Market Volatility Bulletin: Government Shutdown Averted

CNBC: 9:00 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are quite bullish in the overnight session, though we are seeing extremely low volume to kick off the month of May. Markets sold off initially on the weekly open, but turned strongly to the upside after trapping beneath Friday's lows, posting session lows at 2377 almost immediately. Currently, session highs sit at 2387.50.

Equities markets received a boost Sunday evening by news that Congressional leaders had reached a new funding deal to keep the US government running through the rest of the fiscal year. S&P futures were up roughly four points immediately after the news crossed wires, while gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw a simultaneous 10-point sell-off. At the time of writing, ES futures are up about 0.25% while gold futures are down about 0.25%.

Interestingly, while the equity and commodity reactions to this news suggested a risk-on reaction, spot VIX had a bullish response as well. The VIX is up nearly 2% overnight, attempting to hold inside the 11-handle.

CNBC: Friday Close

In a relatively low-volume trading day on Friday, US stock indexes (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed almost all lower after Q1 GDP data came out worse than expected. The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher for a sixth straight month, its longest such streak in nearly four years.

For April, the S&P gained only just over 1%, led higher by rises in almost every sector. Consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) were standout performers last month, gaining 3.29% and 2.18% respectively. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) were the lone sectors to finish the month with a loss.

This week shows a very full economic calendar, highlighted by a Friday jobs report from April. Potential market movers early in the week come in the form of ISM Manufacturing data later this morning, and an interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon.

Via CME's Fedwatch Tool, the futures market is pricing in an over 95% probability that interest rates will remain unchanged this week.

Shout-Out

This morning we feature an article from Dean Popplewell in which he summarizes the top 5 items that markets have their eyes on as we head into the month of May. As the title May Day, May Day, Thin Trading Ahead suggests, Mr. Popplewell begins by noting that European markets are closed for the holiday. According to the author, the top 5 current items markets are focused on are as follows:

In low-volume trading, international markets are essentially unchanged. Australia's ASX 2000 gained for a seventh consecutive session on Friday, its longest such streak in 10-months.

Crude oil and gold futures are both heading lower to start the month; both OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries will meet on May 25 to discuss a possible extension of last November's production cut agreement. The analyst consensus is that OPEC will support extending these cuts well into the second half of 2017.

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged after its two-day meeting concludes on Wednesday, though there is increasing potential for a June rate hike as the futures market sees things. Several Fed officials have indicated they expect to raise rates roughly twice more this year. Mr. Popplewell notes here that the challenge in the Fed's upcoming statement will be to recognize a string of disappointing economic data released recently, while sticking to the policy expectations they've set out in prior meetings.

Forex markets are off to a slow start given the number of European markets closed for the day; the USD/JPY pair continues moving higher, nearing the 112-handle.

China's April Manufacturing PMI came out at six-month lows, while Japan's data came out an eight-month high.

As we move past concerns over the initial round of voting in the French elections and through the potential for a US government shutdown, there are still a number of headwinds facing equity markets in the near future. Current polling shows Macron firmly leading in the upcoming May 7 election, though we see a potential for increased market volatility if he falls short of expectations. Additionally, defiant rhetoric from North Korea on an almost daily basis hints at a potential for conflict in the future.

Thoughts on Volatility

As we head into the first week of May, volatility has fallen back into a contango market structure, its baseline condition over the past several years. Compared to only one month ago, volatility concerns have come down considerably across all expiries, showing once again this market's uncanny ability to quickly move past any concerns that may suggest sustained downside.

Briefly mentioned in our weekend piece, we found the markets' continuation of Monday's massive sell-off much more telling than the actual sell-off itself. Spot VIX hit 3-month lows at 10.31 in early trading Friday before perking up just slightly to close out the month.

Currently spot VIX is sitting right at the 11.00, still attempting to hold above the level. F1 (May) futures are trading at 12.25, while F2 ((NYSEARCA:JUNE)) futures are changing hands at 13.00.

