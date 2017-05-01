Gladstone Commercial Corp.: Picking Up Dividends In Front Of A Refinancing Steamroller In The Fog Of Inadequate Disclosure

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) has $35.7 million of mortgage maturities remaining in 2017 and $38.1 million in 2018, which will be difficult to refinance due to the age and quality of the underlying assets as well as the relatively near-term lease expirations.

GOOD's liquidity will be drained in the coming year by $11 million of required property improvements as well as debt amortization.

The current dividend equals FFO and is not covered by AFFO/CAD and will need to be financed by equity or the line of credit.

As of February 15th, there was only $30.8 million of availability on GOOD's credit facility.

The credit facility's covenants prohibit paying dividends in excess of FFO, which means a dilutive equity raise would necessitate a dividend cut.

Without new acquisitions, it will soon be difficult to comply with the credit facility covenant that requires the average remaining lease term for properties (that secure the line) to exceed five years.

Low underlying asset quality with over 25% of rents coming from buildings constructed in 1985 or early.

Disclosure has gotten significantly worse in recent years as various schedules have been removed from public filings, which makes it difficult to identify near-term challenges to the business model.

There are internal inconsistencies within the 2016 10-K's Schedule III on property level debt and debt disclosures in other Company presentations.

Additionally, based on the summary disclosure, it looks as though GOOD may have refinanced some of its debt without reporting the terms to investors.

GOOD's 4Q16 Financial Supplement and its 10-K show different levels of lease expirations in 2017 and 2018.

Inclusion in the MSCI REIT Index (RMZ) has forced index funds to buy the stock, pushing GOOD's valuation far ahead of the underlying fundamentals and comparable REITs

Recent changes in the Advisory Agreement which provide the manager 15% of gains on sales will increase the cost of the Agreement for shareholders.

At first glance, Gladstone Commercial appears to be a small-cap gem that is poised for outsized returns as its asset base grows, its cost of capital falls and its FFO multiple closes the gap with its larger-cap peers. The REIT has an impressive track record having maintained its dividend since its IPO in 2003, and surviving the Great Recession without a credit event at its properties. Its portfolio will benefit from very limited lease roll-over in the next couple of years as well as some relatively high cost debt maturing this year. In November 2016, GOOD was added to the MSCI REIT Index (RMZ), which is the major index used by institutional investors who follow REITs. This increased liquidity and institutional interest causing the stock to move sharply higher. Since GOOD was added to the index, its stock price has hit an all-time high, and its total return has outpaced the RMZ and its peers by 20% (Source: SNL Financial). Most of the institutions moving into GOOD's stock have been index funds. Vanguard and BlackRock have both filed 13-Fs indicating their index funds have taken large positions.

More astute REIT investors have been avoiding GOOD. This is not surprising, because on closer inspection, Gladstone's dividend and FFO growth is built on a foundation of high leverage and aging Class C industrial and office assets in tertiary markets. Over the last few years, a robust preferred market temporarily sealed some of the cracks in the GOOD story as it was able to keep its lenders satisfied by issuing preferred equity. The next couple of years, however, promise to be very challenging. While GOOD does not have to contend with significant lease rollover as percentage of its base rents, it has $35.7 million of mortgages that it still needs to refinance in 2017 as well $38.1 million and $39.0 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The properties underlying these mortgages are generally relatively old, low-quality assets with significantly less remaining lease term and rental income than when GOOD originally financed them. The credit facility also matures in 2018, with a one-year extension option.

It will be painful for GOOD if it needs to tap the equity market to refinance its mortgages as its credit facility covenants limit the dividend to the trailing four quarters FFO. During the last two quarters, GOOD's Core FFO per share exceeded its dividend by a total of 1.5 pennies. This means any dilution from an equity raise could force a dividend cut.

Gladstone likes to compare itself to the larger net lease REITs, and tells its investors that it is trading at a substantial discount. Despite being a net lease REIT, GOOD's corporate structure, financing strategy and assets are very different from most of its larger peers. To begin with, GOOD is an externally managed REIT which creates a misalignment of interest with shareholders. Its advisor earns a 15% incentive fee when FFO exceeds an 8% annualized return on adjusted shareholder equity incentivizing it to maximize leverage to boost FFO. Most net lease REITs keep leverage low as they understand that their investors value a sustainable dividend and stable returns. GOOD's leverage including preferreds, however, is over 52.0% versus a peer average of 40.5%. Most of the large net lease REITs have credit ratings and finance their businesses using the public debt markets. GOOD does not have a credit rating or access to the public debt markets. It utilizes amortizing mortgages. This amortization creates a significant drain on GOOD's cash flow over time.

