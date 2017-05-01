More Delays At New Gold's Rainy River Project Are Overshadowing An Excellent Q1

Unfortunately this was overshadowed by more delays at Rainy River - an impact mitigation procedure is in full swing.

Introduction

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) doesn't really need a lengthy introduction, as I have discussed this mid-tier gold producer several times before, here on Seeking Alpha. The company has encountered its fair share of problems related to the Rainy River Gold project which almost certainly will destroy shareholder value if the gold price averages less than $1300 during the mine life.

NGD data by YCharts

The company has now released an operational and financial update on its first quarter, but unfortunately it had another negative surprise for its shareholders.

The Q1 performance was really good

Credit where credit is due, as New Gold's performance in the first quarter wasn't bad at all. The company produced a total of 89,300 ounces of gold and 23.8 million pounds of copper at an all-in sustaining cost of just below $600 per ounce of gold (thanks to the higher than expected copper production and the (relatively) strong copper price).

The total revenue of New Gold increased to just below $170M, and this resulted in a gross profit of approximately $29M which is almost three times as much as the gross profit in the first quarter of last year. The operating earnings increased by more than 4,000% to $17.2M, and the 'other gains' pushed the net income to $37.5M, or 7 cents per share.

Source: press release

A decent result, but the cash flow statements are confirming the underlying (cash-based) performance of the mines is even better. New Gold generated an operating cash flow of $77M, but after deducting the $7.4M change in working capital and the $1.5M cash outflow related to the interest expenses on its debt, the adjusted operating cash flow was $68M (keep in mind the interest expenses are relatively low in Q1 and Q3, and high in Q2 and Q4).

Source: press release

The total capex was $144M but as you can imagine, the vast majority of this amount was spent on the Rainy River project which is growth capex and definitely not sustaining capex. According to New Gold, a total of $126M was spent on Rainy River, which means the capex on the other projects was just $18M. it's unclear whether or not the $2M spent on the Blackwater gold project in British Columbia is included in this amount, or if it has been expensed rather than capitalized. Assuming the Blackwater-related expenses were indeed included in the capex number, New Gold generated an adjusted free cash flow of $50M in the first quarter, and that's a pretty strong result.

It also allowed the company to update its full-year guidance as New Gold now expects to reduce its AISC to $760-800, down from the previous guidance of $825-865 per ounce (based on a total gold production of 370,000-430,000 ounces).

But this was overshadowed by more delays at Rainy River

Unfortunately most of the market's attention was drawn to yet another delay at Rainy River. Whereas the company was expecting to receive a final approval of an amendment made to Schedule 2 of a specific environmental regulation which was needed to close two small creeks in September, this has now been pushed back to January.

Source: company presentation

That's another setback, but New Gold has already developed and initiated its mitigation plans. A first step is to reduce the time needed to construct the creek closures, but a second and perhaps more important measure is the construction of a starter tailings cell, for which no amended schedule 2 is needed. It's a good way to mitigate the risks, but investors should keep in mind this will be a small tailings cell with a total capacity of just six months of tailings. So if New Gold is indeed able to declare commercial production in November, it will have to make sure it completes the permitting process ànd the construction process before the end of April to avoid any delays.

So whilst this is definitely achievable, a slow ramp-up procedure might actually be in New Gold's favor should the permitting or construction process be delayed further.

But, let's end on a positive note. After selling the El Morro stream to Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) for $65M (which was below my estimated fair value of the stream), New Gold is now officially fully funded to complete the construction of Rainy River. The remaining construction cost is $389M, and New Gold currently has access to in excess of $500M in liquidity. On top of that, the current operations will also continue to generate free cash flow, so New Gold should have its financing requirements fully covered.

And there might be an additional hidden benefit. The $389M remaining capex was based on an USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.30, but as the exchange rate is now 1.37, the local costs expressed in Canadian Dollars might come in cheaper than budgeted. So New Gold might be able to shave a few million dollars off the $389 number.

Investment thesis

I almost feel sorry for New Gold, as the acquisition and construction of the Rainy River project reads like a bad thriller. I doubt any shareholder value will be created at $1250-1300 gold, but at least the finish line is getting pretty close now. All the financial ducks are in a row, and the only question mark is the permitting process for the larger tailings facility. The smaller six month cell will take away some of the pressure, but this really is just a temporary fix and any additional permitting/tailing construction delay will very likely result in an interrupted ramp-up procedure at Rainy River (or a temporarily lower ore throughput).

With an enterprise value of just below $2.2B, New Gold now seems to be a relatively interesting contrarian bet as its debt should start to decrease really fast from 2018 on (assuming a smooth ramp-up of the Rainy River project).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NGD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.