NCS Multistage - Strong Performer In A Challenged Industry Trades Strong Out Of The Gate

While there are many things to like about the company, I have some concerns about the technological competitive position. However, I will follow the story with great interest.

The company´s sleeves are in great demand amidst increasing well complexity, and it is evident that NCS is outperforming its peers.

NCS Multistage (NCSM) has gone public and investors like the prospects for this supplier to the E&P industry: shares rose by nearly 18% on their opening day. The company provides desired products with its pinpoint stimulation techniques. The company´s sleeves are very much in demand. First quarter annualized sales already surpass the 2014 peak, and the company is solidly profitable again.

This growth, earnings, outperformance versus competitors, and a very strong balance sheet make NCS an interesting company. The real challenge is to judge how competitive NCS´s solutions are versus that of its competitors. The question remains as to whether patents and the existing technology allows the company to remain very competitive in the long haul. I am eager to learn more about this key aspect of the business within a growth story that otherwise looks quite promising.

A Promising Oilservice Provider

NCS provides engineered products and support services that allow oil and gas companies to optimize well completion and field development.

The company relies largely on its Multistage Unlimited family of products which enables the so-called ¨efficient pinpoint stimulation¨. In essence this technology allows for more controllable and repeatable outcomes compared to traditional techniques.

The company started to offer these services from 2006 onward and originally focused on Canada. To date, this technology has been used in some 7,600 wells and in 155,000 frac stages. NCS has long focused on Canada, and it has gained an impressive market share of 26% of all the horizontal wells which were drilled last year. It only entered the US market in 2013, but that market now makes up a quarter of sales, generated largely from servicing players in the Permian Basin.

The company mainly supplies casing-installed sliding sleeves (a consumable product) that are cemented into the casing of the wellbore. As E&P companies focus more on the effective resource recovery, by focusing on longer well laterals and making closer space between fracturing stages, NCS certainly benefits from this trend towards increased well complexity.

The IPO & Valuation

NCS sold 9.5 million shares in the public offering at $17 apiece, within the preliminary offering range of $15-$18 per share. The company raised $161 million in gross proceeds with the offering, or probably close to $150 million if we include IPO-related expenses. Following the IPO there are 45.3 million shares outstanding that value equity of the business at some $770 million at the offer price.

The company operated with close to $70 million in net debt ahead of the IPO, but will now operate with roughly $80 million in net cash. As shares of the company have risen to $20 following the IPO the valuation comes in close to $900 million, which implies that operating assets are valued at $820 million.

Like many oil & gas service providers, NCS posted record results in 2014 when it generated revenues of $220 million. These sales were driven by the sales of 37,610 sleeves that were used in 1,807 completed wells. Fetching a decent $5,850 per sleeve, NCS was able to post fat operating profits of $57 million.

Sales fell to $114 million in 2015, and to $98 million in 2016. This plunge in sales resulted in an operating loss of $6 million in 2015 and $18 million last year. While the price per sleeve has fallen towards $3,800 in 2016, the number of sleeves per well keeps increasing amidst increasing well complexity. The number of sleeves used per completed well rose from 21 to 29 between 2014 and 2016.

The cyclicality of the business is enormous. First quarter sales in 2016 came in at $23 million, and fell to just $11 million in the second quarter. Revenues recovered towards $29 million in Q3 and to $35 million in Q4. The increase in sales translated into real operating leverage as operating losses largely vanished.

The company has announced its preliminary results for Q1 of 2017. It sold an estimated 17,000 sleeves this past quarter and generated revenues of expected $58 million, equivalent to $3,400 per sleeve. The total number of well completions came in at 450, indicating that the trend towards greater well complexity remains a real trend.

If we annualize first quarter sales, revenues come in at a rate of $228 million a year, indicating that sales could surpass the 2014 peak. Even better, management indicated that it expects to earn around $7 million in Q1, even after accounting for $1.5 million in interest expenses.

With earnings running at an annualized rate of $32 million based on the first quarter results, operating assets trade at 25 times earnings. While this seems high, we have to recognize that the company remains at a tough point in the cycle, and NCS continues to deliver on real growth.

Final Thoughts

I must say that I like the prospects for NCS quite a lot. NCS is currently posting sales at a rate equal to 2014 peak sales. This is quite an achievement. Companies like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) post revenues that in some cases amount to just 50% of their peak levels of 2014. These players trade at revenue multiples of anywhere between 2.5 and 4 times based on an enterprise value basis, and NCS now trades at 3.5 times sales if we assume that $228 million is a fair estimate for 2017.

The risks are obvious for NCS. Of course the company is tied to the capital spending cycle of oil & gas companies, but we have seen a big outperformance versus its peers. One issue is that Crescent Point is responsible for a quarter of total sales, but other than that customer concentration does not appear to be a big issue. The next 4 largest customers combined make up roughly 20% of sales. As a result of the focus on Canada, NCS has taken up some currency risks as it still generates 70% of sales in Canada. With a greater focus taking place on the US, this dependency will lessen over time.

The biggest risk in my eyes lies in the technological changes - it is hard to guess what the true competitive position of the firm is. While the company holds many patents, it is hard to judge if competing firms can create superior products without infringing on intellectual property. For now, I see a lot of things which I like, notably the growth, earnings, strong outperformance versus peers, and the very strong balance sheet.

As the relative multiples look fair, I am very much interested in the company, but I do find it hard to judge the competitive position. I will follow the coming quarterly earnings reports with great interest, and will be looking to add on dips, certainly if shares re-test the original IPO price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.