Finally, comparing GOOD's assets to the other office/industrial net lease REITs reveals stark differences in quality. While many of GOOD's peers focus on investment grade credits in top markets, its assets are generally much older properties in secondary and tertiary locations. There is also very limited public information available for investors to assess the credit quality of its tenants. In summary, index fund buying has pushed GOOD's valuation to unwarranted levels, just as the inadequacies in its financing structure and the covenants in its line of credit are threatening the stability of its dividend. This confluence of events creates an ideal opportunity to short the stock.

What you can't see can hurt you!

GOOD's disclosure is very cursory when compared to many of its peers. It also has gotten worse, not better over the years. While GOOD has reduced its disclosure, other net lease REITs have added significantly to their quarterly supplementals to woo institutional investors. Since GOOD finances much of its business using property level debt, it is important to be able to track when balloon payments are due and what properties secure individual mortgages. Prior to 1Q15, GOOD included a schedule that listed every one of its mortgages along with the issuance date, maturity date, interest rate and principal balance outstanding in the debt footnote of its financials. This schedule allowed investors to drill down on their refinancing needs in the coming years. By using the encumbrances disclosed in Schedule III Real Estate and Accumulated Depreciation, an analyst could triangulate which properties secured which mortgages. Additionally, prior to 2016's 10-K, the Property Section provided a schedule by property which showed total rental income as well as the year of lease expiration for each property. This year the property section only disclosed information summarized by states. Finally, many REITs now disclose where they stand on their line of credit covenants so that investors can understand how close they may be to tripping them. Despite the importance of GOOD's line to its financing plans for 2017 and beyond, it does not provide any disclosures on its covenant tests.

Modern Technology and a Little Work Can Recreate the Missing Schedules

In Exhibit A of this report, there is a schedule showing the encumbrance on each property, whether it is part of the credit facility's unencumbered pool, the rate on the debt and the annual GAAP rents (cash rents are not disclosed) and the lease expiration. This schedule was created by downloading the schedule from the Property Section in the 2015 10-K that included annual rents and lease expirations by property, matching it with Schedule III at the back of the 10-K in 2016 and cross referencing the mortgages from the old debt footnote that showed individual mortgages. It was then updated for recent disclosures on financings and leases.

Review Uncovers Some Errors and Incomplete Disclosure

Pulling all of GOOD's properties into one file uncovered some issues with its disclosures. First, six of GOOD's medical office properties in Georgia were marked as part of the unencumbered asset pool in 2016, but were also shown as having their own mortgages.

(3) These properties are in our unencumbered pool of assets on our Credit Facility

Source: Page 91 Gladstone Commercial 2016 10-K

This would violate the terms of the credit facility, so at first glance it looks like a typo. Upon further digging, it appears there may be more to this story. There are seven medical office buildings in GOOD's Georgia portfolio. One of them was originally securing a mortgage issued in October of 2012. In 2015, all seven of these assets show an encumbrance in the amount that previously encumbered one asset. There was no explanation for the change in GOOD's quarterly or annual disclosure. It is possible the lender demanded more collateral due to a problem at the original property, but it is impossible to say without an explanation from GOOD.

A more serious disclosure was simply omitted from the most recent 10-K. In late 2006, GOOD received a mortgage secured by properties in Burnsville, MN, Newburyport, MA, and Toledo, OH, which matured on January 1, 2017. Schedule III in the 2016 10-K shows there is no debt on the Newburyport property, which is not surprising as it is vacant. What is very odd is that GOOD never told investors how the $6.2 million mortgage on the property was paid off (The Company typically discloses every mortgage that it issues or repays in its 10-Qs. In its 10-Q for 3Q15, it even details the terms on its $1.7 million mortgage with Synovus Bank). What happened to the debt on the Burnsville property is even more troubling. Schedule III in the 2015 10-K shows a balance of $10.8 million on the mortgage, which is consistent with the amortization schedule on the original debt. In the 2016 10-K, the balance is $7.9 million. Investors have no way of knowing when this $7.9 million mortgage matures or what the interest rate is or anything about how or when the old mortgage was retired.

