Top 3 Self Storage REIT Picks Of May 2017

U.S. self-storage REITs have produced exceptional returns during the last 20 years, but the market is today getting more and more competitive.

I continue my series of "Top 3 REIT" articles with the self-storage property sector. In case you are new to this series, I have already covered the net lease, healthcare, hotel, retail, office and industrial sectors in previous articles. As a reminder, through this series, I aim to identify the top 3 REITs that have the best overall risk to reward ratios within each property sector. In this sense, I look for REITs that are undervalued relative to their peer set and that have good chances of outperforming their sector average going forward. Today, I cover my top 3 self-storage REIT picks, and next I plan on sharing my top 3 apartment REITs in the coming days. If you are interested in this series, please take 2 seconds to click the "Follow" button next to my name.

I like self-storage real estate a lot. Not only have these properties produced strong returns, but they also tend to perform fairly well during market downturns. After all, people need and want to store stuff regardless of the economic conditions. In fact, in a recession, it may be even cheaper to downsize the current large residence for a household or the office space for a business to instead rent some storage space for the extra stuff. This has led to superior pricing power and truly exceptional performance: U.S. self-storage REITs have generated an annual 18% return from 1994 until 2016 while the broad REIT index returned significantly less, especially on a risk-adjusted basis. As shown below, U.S. self-storage REITs generated 51% higher ROI with 42% lower volatility than the average across all property sectors.

Source: NSA

The high demand for storage space combined with limited supply as well as the reduced cyclicality has created superior business economics. This is especially true for the early investors of the past decades. Today, however, the U.S. market is getting much more competitive than it has previously been. Everybody has witnessed the superior returns, and not surprisingly, new competition for these properties has emerged. New properties have been built all around the country, and investors have pushed cap rates substantially lower. This does not mean that the self-storage prospects of the U.S. market are unattractive, but I certainly would not expect the same returns as the ones achieved in the past. The market dynamics have changed, and the growth outlook for new property developments and NOI growth have significantly declined.

Based on this conclusion, our top 3 self-storage REIT picks are not the largest and most popular ones such as Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) or Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). I am by no means bearish on these REITs; I just believe that there exist better opportunities today for superior potential performance.

As such my picks focus on smaller, foreign, and finance REITs in the space.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my 3 favorite self-storage REIT picks as of April 2017:

Big Yellow Group: UK Self Storage Opportunity / 21x FFO / 3.5% Yield

The Big Yellow Group (OTC:BYLOF) is the largest European self-storage REIT, and its track record is nothing short of its American peers. Big Yellow has managed to generate a 15.5% return per year since 2000, representing an over 1,000 basis point overperformance over the FTSE All Share.

This strong underperformance is the result of a strongly underserved market. To put this into perspective, today there is 9.2 sqft of storage space per person in the US compared to only a small 0.6 sqft per person in the UK and about 0.1 sqft in the rest of Europe. As such, the European self-storage market is significantly less competitive than the American one, and the future growth potential appears more attractive.

Following Brexit, the Big Yellow Group is today trading at 13% off its 52-week high. Since our first PRO article on Big Yellow, the shares are up 12% and we see more upside. An entry point close to 52-week lows has historically always resulted in strong future outperformance.

Since 2004/2005, Big Yellow has grown its cash flow by an average of 17% per year. Despite this impressive growth, the firm notes that the UK self-storage penetration in key urban conurbations remains low and that there is still ample room for supply expansion to meet the demand for space. Big Yellow is very well positioned to keep on benefiting from this trend going forward as the number one brand in the UK with the largest footprint.

Not a long time ago, Big Yellow was still trading at about 28 times its cash flow. Today, the multiple is down to approximately 21 combined with a much cheaper British pound. Today's multiple is pretty much in line with most of the U.S. REITs such as Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA); however, the growth potential of Big Yellow is stronger from a simple supply and demand perspective.

Its 3.5% dividend yield is safe and expected to keep growing at an aggressive rate. The last hike was 12%.

Conclusion: In today's highly uncertain environment, Big Yellow stands out as a highly attractive opportunity due to its tremendous track record, prospects for growth and the currently discounted price of the shares. American self-storage REITs are very similar but operate in a much more saturated and competitive marketplace. On the other hand, self-storage seems to still be at its early stage in Europe, providing Big Yellow a great chance to keep on growing at a fast rate for many more years to come.

