Johnson Controls: Skepticism And Profit Taking

Skepticism and profit taking seem to be at the core of share price weakness, even though the company's fundamentals and prospects seem to be no weaker than before.

On Thursday, Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) reported a fiscal 2Q17 that slightly beat top- and bottom-line expectations. The EPS guidance range for the year narrowed to the lower end, yet perfectly bracketed Street's expectations of $2.64. The company also increased its stock buyback program by half a billion dollars, which at the current share price represents a modest additional retirement of just about 1% of the float.

Good quarter, right? Well, not so fast.

The stock reacted negatively to the print, dipping -3.7% over the course of the last two trading sessions of the week. The decline was slow and progressive, suggesting that the closer investors looked into the company and its results, the less excited they seemed to be about holding the stock.

To me, the phenomenon seems to be associated with two main drivers: (1) the business transformation may not be generating results as quickly or to the extent that some analysts and investors might have wished for, with EPS and organic growth guidance for 2017 taking a bit of a haircut from previous estimates; and (2) expectations ahead of the print might have run ahead of itself, with the stock's +6.5% jump during the two weeks that preceded the earnings report representing the biggest spike in share price this year so far.

A look under the hood, however, reveals that Johnson Control's fundamentals and prospects seem to be no less robust than they have been in the recent past.

Timid YOY top-line growth of 3% might actually not sound too bad, considering significant commodities price and FX headwinds. Non-GAAP EBIT margins improved slightly in the quarter as a result of cost and productivity savings - a key tenet of the investment thesis. Synergies, in fact, accounted for all the 11% YOY improvement in adjusted EPS in F2Q17, and are running ahead of the company's internal target, according to management. The announced divestiture of Scott Safety to 3M (NYSE:MMM) for a price that seems very reasonable (13x trailing EBITDA) will add a much-needed $2 billion in cash to the company's debt-rich balance sheet, and allow Johnson Controls to focus more on its core building solutions business.

My views on the stock

In the end, I continue to find an investment in JCI attractive for two key reasons. First, the company's current transformation offers plenty of potential catalysts for increased cross-sales, reduced costs and cash generation from non-core asset dispositions. In fact, as I have mentioned before, rarely do I see M&A activity make as much sense as it does in the Johnson Controls-Tyco case. Second, shares are very cheaply priced compared to the peer group, which indicates that the risk-reward dynamic might be skewed to the upside. See graph below, sourced from Bloomberg.

The stock, however, might not be immune to short-term headwinds from investors' skepticism. When share price dips on no real bad news, as it has this past week, it may be a sign that demand for the stock is not so hot. But for the longer-term horizon, I see skepticism as an opportunity for the more patient investor to take advantage today of what could prove to be a bargain in the future.

It's all in management's hands now. Solid execution is likely to translate into stock appreciation, in my view. The bar is set very low for Johnson Controls. It would be a shame, however, if the company tripped over it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.