General Electric: About Those Falling Cash Flows

Here is what you should know before snapping up GE.

Our journey through the cash flow statements of General Electric (NYSE: GE) continues, of course. After all, 2017 is a pivotal year in terms of execution, as you know, and rising income from dividends remain a key attraction for GE investors.

Incidentally, the stock dropped below $29 for the first time this year last week, and is only $0.80 away from a 52-week low of $28.19, based on Friday's closing price.

You cannot control share prices in the open market; if you are not comfortable with its cash flows following recent news, though, you are in the right place.

Performance

In order to understand how GE is doing and whether its upcoming trading updates could be problematic, it's important to determine how it fared last year in terms of cash flow generation, while taking into account seasonality.

In my opinion, the first key takeaway here is that the stock did not fall on the day its first-quarter results were released on 21 April simply because cash flow from operating activities (CFOA) was negative to the tune of $1.6bn.

Last year's cash flow figures were not great, either, but GE stock's trading range proved to be solid until mid-2016, reaching a 52-week high of $33 in July.

Is there any chance that GE could similarly reward shareholder by the end of the third quarter this year?

That depends on a number of variables, but cash flow could be the most important element for value hunters. In this context, comparable second-quarter figures for 2016 suggest that it may take a bit longer to see a significant rise in CFOA, anyway.

What the table above indicates is that GE did not generate a dime from industrial operations in the second quarter of 2016, while industrial free cash flow was negative to the tune of $1bn.

That is in stark contrast to CFOA generated in the previous years, on a comparable basis.

Brighter Prospects?

However, cash flow metrics nicely rose in the second half of 2016, when it churned out $2.9bn of CFOA...

...and $11.6bn for the year, with $8.2bn of CFOA in the fourth quarter, which was the biggest cash quarter in history, GE noted.

Numbers

In a fourth-quarter call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Bornstein said:

When you subtract CapEx you get industrial free cash flow(FcF) we ended up at $8.9 billion. That was actually right in the middle of the range we gave you coming into the year on industrial free cash flow. But the $400 million light is really all about inventory and it's essentially the $1 billion roughly, the $1 billion sales miss left more in inventory than we expected."

If I am right, Mr. Bornstein's FcF number is calculated as follows:

$11.5bn of CFOA in 2016

Less gross industrial capex totaling $3.7bn

Plus capex cash inflows from fixed assets of about $1bn

(Capex figures can be found here at page 139.)

That yields a gross FcF from industrial operations that is bang in line with Mr. Bornstein's figures, and that, thank God, comfortably covered the dividend last year.

But it's my view that GE's core FcF was inflated by certain items.

Firstly, of course, we should exclude $21bn of earnings from continuing operations retained by GE Capital, which yields a CFOA of $8.4bn; then, it should also exclude $5.3bn of proceeds from "principal business dispositions".

Therefore, my adjusted FcF number for 2016 is significantly lower at about $6bn, which implies a 2% FcF yield against Mr. Bornstein's 4% or so.

Finally, for the record, my calculations also point to:

1Q 2016 CFOA of $400m

2Q 2016 CFOA of $0

3Q 2016 CFOA of $2.9bn

4Q 2016 CFOA of $8.2bn

So What?

On a preliminary basis, it is fair to say that GE needs to generate at least $2bn of CFOA in the second quarter this year in order to reassure the market that it will be able to meet its own guidance for CFOA, in my view.

One caveat is that as GE continues to reshuffle its assets base via extraordinary corporate activity, any pro-forma calculations for the year might not reflect other changes associated to acquisitions and divestment.

In 2016, it didn't grow heavy investment, but it shelled out top dollar to please income investors -- cash outlays from dividends were lower than in 2015 and 2014, though, as it continued to shrink its share count. (Source: General Electric)

With a target of industrial CFOA of between $12bn and $14bn for the year, up from $11.6bn and $12.2bn in 2016 and 2015, respectively; and assuming $3bn of net capex for 2017; GE Industrial will have up to $3bn to devote to other core activities after dividend payments are covered.

But if CFOA comes in at the low end of that range, dividend risk could surge and spook investors, although, to be fair, net leverage isn't particularly high.

Nonetheless, I am not interested at these prices.

