensive income per share is down substantially. Net spread and dollar roll income is down substantially if we exclude catch-up amortization (something only a few mREITs are doing so far). This value is a superior metric compared to the more often cited "Core EPS" because this value is inherently explicit. With Core EPS analysts were too quick to accept garbage "add backs". That is where the "analysts" take metrics that add back things like stock-based compensation and decide to just use those in their models.

How Reconciliation Should Be Done

This is page 17, and it is precisely how reconciliations should be provided to shareholders:

The most recent values are on the left. We have clear metrics identified in every regard. Net spread income is up materially, though part of that benefit comes from the management internalization transaction that some shareholders complained about. The effective earnings yield on that transaction was by far the best deal AGNC could have hoped to get when investing their capital. The net savings from lower operating expenses is substantially larger than any benefits they could have earned through having a larger portfolio to invest.

Conclusion

The problem in this case is that investors are so busy looking at the net spread plus dollar income they started ignoring the relatively flat yield curve and the weaker level of forward expected returns on agency RMBS. Yes, net spread looks larger, but I don't believe this is the appropriate scenario for rushing in.

As it stands AGNC is simply taking more duration risk and modifying their strategies to strengthen net interest spread income in the current period and next few quarters. It isn't their "fault" that the macroeconomic environment is favorable for share prices while being problematic for their operations. However, you can bet that if the share price falls by 20% with NAV only falling 5% there will be plenty of shareholders lining up to voice their outrage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AGNCP OR AGNCB IF THE RIGHT PRICES ARE AVAILABLE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.