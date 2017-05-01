Seadrill Sells 3 Jack-Ups For $225 Million

Fundamentally, the story is unchanged. In the short-term, traders may try to play this news in hope for a short squeeze.

The valuation looks fair, and Seadrill is able to decrease its debt and raise some cash.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has just announced that it sold 3 jack-ups to Shelf Drilling for $225 million. The jack-ups are West Triton, West Resolute and West Mischief. All three jack-ups were without work. The total debt on these units was $102 million, so Seadrill will receive monetary proceeds of $123 million. This transaction values each jack-up at $75 million, which seems like a fair valuation given current market conditions.

Seadrill continues its preparation for restructuring following the deal with Archer and the extension of credit facility to North Atlantic Drilling (NADL). Judging by recent transactions, the company wants to simplify its debt and raise some cash in process. Following Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) deal with Borr Drilling (which is yet to be confirmed by Transocean), another buyer showed up ready to buy jack-ups. As we've seen in fleet status reports during this earnings season, jack-ups start to attract contracts, although at low dayrates. Current oil prices around $50 per barrel seem to be sufficient enough to spur interest in jack-ups.

The deal was likely a necessity for Seadrill which needs to solidify its cash position ahead of final restructuring talks. While I stated above that $75 million per jack-up is a reasonable price in today's market environment, such valuations do not promise much for Seadrill shareholders given the company's debt level. Despite all the previous downside, Seadrill still has 340 million of market capitalization left, which clearly leaves room for more downside.

Speaking about the stock, previous news on North Atlantic Drilling contracts failed to provide support and cause a short squeeze for Seadrill shares. However, you never know for sure when Mr. Market decides to become optimistic in such cases, so Seadrill shares will be watched closely by all momentum traders looking to participate for a short squeeze. The technical setup is great for this, as Seadrill shares declined in a very tight channel and a break above $0.75 could create significant interest for a short-term long play in the stock.

Fundamentally, the company continues to prepare for restructuring. It is unclear at this point what exactly creditors want from Seadrill. In theory, they should try to preserve the value of their investments in the long term and selling assets at the bottom of the cycle does not exactly serve this goal. On the other hand, creditors always love to see real money, so getting some cash clearly does not hurt.

What is even more important is that the competition in the jack-up market intensifies. As shown by Shelf Drilling and Borr Drilling, different players are now willing to pick up assets and bet on ultimate jack-up market recovery. I find it interesting that rigs were not bought by John Fredriksen himself. It is possible that he saves his funds to deal with Seadrill newbuilds or that he is ready to commit some cash directly to the company. So far, all rumors regarding his involvement in the company's restructuring had no factual confirmation.

Bottom line

Seadrill decreases its debt and increases its cash position while continuing to prepare for restructuring. The transaction does not help current shareholders, who will most likely be heavily diluted [see Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) case] or outright wiped out in the upcoming restructuring. I believe that long-term investors should watch the story from the sidelines, while short-term trades may try to play a short squeeze in the stock should it happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.