Finally, there appears to be an issue with GOOD's schedule which shows future principal debt payments annually in its 10-K and its 4Q Earnings Supplement. The 10-K shows approximately $10 million more debt due in 2017 than the investor presentation (The difference in the figures shown for 2018 and 2020 is due to the maturity of the line of credit and the term loan, respectively. The lower chart only shows only mortgage notes secured by properties).

($000s)

Source: GOOD 10-K 2016. P. 54.

Source: GOOD 4Q16 Supplemental Financial Information p. 13

At a minimum, this type of discrepancy should cause investors to ask how reliable is the information in the Supplemental Financial Information package, which is neither filed nor furnished to the SEC.

Between a Dividend Cut and a Line of Credit Covenant

While GOOD has been able to avoid cutting its dividend to-date, its Core FFO per share has exceeded its dividends per share by between a $0.005 and $0.015 per quarter for several years as the chart below illustrates:

1Q15 2Q15 3Q15 4Q15 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 Core FFO/Share $0.38 $0.39 $0.38 $0.39 $0.39 $0.39 $0.39 $0.38 Dividends Per Share $0.375 $0.375 $0.375 $0.375 $0.375 $0.375 $0.375 $0.375 Cushion $0.005 $0.15 $0.005 $0.015 $0.015 $0.015 $0.015 $0.005

Any disruption to its business from an operational or financing perspective could easily push its FFO below its current dividend rate. This would trigger a dividend cut as its line of credit covenants require it keeps its distributions (dividends) below its FFO. In the event of a dividend cut, retail investors would no doubt sell their shares very quickly. Index funds have already acquired positions in GOOD to match its weight in the RMZ index. This means the institutions that would step in when retail sells would likely demand a steep discount to GOOD's current stock price. It is fairly easy to imagine much of GOOD's outperformance of the RMZ since joining the index disappearing rapidly. GOOD's total return since the announcement of its inclusion in the index is 29.6% versus a 9.6% return for the RMZ index overall (Source SNL Financial). GOOD's office and industrial net lease peers have largely traded in line with the RMZ index over the same time frame.

Numerous Potential Pitfalls for GOOD over the Next Several Years

While GOOD's margin for error is small, it faces significant hurdles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 from lease expirations, debt maturities and the need to finance its ongoing business due to the gap between FFO and AFFO/CAD.

Lease Expirations

Given its tight dividend coverage, any significant roll-downs in rents or move-outs could create serious trouble. Even though GOOD only has a small percentage of its base rents expiring in the next few years, on account of the leverage in its business,99/sqtf every lease has an outsized impact on its FFO/Share. Every $256,000 in rents translates into $0.01 per share in FFO. GOOD's 4Q16 Supplemental Financial Information Presentation, which is neither filed nor furnished to the SEC, shows only 4.4% of its GAAP rents expiring before the end of 2019. GOOD tried to reassure investors on it earnings call by citing this statistic. Its 10-K, which is filed with the SEC, shows 5.7% or $4.8 million of rental revenue expiring before the end of 2019. These rents represent $0.19 per diluted share.

If even a portion of tenants with expiring leases downsize or leave, it could lead to a dividend cut. Over the last couple of years many of GOOD's tenants with expiring leases have either vacated their building or downsized their space (Baytown, TX - currently 57% occupied, Newburyport, MA - vacant, Raleigh, NC - where the original tenant gave back 25% of its space, Burnsville, MN - the original tenant now occupies less than 66% of the building, Maple Heights, OH - a tenant that was formerly subleasing space from the original tenant is occupying the majority of the property on a three-year lease, and Richmond, VA). The chart below lists GOOD's near-term expirations based on 2016 disclosures and the 2015 10-K, which was the last time it provided property level detail on rental rates and expirations at every property. The notes column highlights some of the leasing challenges it is likely to face. The information on tenants was not disclosed by GOOD, but was easy to find using the properties' addresses.

1. 2016 rents are not disclosed by property

Looking at the chart above, it is hard to see the basis for the confidence GOOD expressed on its earnings call that it could achieve positive leasing spreads on renewals without major expenditures for tenant improvements and leasing commissions. In addition to the properties being extremely old, they face some unique challenges. The tenant at the Tewksbury property whose lease expires later this year is in the printing industry, which has been going through major upheavals due to the internet. It is unlikely a printing company will renew a lease for a 1985 suburban office building without major concessions. Below are two images of the building from Google Earth. In the aerial shot, the building is outline in red. The parking lot at most of the other buildings in the picture are close to full. GOOD's property's parking is almost empty. The Google street view of the property shows a for lease sign indicating the whole building is available (October 2016). It looks as though the current tenant is not fully utilizing its space and GOOD is trying to find a replacement tenant.