Last month's movement in the VIX futures curve showed us another example of equities' ability to shrug off risk, even given a temporary backwardated state of the front-end of the term structure. Though we will of course keep readers updated of further changes in the term structure, it does make sense to place less importance on a future move into backwardation of only the F1-F2 spread. As ever, we feel it more convincing when a backwardated state extends out to at least the F2-F3 spread; it demonstrates that vol traders are convinced that a higher-vol environment has legs.

Organic at-the-money S&P vol is basically frozen from Friday's print. Friday's implied vol is up some, and that's all there is to tell.

Whichever horizon you are looking at, these are modest levels by most any measure.

If "sell in May and go away" is a trading strategy sympathetic to higher vol levels, ES sure doesn't know about it!

Looking down the second column above, the ES term structure is once again exhibiting the option version of contango in futures: low at the weekly, and then steadily higher as we move out.

Low vol at the weekly level is not too predictive: the front end can be very whippy. But if the monthly and quarterly vols stay at these low levels much longer, we'd say the stage is being set for the next leg higher in equities. This is not at all to say that equities should go higher, given their nosebleed valuations. But this low-vol environment has always been required to get equities to ever-higher valuations, and by extension, prices.

We'd say that if the Jul31 implied vol gets to about 9.3 anytime soon, that's a strong buy.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update: ES ran as high as 2394 over the past week, but ultimately settled at 2380, quite close to where we opened at a price of $20.50 on our straddle spread.

Tactics:

To open, we sold one straddle and bought another

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes (large moves up or down before Apr28 expiration). As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

Note that for most ES levels, the dotted line is above the solid line rather than below it. This means that over the central range, the spread has quite positive theta on it. Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time. The exposures on the spread as of Thursday morning are recorded below (at the time, ES traded at 2386, and so that was the "current" price column).

The options exposures display that this spread is really about gamma, vega, and theta. When we opened the position, the delta was 0, and now it is -20. A move back down to the starting point of 2375 today or tomorrow would be very good news for this baseline trade.

"How's the trade look?"

For reasons that are largely explained in our last piece, the easiest way to gauge the value of the trade is by now just looking at our net out-of-the-money exposure:

Last Friday, our Apr28 2375 call that we were short converted us to being short an ES futures.

Now, we still have the May12 2375 call, which would dump us out of that short position in good time. But really then, it's just as though all we have is our remaining OTM position. Namely, short two May1 2375 puts and long two May12 2375 puts.

Our current basis in this trade was brought down by $4.00 on Friday when we rolled out the Apr28 straddle to Monday - buying two Apr28 puts and selling two May1 puts. Our new basis in the trade is $16.50.

"You have another set of puts expiring today - what are you going to do?"

We are going to roll those out to Wednesday, much as we did on Friday's trade. The one exception being: we're going to use the 2380 strikes.

We think we'd be quite likely to get filled for over the mid of $3.05 on this if the market just wiggles back and forth, and/or if Monday's puts just fizzle to nothing.

"What are your thoughts on rolling out to Wednesday?"

We like it well enough, except for the basic reality that these options prices are so low, and so what we're getting in extra premium doesn't add up too much. Picking up two days' short exposure for $3.05 is not great.

Mechanics - rolling out the short straddle again

We're going to do this trade two times. The first time, we'll limit in for the mid of $3.05. The second mid we'll go for is $3.25.

If we do not get the fills, then we'll just take whatever we can get at market close.

Assuming we can get our fills, this will take our basis down by $6.30, to $10.20 on the remaining position. That said, we'll have exposure on those five extra handles, seeing as we are selling two 2380 puts vs. our current position of two 2375 puts. So that renewed basis is not quite apples-to-apples.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

If you missed it, be sure to check out our weekend piece for a more in-depth discussion on organic vol and our expectations for the month ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.