Why Barron's Is Dramatically Wrong On Caterpillar

Oil activity is not sustainable if oil stays at $50. US drilling for debt service; Saudis are not drilling.

STOCK VIEW: Sell Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) above $100. The stock rallied strongly on a strong recent beat and company raised their estimate to a $3.75 midpoint. Street estimates had been rising and '17 consensus ends up closer to $4/share. In fact, if good results continue for the year CAT could probably print $4.50-5.00 in '17. Which would justify the current stock price. Here is why, in our view, that won't happen...

- The beat was driven by very attractive mix - aftermarket growth in Resources, Rail, and - elsewhere was driven by optimism, not capacity additions.

- Comparisons were easy - pricing in Construction, it was "up 3%" against an easy pricing comp and China election year activity will likely taper off.

- Oil & Gas - Exxon (NYSE:XOM) spending 14% more in '17, Dover (NYSE:DOV) 1Q +15%, but this is premised on higher oil prices. Oil is at $49-50, yet Saudi Arabia is not spending and North American O&G bankruptcies are rising.

Here are the details on Caterpillar's three segments:

1. Construction - US soft, China strong on "election year" activity. At the 19th CCP Congress, which takes place in October, Xi Jinping expects to influence the selection of at least five new members to the Central Committee. This is the year for China to be spending on housing, infrastructure, etc., and they are doing so. U.S. demand for new equipment remains weak; customers sticking w/used equipment though residential and non-residential activity remains improved.

2. Resources - first profit in two years driven by mix (aftermarket growth) and cutting cost to the bone. Parts are up q/q four straight quarters. Dealer restock (up "slightly") more than offset lower end-user demand (i.e., it isn't sustainable). Caterpillar helped shove another 5-6 years of production into the market at the peak - there is an overhang of excess equipment and just because mining companies are spending now to catch up on maintenance does not mean an upturn. It...is...not...happening.

3. Energy & Transportation - Aftermarket strength in North America oil and gas and rail drove strength. Oil & Gas - North America drove growth; higher aftermarket parts, rising fleet utilization and build out of natural gas pipelines (reciprocating engines) drove improvement. Asia/Pacific fell. Does not strike CAT as sustainable. Nor us.

What about upside from an accelerating economy and tax reform?

As we wrote in the April edition of The Industrial Strategist, the United States is not going into rapid growth mode; it is going into restructuring mode. Significant economic acceleration would drive higher rates and the U.S. currently funds its $19 trillion of debt at 1.24% blended. At the 4% long-term rate of inflation, the debt service increase works out to $9,000 per family of four OR a wiping out of the non-defense discretionary budget. Not going to happen.

Also, there is a difference between rising commodity prices and "up off the floor" increases. Oil (investment at $100, priced now at $50) is the big one.

Tax reform? If we get it CAT benefits, but no more than anyone else. Suppose we get a 15% tax rate in the U.S. (We are not holding our breath - we think 20% as more realistic). This would indeed drive a 20% increase in the value of U.S. profits after tax - but the rest of the sector and the overall market would also benefit.

Then again...the market has already traded up on this getting done. We ask you, is it done?

TAKE THE MONEY and sell into the 70-75% you made from January 2016 (when WE were telling clients it looked interesting).

Brian K. Langenberg, CFA

Author, The Industrial Strategist

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