CubeSmart: US REIT with Superior Growth Potential / 19x FFO / 4% Yield

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is one of the Top 4 US Self Storage REITs but remains significantly smaller than PSA and EXR. According to various different metrics, CUBE owns the highest quality portfolio out of its peer group. CUBE has built its portfolio by concentrating only on locations with leading demographics and limited supply. I expect this to continue to result in above average NOI growth going forward.

I believe that this focus on Class A locations is particularly important in today's market as lots of new supply is expected to be delivered in 2017 and 2018. This will disproportionately affect owners of less qualitative properties and as such, I anticipate Cube to perform better than Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and National Storage Affiliate (NYSE:NSA) in this context. This does not mean that the properties of LSI and NSA are "low quality," it is just that Cube owns "relatively" higher quality in my view.

The company has a nice pipeline of potential new property developments for this year that should result in meaningful external growth, in addition to the internal growth. The third part property management platform has also been growing at a very satisfying rate, and I expect this to continue as the market remains very fragmented.

Compared to historic valuations, Cube appears relatively inexpensive, trading at about 19 times FFO. The same could be said when compared to the valuations of PSA and EXR.

The 3.9% dividend yield is safe at a 60% payout ratio and has substantial growth potential.

Conclusion: as I noted in my introduction, I consider the European market to be more attractive for self-storage investments than the US market. In this sense, I would favor Big Yellow over Cube, but if I had to pick one U.S. REIT out of the 4 major ones, it would be Cube today. Its high quality portfolio has superior internal growth potential, and the smaller size of the REIT will make it easier to move the needle going forward.

Jernigan Capital: Self Storage Lending Opportunity / 10x FFO / 6% Yield

As a contrarian investor, it is difficult for me to recommend a stock that has recently more than doubled. In the case of Jernigan Capital I am willing to make an exception as I find its concept very compelling.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) is a very unique self-storage REIT that specialize in the lending side; rather than pure ownership. They provide debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. As such, they may lend development capital, refinancing loans and/or acquisition loans in exchange of interest or equity in the underlying project.

JCAP often receives free equity in the investments where it provides services such as helping to find the right property and managing the revenue. It allows JCAP to earn very high returns on capital, often in excess of 12% and grow at a faster rate.

The management is highly experienced in what they are doing and have developed a product with great appeal for self-storage developers. The CEO and founder of JCAP used to be the CEO of CubeSmart. During his time at Cube, the REIT produced very solid returns and he is today a significant owner of the shares of his new firm.

Trading at about 10 times its FFO, the firm appears opportunistic relative to its massive growth potential. The product is great, the management is great and the returns on capital are great. I do not expect JCAP to trade at the same multiple as other large self-storage REITs given that its business model is very different, but note that the current multiple does not coincide with the growth prospects.

I consider JCAP to be the riskiest of my top 3 pick here. It is a micro-cap with a relatively recent IPO and yet no long track record. However, given the high growth potential, attractive product and good quality management, the expected return more than compensates for the risk undertaken in my view.

The long-term growth prospects look very compelling considering that the REIT is already yielding over 5.8%. As such, there is not much growth needed to achieve very respectable total returns.

Conclusion: JCAP is very unique and I do not know of any other REIT with a similar business model. The price is not as opportunistic as it used to be a year ago, but I still see plenty of value at the current price.

Your Takeaway

Self-storage properties are one of my favorite commercial real estate asset classes. They have produced very solid risk-adjusted returns in the past, and I do not expect the future to be much different. The U.S. market is getting more competitive, but smaller REITs still have solid growth prospects given the fragmented market place. I personally favor European self-storage REITs today as I anticipate them to outperform U.S. peers going forward. Big Yellow has been my largest REIT position for the last two months, and the stock is up more than 12% since then. Representing now close to 20% of my REIT portfolio, I may look into slowly diminishing my exposure, but will certainly remain invested for the long run.

I anticipate BYLOF, CUBE and JCAP to outperform going forward. At today's market prices, each offer attractive risk-to-reward outcomes, and I will continue to add if a new opportunity presents itself.

