Transports Week In Review - GDP Performance Weighs On Transports

Selective buying is still in effect for transports, but there is much more discounted value today than earlier in the year.

Overall, signs for transports growth for the next quarter over last year remains positive.

Transports were impacted more so from the lower GDP performance; this was correlated most directly with the trucking industry.

The XTN transports index is now down 0.2 percent; whereas the SPY is up 6.5 percent.

As we closed the week on April 28 th, broader market indices witnessed improvement; while transports wavered. Initial gross domestic product (OTC:GDP) results came out with performance at 0.7 percent. While this number missed the average 1.1 percent estimate, it was substantially above the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow 0.2 percent estimate.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at eight percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 8.3 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 12.3 and 12.5 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up around six percent or slightly greater.

YTD 2017

For the sixteenth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) increased with the SPY up by 6.7 percentage points. The SPY increased by 160-basis points (bps) to 6.5 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF increased by 30 bps to -0.2 percent for 2017.

Transports performance has been volatile all year, this past week was no different; with GDP performance seemingly have a more material impact versus broader indices. The 0.7 percent performance was only down by 10-bps versus the first quarter of last year, essentially being flat. This bodes well for improved results for the remainder of the year.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly positive for the week, with the exception being Canadian National (NYSE:CNI). News was plentiful this past week as Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) beat earnings estimates, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Canadian rails were jolted by sideways trade rhetoric, and Canadian National's solid results led to a decline in stock price.

Week sixteen of 2017 witnessed continued improvement for most Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's 9.9 percent improvement. Improving carload traffic trends should continue to drive positive performance during the second quarter. Canadian National's move suggests a buying opportunity, while Kansas City Southern quickly rebounded.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mixed, with the majority of companies being down for the week. Performance leaders included Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB). Not surprisingly, both companies reported solid earnings during the week, leading to gains. Without direct catalysts, other peers slipped lower on Friday with other transports.

The dynamics of improving railroad performance, and increasing expectations for stronger chemical product exports over the next few years sets up railcar manufacturers well in the near-term. Visibility is improving, but multiple freight industries still remain challenged. Greenbrier is the company to own as fundamentals continue to improve, however, the stock has witnessed selling pressure twice after strong earnings results.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers are shaping up as one of the more volatile transport industries for 2017 early on. This trend continued during this past week with mixed results. Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) performed strongly and some other larger peers witnessed marginal positive performance. Smaller peers were mixed as well as Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) led declines.

Late last year and early this year, expectations were positive for the industry. Based on the first quarter performance, we may need to see how the second quarter shapes up before assuming that the back-half of the year will be a slam dunk. With lower GDP growth, the trucking industry in particular looks to be one of the weakest transport industries.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

For less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers, performance was much stronger versus truckload peers. This was driven by improving fuel surcharges, volumes, and yield management. This type of performance was contrary for truckload peers, with fuel surcharges being the exception.

For the year, there has been separation between Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD), Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). I expect this trend to remain in place over the near-term, but volatility could lead to substantial gains for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) if demand picks up.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were all up for the week. This was led by Deutsche Post DHL Group's (OTCPK:DPSGY) greater than nine percent increase, stemming from the French election results and the company's annual investors meeting. Both Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and Air Transport Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) were also up well.

I have been right-on for the year regarding the performance for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and DHL Group versus United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), but air cargo lessors have continued to rule the day driven by e-commerce growth, and other factors.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all down for the week. CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) led the negative performance, followed by Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD). CH Robinson beat estimates, but the call was not interpreted positively.

There has definitely been some weakness for freight forwarding, brokerage and other third party service companies. I view this group similarly to the trucking industry where things should improve later in the year, but the second quarter will be an important period to monitor.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, volatility continues to rule the day, week, month, quarter and year. Container lessors carried momentum from last week again led by CAI International (NYSE:CAI). I continue to view this group as overvalued and ahead of itself. The key for investors, is keeping an eye on container vessel container rates, if rates can be sustained or increase, there is a good chance container lessors and charter owners and managers will see higher rates as well.

Aside from Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), charter owners and managers have witnessed poor performance to date. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) did rally after earnings were announced last week, but most in this group remain down strongly for the year. Clearly the market has perceived the risks associated with container ownership as being less than for charterers.

Airlines

It has been rough for airline stocks as results have been negative for the last two reports. However, performance has been mixed with both JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) being positive. Both American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest reported earnings, which negatively impacted peers.

