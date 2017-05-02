Kimberly-Clark: Buy The Company's Products But Not Its Shares (Yet)

Although Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) remains a quality consumer products company with few competitive peers, its shares also remain overpriced. In particular, in recent years KMB's shares have traded at a premium to the upper-end of its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio. With the company's shares trading at such a premium, even the slightest stumble in the company's results will send its shares closer to its historical average price to earnings ratio. As such, potential investors in KMB's shares should sit on the sidelines until they can pick up such shares at a more value-oriented price. With this in mind, let us briefly review the company's most recent earnings. In its latest quarter, the company exceeded earnings estimates for the quarter due to positive currency effects. Revenues, however, failed to meet estimates. KMB did reiterate its earnings guidance for full year 2017. In particular, KMB recorded adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, a 2.6 percent increase from the year-ago quarter due to cost savings, improved operating profits, favorable currency effects and lower taxes that more than offset lower net selling prices and input cost inflation. The company recorded sales of $4.483 billion, flat with the year-ago quarter despite positive currency effects. Organic sales decreased 1 percent as higher volumes were offset by net selling prices. (Weakness in the North American market, higher competitive activity and less promotional shipments led to a revenue decrease in North America, while organic sales increased in developing and emerging markets.)

KMB has been recording slower organic sales growth overall in recent quarters, but particularly in developing/emerging markets. Long-term growth prospects in developing/emerging markets remain bright, but near-term a promotional environment is causing market weakness. Specifically, KMB expects only slight improvements in developing/emerging markets in 2017. With this in mind, we note that the company's operating profit increased 3.7 percent to $834 million due to cost savings from its cost reduction program and positive foreign currency effects that were offset by lower net selling prices and higher input costs from increases in raw materials, energy and distribution costs. KMB's personal care products division recorded a sales increase of 2 percent to $2.3 billion due to higher volumes and positive currency effects offsetting lower selling prices. Operating profits for the division increased 7 percent to $481 million due to cost savings, higher volumes and currency tailwinds partially offset by lower selling prices and input cost inflation. The company's consumer tissue business recorded a sales decrease of 3 percent to $1.5 billion due to lower volumes and average selling prices. Operating profit for the division decreased 2 percent to $275 million due to lower volumes and average-selling prices more than offsetting cost savings and lower marketing spending. The company's K-C professional and other business recorded sales increased 1 percent to $0.8 billion due to positive currency effects and product mix that were offset by lower selling prices. Operating profit for the division decreased 3 percent to $146 million due to input cost inflation and lower selling prices that were partially offset by cost savings.

KMB reiterated its 2017 earnings guidance to be from $6.20 to $6.35 per share. The company expects 2017 net sales to increase 1 to 2 percent, with organic sales growth of 1 to 2 percent due to higher volumes. With the above quarterly results and 2017 guidance in mind, there is a chorus of analysts and investors that believe KMB's are very expensive considering the market conditions it faces and the historical price to earnings for the company's shares. Although KMB's latest quarterly profit exceeded estimates due to improved cost controls, the company continues to face increasing input costs and falling demand for its core products in North America. As noted above, the company's net revenue was flat with the prior year due to a weaker U.S. dollar, but did miss estimates. With a weak growth forecast in the coming year, analysts and investors see the shares as expensive on a price-to-earnings basis despite a strong dividend yield. In addition, the company's Huggies diaper brand has been losing market share to Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) diapers and its tissue products are involved in a price war with competitors. With KMB's historically high price to earnings ratio and adverse market conditions in mind, now is not the time for investors to purchase the company's shares. Slowing or negative revenue and earnings growth have been typical for KMB and its competitors in recent years due to a weak economic environment. To combat such adverse economic circumstances, the company has been engaged in a restructuring to increase organizational efficiency, underlying profitability, and improve its flexibility to invest in targeted growth opportunities.

While KMB expects to benefit long-term from continued penetration in emerging markets, its market share growth in significant markets such as China, Brazil and Russia has been slowing as competitors continue to invest in such markets. Over the long term, however, KMB has multiple options such as its innovative product and marketing development abilities, cost controls and targeted acquisitions to reignite revenue and earnings growth. Although we have set out a recommended price range to purchase KMB's shares below, we believe that potential investors should consider a KMB insider's substantial purchase of the company's shares in late 2016 as indicating where value begins for such shares. In October 2016, a KMB insider purchased 2,000 shares at $113.95 for a total cost of about $227,180. To us, such insider purchase near 52-week lows at the time is indicative of where value begins for the company's shares. Potential investors should, therefore, either wait to purchase KMB's shares within our price range set forth below or at minimum at the price of such insider purchase.

Our view

KMB's shares remain expensive on a historic price to earnings ratio basis, especially when considering all of the near-term adversities the company faces. There is no room for error in the company's operational results when its shares are trading at such a high historical price to earnings ratio. With this in mind, potential investors need to be disciplined before purchasing the company's shares or look elsewhere for more fairly value stocks in the consumer products space. While KMB is facing a weak economic environment (along with its competitors), the company will excel long-term because it has a strong branded portfolio of products, a history of innovation and cost restructuring activities that will offset any adverse input costs and currency effects. Further, while KMB also faces competition with start-up companies selling products into the organics category, the company is fully capable of effectively competing in such category through internal innovation and acquisition of start-up companies participating in the organic premium product market. Finally, KMB has the ability to improve revenue and earnings growth by expanding into non-traditional categories, a focus on emerging markets and through innovation that will allow it to increase prices.

KMB's shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $6.51 and 19.20 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $6.75. Earnings estimates for each year have remained relatively steady in recent months. KMB's price-to-earnings ratio for the previous 10 years has ranged from about 10.4 to 20. We believe that a potential investor in KMB's shares should wait for share price to pull back to a range of $108.00 to $114.75 to establish a full position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of 16.0 to 17.0 based on 2018 earnings estimates). There is no reason that an investor should not consider owning KMB's shares for dividend growth, share repurchases and share price appreciation, but such consideration should come at a more value-oriented price. For now, investors may want to consider the company's tissues or toilet paper, but not its shares until they fall at least 10 percent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMB, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.