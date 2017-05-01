Apple Earnings: Key Items To Watch

On Tuesday afternoon, we'll get earnings results from technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). With shares of the company soaring to new highs in recent months, expectations are quite high, especially ahead of this year's highly anticipated iPhone launch. Today, I'll preview some of the key items to watch in this week's report.

Are iPhone sales starting to slow?

The smartphone still represents about two-thirds of Apple's revenues, so it obviously is the most important item in the quarter. Current analyst expectations call for 52.2 million sales in fiscal Q2, with estimates mostly in the 50-55 million range. Overall, the street is looking for a return to growth for unit sales, when adjusting for the extra week that was reported in fiscal Q1.

With expectations sky high for Apple's iPhone launch later this year, this quarter's sales could start to give us some insights. If the number comes in around 50-52 million, it likely means consumers are starting to hold back purchases, waiting to see what's coming next. However, anything in the 53-55 million range would be really positive, suggesting the smartphone is still doing quite well and perhaps still taking advantage of Samsung's (SSNFL) troubles.

How much does the services business grow?

The one really bright spot for Apple is its services business, which topped $25 billion in trailing twelve-month revenues during the most recently reported quarter. In the last five quarters, growth has accelerated as seen below thanks to Apple Music, Apple Pay, etc., with Apple showing growth that's been in the high teens or low 20s, percentage wise.

(Source: Apple financial information page - Note: Q1 2017 period contained an extra week)

Obviously, it will be hard for Apple to continue growing its services business at a 20% or so clip every quarter, especially as larger base numbers come in. At this point, an extra billion or so in year-over-year revenue increases doesn't seem like much in the grand scheme of things, but it certainly helps when you have the iPad declining, Mac sales up and down, etc. With this business reportedly being high margin, becoming a larger portion of Apple's overall business can certainly help the bottom line moving forward.

Is guidance really weak?

The one item with the highest risk for disappointment is likely fiscal Q3 guidance (the June quarter). In last year's period, the iPhone SE launched, and this year Apple only updated the device with some different storage options. Additionally, iPad changes this year were not that impressive, and lower prices on some models means more unit sales will be needed. That's a tough ask when unit sales continue to decline for the tablet.

For a couple of months now, I've wondered why analysts are still looking for a sizable acceleration of Apple's revenue percentage growth. While the current estimate is for 4.8% growth for the March quarter, the street is looking for a 7.6% increase in the June period to $45.57 billion. With management usually being a little conservative when it comes to guidance, asking for this much growth may be tricky, especially if consumers are starting to hold back iPhone purchases. It would not surprise me if the revenue midpoint for guidance is $45 billion, or perhaps a little lower.

An update on capital returns:

The April/May earnings report has been the time of year when management updates its plan for returning Apple's cash to shareholders. There were high hopes for a big announcement this year from Apple based on tax reform and repatriation plans, but so far, the Trump administration has not gotten anything concrete done and that certainly could impact capital return plans.

That being said, I still expect Apple to announce a decent dividend raise, although it may not be some massive hike that investors are looking for. With too much cash stuck outside the US currently, Apple is likely to continue taking out debt for buybacks and modest dividend raises. I'd look for another $30 to $50 billion increase in the buyback program, although the more important item is timing.

Final thoughts:

Apple comes into earnings near all-time highs, so expectations will definitely be inflated. However, I'm sure not every investor will be satisfied with this week's report, whether it be due to guidance, not enough of a dividend raise, etc. Overall, however, there isn't likely to be any game changing news, as investors and consumers are waiting for the big iPhone refresh later this year. Should some disappointment lead to a pullback in shares, long-term investors might want to take the opportunity to add to their positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.