It is difficult to predict how Newell Rubbermaid, which now owns Yankee Candle, will view the lease of an industrial building in South Hadley, MA, from 1978 with 17-foot ceilings (Today most industrial buildings have clear heights of 30 feet or more). South Hadley is just down I-91 from Deerfield, MA, Yankee Candle's old headquarters where there have been ongoing layoffs. Clearly, lenders do not think that the tenant at the Maple Heights property will renew its lease. Otherwise GOOD would have received a non-recourse loan secured by the asset. The Richmond property with a 2019 expiration hosts a Xerox call center. Call centers are generally not mission critical to businesses; tenants often move based on government incentives to create jobs in a new location. Landlords typically need to provide very good terms to keep call centers as every Walmart that has been replaced by a Super Walmart makes a great box for a call center. Finally, the 2019 lease expiration with the architecture firm may be an expensive renewal. Most architects like to show clients updated modern space and are not tied to single location in the way a dentist or a doctor is. They will likely demand a significant tenant improvement to stay in a building constructed in 1984.

Three of these properties with near-term lease expirations secure the line of credit, including the 2017 expiration. Due to GOOD's limited borrowing capacity (currently $30.8 million) and the credit facility's required debt yield of 14% (See Exhibit B), every dollar of lost rent likely translates into $7.15 of reduced borrowing capacity. This would imply that if the printing company in the Tewksbury property left, GOOD's borrowing capacity would shrink by over $3 million.

Debt Maturities

As discussed above, GOOD's ability to finance its business with its line of credit has become constrained. This is happening just as GOOD is facing significant debt maturities in the coming years as well as a drain on cash from the gap between its dividend and its cash available from distribution (CAD).

In February, GOOD paid off a $13.8 mortgage secured by three properties. This repayment left the company with only $30.8 million in credit facility capacity (2016 10-k p. 51). According to GOOD's disclosure, outside of its credit facility, it has $35.7 million of balloon payments remaining in 2017, followed by $38.1 million in 2018 and $39.0 million in 2019.

The chart below shows the mortgages that are scheduled to mature based on GOOD's past disclosure. The combination of low debt yields and near term expirations will complicate GOOD's efforts to refinance its mortgages using either its line of credit or new secured lenders. As the chart highlights, the GAAP debt yield on the 2017 mortgage maturities is below 14%, which is the minimum level required by GOOD's line of credit covenants. The cash debt yields, which is what the covenants are based on, are likely even lower than what is in chart. The chart uses GAAP rents to estimate debt yields since GOOD does not disclose cash rents.

There are numerous examples of properties that will be difficult to refinance due to the debt yield. For example, the Baytown property, which was bought in 2006, needed to be completely retenanted after the original tenant moved out in 2013. As described on page 15 of the 3Q16 10-Q, the property sat vacant until September of 2015. It is still only 57% leased and produces about 50% of the rents it did before the vacancy, hence the low debt yield. It is a similar story for the Richmond asset which was bought in 2005. It lost its original tenant, and is now occupied by a call center on a short-term lease. Comparing the property schedule in GOOD's 2015 10-K with its 2010 10-K (when the property was previously occupied) rents on the new lease are $5.09/sqft. versus $9.99/sqft. on the prior lease. GOOD also had to take back space at its Raleigh, NC, building and bring in a new tenant. Interestingly, GOOD proudly announced the new lease on June 30, 2015, and touted its "high quality leasable assets." As Exhibit C highlights, the broker who arranged the lease thought the asset was of C quality.

In addition to low debt yields, near-term lease expirations will make it hard to refinance certain assets or add them to the unencumbered pool. As the chart illustrates, a number of assets have lease expirations that will occur within in a few years of the mortgage maturity.

