Euronav: Cash Flows? Strong, Dividend? Unknown

Euronav's only commitment is to purchase 2 new Suezmax vessels for $112M, very likely to replace 20 year old vessels in 2018.

Introduction

Belgian Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is now one of the largest oil tanker companies in the world, which is quite an amazing evolution since I first started to write about the company when it was still trading as (OTC:EONVF) as a small illiquid OTC-listed company.

Tanker companies had an excellent 2015 and 2016, but 2017 is shaping up to be more volatile, so I was very curious how Euronav performed in its first quarter, what the company is expecting for the remainder of 2017 and what kind of dividend we might be expecting for the current financial year.

The first quarter was definitely much weaker than last year…

Euronav seems to have been pretty spot on with its assessment of the tanker market a few months ago, as the company's results in the first quarter were pretty much in line with the expectations of 'short term challenges but a positive medium structure' in the tanker sector.

The short-term headwinds were indeed clearly visible in the average daily charter rates Euronav was able to lock in for its vessels. The spot prices for the large VLCC's in the first quarter of the current year were approximately 33% lower compared to last year, whilst the Suezmax spot rate fell by almost 38%.

The total revenue in the first quarter fell from $230M to $165M which indeed is a substantial decrease. As the operating expenses also increased by almost 10% (due to higher voyage expenses and a higher (non-cash) depreciation charge), the operating income fell by almost 70% to $34.5M. After deducting the financial expenses and adding the share of profit in its investees, the net income was $34.3M, or 22 cents per share. Once again a very substantial decrease compared to last year, when the Q1 EPS was a much higher 72 cents per share.

But fortunately the cash flows were much stronger than the net income - although it's pretty obvious the result was definitely weaker compared to one year ago. In the first quarter of the current year, Euronav generated an operating income of $74.4M, and approximately $85.5M on an adjusted basis (which excludes the changes in its working capital position). That's not bad, but definitely worse than the $142M in Q1 2016.

You will undoubtedly notice a total capex of $104M in Q1, but this was almost entirely related to Euronav taking delivery of two new VLCC's, and this is a non-recurring item. Or at least an item which won't recur on a continuous basis as some quarters and years will be more capital intensive than others.

… and Q2 won't be much better - don't expect a high dividend for FY 2017

So, Q1 was definitely much weaker on both fronts as the net income and the adjusted operating cash flow dropped like a rock.

The 'worst' thing is the fact Q1 (and Q4) usually is one of the strongest quarters, as the quarters around the summer period (Q2-Q3) are generally quite weak for oil tanker companies. That's also noticeable in the company's outlook for Q2, as Euronav has fixed 42% of its VLCC days at $32,000/day and 47% of its Suezmax days at $22,000 per day. I doubt the company will be able to boost these charter rates in the second half of the quarter, as a lot of new supply will be hitting the market in Q2. In the first quarter, 27 VLCC-equivalents (VLCC + Suezmax tonnage as VLCC equivalent) were delivered to their new owners, and Euronav expects to see a similar inflow of new VLCC's in the current quarter. And to make things worse, the data from Clarksons indicates shipping companies have placed orders to build (and buy) an additional 15 VLCC's in the first quarter of this year.

It's perfectly understandable why Euronav calls this a 'disappointing development', and it looks like the Suezmax segment might see its charter prices pick up before the VLCC charter rates. Since October 2016, not a single new Suezmax has been ordered, and that's obviously great news for the supply/demand ratio in that segment of the tanker market.

But what does this mean for the dividend? Euronav has obviously confirmed its final dividend for 2016 (22 cents US), which will be paid later in May, but did not provide an earnings outlook for 2017. Based on the existing dividend policy to pay 80% of its net recurring profit, the Q1-equivalent dividend would be approximately 18 cents per share, but I wouldn't be surprised to see a net loss in Q2 and Q3. The full-year dividend could be fully depending on an excellent Q4 2017, as the performance in the second half of the current quarter will continue to decrease.

The relatively strong VLCC rates of $32,000/day seem to be caused by some Q1 contracts extending into Q2, as the current 12 months Time Charter rates for a VLCC are just $27,500/day. This also seems to have been confirmed in Euronav's conference call:

we've been trading have been longer voyages and as a result of that, of course we carried over some of the value earlier in Q1 into Q2.

Investment thesis

For now, I'm sticking with Euronav, as I'm still a huge fan of the management team. I expect Q2 and Q3 to be very weak but am hoping for the charter rates to pick up again in the fourth quarter of this year, which will be necessary to 'save' the dividend. I'm not expecting Euronav to pay a meaningful dividend over FY 2017, but it will be very interesting to see how the management team will deal with the current downturn.

After all, it now has $620M in available liquidity, with more free cash flow being added to the balance sheet month after month (although the FCF in Q2 and Q3 will be minimal as well). Only two more vessels are scheduled to be delivered, and these two Suezmaxes will only be delivered to Euronav in 2018, when the company will very likely retire 2 or 3 of the 20 year old Suezmaxes (Cap Georges, Cap Jean, Cap Romuald). The market price for a 20 year old Suezmax is approximately $10-12M, to selling two old vessels will fund approximately 20% of the cost of two newbuilts whilst rejuvenating the fleet and saving on fuel-related expenses in the long run.

I'm still happy to hold my position in Euronav, and am waiting for the cycle to turn again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN.