While demand has remained solid, the core concern for the industry that has surfaced as been increasing labor costs. Fuel and labor costs have been two of the core concerns for this group moving forward. Some have speculated on select companies facing labor issues more than others, but this issue could become more pronounced for the industry.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the sixteenth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.6 percent with carload traffic up 6.5 percent, a 30-bps improvement; and intermodal traffic up 2.4 percent, a 20-bps decline. Week sixteen performance maintained strong carload performance, but intermodal dipped slightly.

These numbers continue to be not far off from the total traffic originated results of 4.8 percent for the first sixteen weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.8 percent and Canadian traffic was up 9.6 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down 1.5 percent.

Container traffic was up 2.5 percent, a 20-bps decline. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages has remained flat week-to-week during March. The comparable from last year will remain positive for intermodal through August.

Week sixteen witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 99,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 29 percent increase versus last year. Coal has remained much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 23.3 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down 7.5 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 1.4 percent, petroleum products were down 7.3 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 29.5 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

The American Trucking Association (ATA) reported that its tonnage index rose by 0.7 percent in March versus last year. On a sequential basis, the tonnage index dropped by one percent from February of this year. As stated earlier, the relationship of GDP to truck industry demand has been more strongly correlated than other freight industries this year.

From a pricing perspective, average national spot market rates increased very marginally from February, with flatbed rates seeing higher increases. What most have been echoing is that January and February were tough this year, but that March and April have witnessed improvement. The effects of electronic logging devices (NYSEARCA:ELD) remains to be seen later this year as well.

In other news, transportation funding leaders in the Senate have asked the Government Accountability Office (NYSE:GAO) how autonomous truck vehicles could impact the estimated two million drivers.

Air Cargo

Air cargo demand in March remained strong with the Asia market seeing double-digit volume. Companies including Japanese Air, Cargolux and Lufthansa all witnessed very strong cargo demand. However, profits have been impacted as competitive rates have occurred.

For U.S. investors, air cargo lessors have witnessed the bulk of volume increases, but some major airlines have also benefited. FedEx and UPS have also both witnessed positive growth in the mid-to-high single digits.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per April 29, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates has witnessed a recent uptrend during late-April, the first time that this had occurred since January. It is customary for spot market activity to increase prior to general rate increases (NYSEARCA:GRI). Trans-Pacific container rates from Asia to the U.S. West and East coasts increased by 21 and 14 percent from the previous week. For Asia-Europe, rates increased by 21 and 15 percent to North Europe and the Mediterranean.

Sentiment and results have been positive during the first quarter for major container shipping lines. Maersk expects to return to substantial profits this year, and Cosco's liner unit reported profits after a solid first quarter. Japan's top three carriers, MOL, NYK Line and "K" Line, have forecasted a profitable turnaround for the upcoming fiscal year.

These sentiments and results have been part of the reason container lessors have soared to date. Despite improving optimism, most charter owners and managers have remained down substantially.

North America Seaports

From last week's results for major seaports, it is shaping up like March will have been a strong month. This makes sense as March of last year was the worst performing month. So far during the first quarter, the "competitiveness" factor between West, East and Gulf coast seaports has not led to a significant shift in TEU demand.

There could still be stronger shifts through the balance of 2017 as we will get a better comparable for the new Panama Canal locks, which opened in June of last year, as well as a higher comparable baseline in the second half of the year.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) increased, and remained up strongly versus the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 17.7 percent for the year versus the 0.4 percent result for the Canadian index.

This past week witnessed some serious contradictory trade policy events. Initially, the border adjustment tax was dropped from the budget, next a trade tariff was proposed on soft-lumber from Canada (which was countered by British Columbia to not allow coal exports from the U.S.), then the Trump administration announced that they had a draft document ready for a withdrawal from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA); which the next day, was taken back that the U.S. would work on negotiating rather than withdrawing (deep-breath).

It is challenging for investors to navigate the current political environment, and not just related to international trade. Kansas City Southern witnessed a four percent stock price decline on Wednesday, only to basically recover entirely the next day. Investors need to be mindful of their goals and objectives and investment horizons.

Summary

Overall, April was a solid month for broader market indices. Transports continue to lag these peers as the impacts from uncertainties and lower GDP growth, has weighed more.

For investors, the recent volatility in transports has allowed for better opportunities to consider many companies within specific freight industries. This volatility and opportunity will likely remain in the near-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, DPSGY, FDX, HUBG, KSU, ODFL.