Line Refinancing not Assured

The key to GOOD's refinancing strategy is maintaining access to its line of credit. The line of credit matures in 2018, but GOOD has a one-year extension option. While the line has fairly loose covenants and allows GOOD to overpay its dividend on both an AFFO and CAD basis, it does have some covenants that could pose a problem as the portfolio continues to age (The key covenants are included in Exhibit B). GOOD has been relatively quiet on the acquisition front in recent years relative to its peers that have continued to refresh their portfolios. As a result, GOOD's weighted average remaining lease term has fallen and currently stands at 7.8 years. Since GOOD has very few leases rolling in the next three years without significant acquisitions, which it can't finance, its average lease term will move perilously close to five years. The covenant requires both GOOD's overall weighted average lease term and its unencumbered asset pool's lease term to exceed five years. Currently, both are between seven and eight years. If lenders think GOOD will fall out of compliance, they are unlikely to provide a new line of credit. Although GOOD does not disclose where it stands on its key covenants, it is clear it does not have a lot of coverage. Despite having an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion, it only has $30.8 million available on the line.

Cash Flow Leaking Out for Required Property Improvements, the Straight-Line Rents, Debt Amortization

Required Property Improvements: GOOD's liquidity will not only be challenged by rolling debt maturities, but it also have numerous smaller commitments. Per GOOD's press release from October 13, 2016, it has committed to expand a property in Vance, AL, for an estimated cost of $7 million. In December, the Company purchased Radial's Headquarters in King of Prussia, PA, for $25.7 million and disclosed an 8.7% cap rate. It is well known in the local brokerage community that GOOD promised Radial about $4 million of renovations. After renovations, the cap rate drops to a more reasonable 7.5%. Exhibit D contains a CoStar article on the transaction.

Straight-Lined Rents: Net lease rents often contain annual rent bumps, and GOOD's leases are no different than any other net lease owner in this respect. GAAP requires that the rental revenue from leases with bumps be smoothed or straight-lined over the life of the lease. The difference between cash rents and the GAAP rents is referred to as straight-lined rents. Almost every other net lease REIT focuses on an AFFO metric which backs out the non-cash straight-lined rents when discussing dividend coverage. GOOD does not report AFFO. However, its non-cash rents are displayed on the face of the Cash Flow Statement in the line item Increase in Deferred Rents Receivable, which was $3.4 million in 2016. This would have a $0.13 impact on AFFO if GOOD reported it. While the Company does not disclose the metric, the lost cash flow will show up as higher borrowing on the line.

Debt Amortization: Unlike most of its larger competitors that fund their business with public debt with no amortization, GOOD uses amortizing property level mortgage debt. While it does not disclose a CAD metric, which reduces AFFO for debt amortization, it is possible to estimate the amortization. Assuming most of its mortgage debt amortizes over a 25-year period and it is five years into the amortization period on average, GOOD will need to make amortization payments in 2017 equal to 2.5% of the balance on its mortgages. This would imply that GOOD would have about $11 million or $0.43 per share in debt amortization in 2017. Once again this cash will need to be funded, and GOOD will likely need to look to its Line of Credit or its ATM program.

Property Sales are a Short-Term Solution

GOOD's internal forecasts probably have projected the same sort of cash crunch that is outlined above. It is likely planning to sell properties to reduce leverage to satisfy its line lenders and provide the liquidity needed to refinance assets that can't support its existing debt. It has even amended the Advisory Agreement to ensure that the Advisor receives 15% of any gains from selling properties, which incidentally will cut into the capital available for deleveraging. Management will no doubt try to convince its lenders that gains from asset sales are part of its recurring business model and should be included in FFO for its covenants test. Currently, GOOD's Core FFO metric that management likes to be judged on excludes gains and losses. Since net lease assets lose value over time as the remaining length of lease declines and the building ages, the Company will likely run out of low cap rate assets to harvest quickly. Before long the lost rental income from sales will eat into GOOD's ongoing dividend coverage, and asset sales will become too dilutive to FFO to carry out on a large-scale basis.

Valuation a Case of Mistaken Identity

Historically GOOD has traded at a healthy discount to the rest of the office/industrial net lease REITs. Investors discounted GOOD's lower asset quality and high leverage. Since its inclusion in the RMZ, it has outperformed the index by almost 2,000 bps as investors who held GOOD for its dividend have held their shares due to a lack of other investment alternatives and index funds have been forced to buy shares pushing up its price. Today, despite its external management structure, high leverage and low asset quality, the Company's FFO multiple exceeds that of net lease REITs likes Gramercy (NYSE:GPT) and Lexington (NYSE:LXP) that carry a triple BBB credit rating and receive over a third of their rents from investment grade tenants. In GOOD's investor presentation, it claims that 64% of its tenant base has investment grade or an investment grade equivalent credit rating. However, in its 10-K which is filed with the SEC on page 7 GOOD says 35% of its tenants are rated by credit rating agencies, but it is clear not all of these tenants have investment grade ratings.

Source: SNL and company filings, adjusted for GPT's recent equity offering

As GOOD's FFO multiple has soared in recent months, its implied cap rate has fallen. The Implied Cap Rate stands at 7.11%, which is about 140 basis point inside the cap rate utilized by its line of credit lenders (See Exhibit B Key Line of Credit Covenants). Assuming the lenders' cap rate of 8.5% should be used to calculate NAV, GOOD is trading at close to a 50% premium to NAV due to leverage. Nothing about GOOD's track record on the real estate side could justify that type of premium.

Conclusion

GOOD's dramatic bubble presents investors with a little patience an opportunity to take advantage of forced index buying through building a short position. The Company's underlying business has not changed in the last five months since joining the RMZ. Its 20% outperformance is purely a function of index funds moving into a stock with limited liquidity. In fact just as GOOD's stock price is going up, it is about to face the consequences of overpaying its dividend relative to AFFO/CAD for years on end as it will lack the capital to refinance its maturing mortgages. While it is difficult to pinpoint the precise catalyst for the air coming out of GOOD's current bubble, there are numerous stresses on the business model from the need to complete the lease at Tewksbury this year to refinancing $35.7 million in debt secured by assets with relatively little remaining lease term. An early test will be how GOOD is able to refinance its $14 million mortgage which matures in June. The Company will need to address its upcoming balloon payments while funding significant property improvements and debt amortization. Operating cash flows will not be a source of funds. As discussed above, due to straight-line rents operating cash flow will not be sufficient to support the dividend. The mismatch between sources and uses will be become more severe in 2018 and 2019 as additional mortgages mature. Finally, GOOD will need to find capital for acquisitions as its weighted average remaining lease term will fall toward five years over the next couple of years if the portfolio remains static.

The center piece of GOOD's story for many years has been a high and predictable dividend. If its lenders finally force GOOD to adjust its payout ratio, the impact on the stock price would be dramatic. There are no natural buyers to replace the yield hogs who have poured into GOOD's stock over the last several years. The index funds have built their positions to match GOOD's weight in the RMZ and will not need to buy more shares as the stock falls.

When the stock moves down, actively managed funds will be hesitant to support it. GOOD's unwillingness to disclose AFFO per share figures, to provide details on its individual mortgages or its tenant base, together with inconsistencies in its own documents, i.e. the percentage of base rents expiring over the next several years, will make it difficult for institutions to create reliable models. Without these models, they will struggle to get comfortable with an investment. This confluence of events provide an opportunity for short sellers and put holders who have done their homework to garner significant alpha for their portfolio.

Exhibits

Exhibit B

Key Credit Facility Covenants - Source 8-K filed on October 5, 2015

§8.7 Distributions. (p. 80-81)

The Borrower shall not pay any Distribution to the partners of the Borrower, and Parent shall not pay any Distribution to its shareholders, if such Distribution is in excess of the amount which, when added to the amount of all other Distributions paid in the same calendar quarter and the preceding three (3) calendar quarters, would exceed one hundred percent (100%) of such Person's Funds from Operations for the preceding four (4) calendar quarters; provided that the limitations contained in this §8.7 (A) shall not preclude the Borrower from making Distributions to Parent (or Parent from making any Distribution to its shareholders) in an amount equal to the minimum distributions required under the Code to maintain the REIT Status of Parent, as evidenced by a certification of the principal financial or accounting officer of the Parent containing calculations in detail reasonably satisfactory in form and substance to the Agent. In the event that a Default under §12.1 or (B) or an Event of Default shall have occurred and be continuing, (i) the Borrower shall make no Distributions other than Distributions to Parent in an amount equal to the minimum distributions required under the Code to maintain the REIT Status of Parent and (ii) Parent shall make no Distributions other than Distributions in an amount equal to the minimum distributions under the Code to maintain the REIT Status of Parent, in each case as evidenced by a certification of the principal financial or accounting officer of the Parent containing calculations in detail reasonably satisfactory in form and substance to the Agent. Notwithstanding the foregoing, at any time when an Event of Default under §12.1, (G), (H) or shall have occurred and be continuing or the maturity of the Obligations has been accelerated, neither Borrower nor Parent shall make any Distributions whatsoever, directly or indirectly. (D) For purposes of clauses and of this §8.7, Distributions shall exclude any Preferred Distributions so long as such payments have been deducted in the calculation of Funds from Operations.

Exhibit B - Continued

Key Credit Facility Covenants - Source 8-K filed on October 5, 2015

§9. FINANCIAL COVENANTS. (p. 82-83)

The Borrower covenants and agrees that, so long as any Loan, Note or Letter of Credit is outstanding or any Lender has any obligation to make any Loans or issue any Letter of Credit hereunder:

§9.1 [Intentionally Omitted.]

§9.2 Unencumbered Leverage Ratio. The Borrower will not at any time permit Consolidated Total Unsecured Debt to exceed sixty percent (60%) of the Unencumbered Asset Value.

§9.3 Minimum Unencumbered Debt Yield Ratio. The Borrower will not at any time permit the Unencumbered Debt Yield Ratio to be less than fourteen percent (14%).

§9.4 Unencumbered Debt Service Coverage Ratio. The Borrower will not at any time permit the Unencumbered Debt Service Coverage Ratio to be less than 1.60 to 1.00.

§9.5 Total Leverage Ratio. The Borrower will not at any time permit Consolidated Total Indebtedness to exceed sixty-five percent (65%) of Consolidated Total Asset Value.

§9.6 Consolidated EBITDA to Consolidated Fixed Charges. The Borrower will not permit the ratio of Consolidated EBITDA for the Calculation Period, annualized as applicable, to Consolidated Fixed Charges of the Borrower, the Guarantors and their respective Subsidiaries for such period to be less than 1.30 to 1.00.

§9.7 Minimum Consolidated Tangible Net Worth. The Borrower will not at any time permit its Consolidated Tangible Net Worth to be less than the sum of $320,000,000, plus eighty percent (80%) of the sum of Net Offering Proceeds plus the value of units in the Borrower or shares in Parent issued upon the contribution of assets to Borrower or its Subsidiaries plus (C) the amount of any Trust Preferred Equity issued plus proceeds from any convertible debt of Borrower or any Guarantor.

§9.8 Debt Yield Ratio. The Borrower will not at any time permit the Debt Yield Ratio (expressed as a percentage) to be less than eleven percent (11%).

§9.9 Variable Rate Debt. The Borrower will not at any time permit the Variable Rate Debt of Borrower, the Guarantors and their respective Subsidiaries that is not subject to an enforceable interest rate cap, swap or collar agreement to exceed twenty-five percent (25%) of Consolidated Total Asset Value.

§9.10 Liquidity for Redemption of Series C Redeemable Stock. The parties hereby understand and acknowledge that the mandatory redemption date of the Series C Redeemable Preferred Stock of the Parent (the "Series C Redeemable Stock") is January 31, 2017. During the period commencing on August 31, 2016 and ending on October 31, 2016 (the "Series C Stock Repayment Period"), unless and until Borrower has provided Agent evidence reasonably satisfactory to the Agent in the form of a fully executed term sheet(s) or engagement letter(s) evidencing that Borrower has made arrangements such that prior to the expiration of the Series C Stock Repayment Period the Series C Stock will be either fully redeemed or (ii) extended or replaced such that the redemption date applicable to such extended Series C Stock or such replacement redeemable preferred stock is at least one (1) year beyond the later to occur of the Term Loan Maturity Date or the Revolving Credit Maturity Date (as the same may be extended pursuant to §2.12), Borrower shall maintain sufficient liquidity (which shall include only Unrestricted Cash and Cash Equivalents and availability under this Agreement) to redeem the Series C Stock in full. If prior to the expiration of the Series C Stock Repayment Period, Borrower has not either fully redeemed the Series C Stock or (ii) extended or replaced the Series C Stock such that the redemption date applicable to such extended Series C Stock or such replacement redeemable preferred stock is at least one (1) year beyond the later to occur of the Term Loan Maturity Date or the Revolving Credit Maturity Date (as the same may be extended pursuant to §2.12), Borrower shall continue to maintain sufficient liquidity (which shall include only Unrestricted Cash and Cash Equivalents and availability under this Agreement) to redeem the Series C Stock in full until the Series C Stock has been fully repaid, extended or replaced as provided in clauses and (ii) above.

Exhibit C

Exhibit D

